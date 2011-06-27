  1. Home
Used 2004 Suzuki Aerio LX Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Aerio
Overview
Starting MSRP
$15,999
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)290.4/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque152 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.3 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5400 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.6 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room41.4 in.
Front hip room48.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear hip Room49.7 in.
Rear leg room36 in.
Rear shoulder room52.9 in.
Measurements
Front track57.1 in.
Length171.3 in.
Curb weight2731 lbs.
Gross weight3616 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height60.8 in.
EPA interior volume104.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width67.7 in.
Rear track56.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cool Beige Metallic
  • Racy Red
  • White Pearl
  • Black Onyx
  • Silky Silver Metallic
  • Cosmic Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
15 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P195/55R15 tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
