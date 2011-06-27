  1. Home
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio SX AWD 4dr Wagon w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,575$2,593$3,141
Clean$1,404$2,317$2,809
Average$1,060$1,765$2,146
Rough$717$1,213$1,482
Sell my 2004 Suzuki Aerio with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Aerio near you
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio LX Fwd 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,489$2,507$3,054
Clean$1,327$2,240$2,732
Average$1,003$1,706$2,086
Rough$678$1,173$1,441
Sell my 2004 Suzuki Aerio with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Aerio near you
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio SX AWD 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,511$2,550$3,108
Clean$1,346$2,278$2,780
Average$1,017$1,736$2,123
Rough$688$1,193$1,467
Sell my 2004 Suzuki Aerio with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Aerio near you
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio LX Fwd 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,519$2,611$3,197
Clean$1,353$2,333$2,859
Average$1,022$1,777$2,183
Rough$692$1,221$1,508
Sell my 2004 Suzuki Aerio with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Aerio near you
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio LX Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,461$2,497$3,054
Clean$1,302$2,231$2,732
Average$984$1,700$2,086
Rough$665$1,168$1,441
Sell my 2004 Suzuki Aerio with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Aerio near you
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio LX AWD 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,557$2,651$3,239
Clean$1,388$2,369$2,897
Average$1,048$1,805$2,213
Rough$709$1,240$1,528
Sell my 2004 Suzuki Aerio with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Aerio near you
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio SX Fwd 4dr Wagon w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,538$2,554$3,101
Clean$1,370$2,282$2,773
Average$1,035$1,738$2,118
Rough$700$1,195$1,463
Sell my 2004 Suzuki Aerio with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Aerio near you
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio LX Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,429$2,463$3,019
Clean$1,273$2,201$2,700
Average$962$1,676$2,062
Rough$651$1,152$1,424
Sell my 2004 Suzuki Aerio with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Aerio near you
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio S Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,393$2,416$2,965
Clean$1,241$2,159$2,652
Average$938$1,645$2,025
Rough$634$1,130$1,399
Sell my 2004 Suzuki Aerio with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Aerio near you
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio SX Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,473$2,509$3,067
Clean$1,312$2,242$2,743
Average$991$1,708$2,095
Rough$671$1,174$1,447
Sell my 2004 Suzuki Aerio with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Aerio near you
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio SX Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,442$2,476$3,033
Clean$1,285$2,213$2,712
Average$971$1,686$2,072
Rough$657$1,159$1,431
Sell my 2004 Suzuki Aerio with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Aerio near you
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio LX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,499$2,539$3,097
Clean$1,336$2,268$2,770
Average$1,010$1,728$2,116
Rough$683$1,188$1,461
Sell my 2004 Suzuki Aerio with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Aerio near you
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio S Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,358$2,397$2,955
Clean$1,211$2,142$2,643
Average$915$1,632$2,018
Rough$619$1,121$1,394
Sell my 2004 Suzuki Aerio with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Aerio near you
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio SX Fwd 4dr Wagon w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,499$2,518$3,067
Clean$1,336$2,250$2,743
Average$1,010$1,714$2,095
Rough$683$1,178$1,447
Sell my 2004 Suzuki Aerio with EdmundsShop for a used Suzuki Aerio near you

FAQ

