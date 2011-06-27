  1. Home
Used 2005 Suzuki Aerio S Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Aerio
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque152 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5400 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room48.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.7 in.
Rear leg room36.0 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track57.1 in.
Length171.3 in.
Curb weight2661 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.
Height60.8 in.
EPA interior volume104.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width67.7 in.
Rear track56.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Techno Blue Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Ice Blue
  • Racy Red
  • Cool Beige Metallic
  • Silky Silver Metallic
  • White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
P185/65R14 tiresyes
14 in. wheelsyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
