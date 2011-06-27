  1. Home
  2. Suzuki
  3. Suzuki Aerio
  4. Used 2006 Suzuki Aerio
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Suzuki Aerio SX Premium Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Aerio
More about the 2006 Aerio
Overview
Starting MSRP
$17,099
See Aerio Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$17,099
viscous center differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$17,099
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)277.2/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$17,099
Torque152 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5400 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$17,099
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$17,099
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$17,099
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$17,099
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$17,099
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,099
Front head room40.6 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room48.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$17,099
Rear head room39.0 in.
Rear hip Room49.7 in.
Rear leg room35.2 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$17,099
Front track57.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity59.5 cu.ft.
Length166.5 in.
Curb weight2897 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.2 cu.ft.
Height61.0 in.
EPA interior volume100.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width67.7 in.
Rear track56.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$17,099
Exterior Colors
  • Silky Silver Metallic
  • White Pearl
  • Racy Red
  • Techno Blue Metallic
  • Ice Blue
  • Black Onyx
  • Azure Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$17,099
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P195/55R15 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$17,099
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$17,099
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Aerio Inventory

Related Used 2006 Suzuki Aerio SX Premium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles