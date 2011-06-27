  1. Home
Used 2002 Suzuki Aerio S Features & Specs

More about the 2002 Aerio
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)303.6/369.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque135 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower141 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
daytime running lightsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Clarion premium brand stereo systemyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room41.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.6 in.
Rear leg room36 in.
Measurements
Front track57.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.6 cu.ft.
Length171.3 in.
Curb weight2604 lbs.
Height60.8 in.
EPA interior volume107.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base97.6 in.
Width67.7 in.
Rear track56.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silky Silver Metallic
  • Black Onyx
  • Polar White
  • Bright Red
  • Catseye Blue Metallic
  • Grove Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
P185/65R14 tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
All season tiresyes
14 in. wheelsyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles