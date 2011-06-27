Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio SX AWD 4dr Wagon w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,575
|$2,593
|$3,141
|Clean
|$1,404
|$2,317
|$2,809
|Average
|$1,060
|$1,765
|$2,146
|Rough
|$717
|$1,213
|$1,482
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio LX Fwd 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,489
|$2,507
|$3,054
|Clean
|$1,327
|$2,240
|$2,732
|Average
|$1,003
|$1,706
|$2,086
|Rough
|$678
|$1,173
|$1,441
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio SX AWD 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,511
|$2,550
|$3,108
|Clean
|$1,346
|$2,278
|$2,780
|Average
|$1,017
|$1,736
|$2,123
|Rough
|$688
|$1,193
|$1,467
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio LX Fwd 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,519
|$2,611
|$3,197
|Clean
|$1,353
|$2,333
|$2,859
|Average
|$1,022
|$1,777
|$2,183
|Rough
|$692
|$1,221
|$1,508
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio LX Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,461
|$2,497
|$3,054
|Clean
|$1,302
|$2,231
|$2,732
|Average
|$984
|$1,700
|$2,086
|Rough
|$665
|$1,168
|$1,441
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio LX AWD 4dr Sedan w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,557
|$2,651
|$3,239
|Clean
|$1,388
|$2,369
|$2,897
|Average
|$1,048
|$1,805
|$2,213
|Rough
|$709
|$1,240
|$1,528
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio SX Fwd 4dr Wagon w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,538
|$2,554
|$3,101
|Clean
|$1,370
|$2,282
|$2,773
|Average
|$1,035
|$1,738
|$2,118
|Rough
|$700
|$1,195
|$1,463
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio LX Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,429
|$2,463
|$3,019
|Clean
|$1,273
|$2,201
|$2,700
|Average
|$962
|$1,676
|$2,062
|Rough
|$651
|$1,152
|$1,424
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio S Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,393
|$2,416
|$2,965
|Clean
|$1,241
|$2,159
|$2,652
|Average
|$938
|$1,645
|$2,025
|Rough
|$634
|$1,130
|$1,399
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio SX Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,473
|$2,509
|$3,067
|Clean
|$1,312
|$2,242
|$2,743
|Average
|$991
|$1,708
|$2,095
|Rough
|$671
|$1,174
|$1,447
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio SX Fwd 4dr Wagon (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,442
|$2,476
|$3,033
|Clean
|$1,285
|$2,213
|$2,712
|Average
|$971
|$1,686
|$2,072
|Rough
|$657
|$1,159
|$1,431
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio LX AWD 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,499
|$2,539
|$3,097
|Clean
|$1,336
|$2,268
|$2,770
|Average
|$1,010
|$1,728
|$2,116
|Rough
|$683
|$1,188
|$1,461
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio S Fwd 4dr Sedan (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,358
|$2,397
|$2,955
|Clean
|$1,211
|$2,142
|$2,643
|Average
|$915
|$1,632
|$2,018
|Rough
|$619
|$1,121
|$1,394
Estimated values
2004 Suzuki Aerio SX Fwd 4dr Wagon w/ABS (2.3L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,499
|$2,518
|$3,067
|Clean
|$1,336
|$2,250
|$2,743
|Average
|$1,010
|$1,714
|$2,095
|Rough
|$683
|$1,178
|$1,447