What Does SUV Stand For?

What you need to know about some of America's favorite cars

    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

The acronym SUV stands for "sport-utility vehicle." The name is reserved for vehicles that are typically taller and have a lifted ride height compared to most sedans and hatchbacks.

SUV? Crossover? What makes them unique?

SUVs have dominated the sales charts for the last two decades. These are today's go-to family vehicle, and it's easy to see why. They're generally spacious and pleasant to drive, and their elevated ride heights not only allow them to clear obstacles that sedans can't but also offer drivers a more commanding view of the road ahead. Of the 25 most popular vehicles sold in America last year, 14 were SUVs.

At their nascence, SUVs were essentially trucks with an enclosed area for cargo or passengers instead of a bed. In fact, SUVs of old like the original Ford Explorer were built on adapted versions of contemporary pickup platforms. Some still are, and if a car is built on this type of platform, it is typically referred to as a body-on-frame SUV. There are still a number of true body-on-frame SUVs that are on sale today, but the vast majority have bucked this trend.

Over time, customer preferences shifted toward SUVs with a unibody construction, similar in design to standard passenger cars. We refer to vehicles built on these types of platforms as "crossovers" because, as the name suggests, they split the difference between a true body-on-frame SUV and a passenger car. Recently the term "SUV" has become more of a catchall for anything with a taller ride height than most sedans or hatchbacks, but the key differences are worth knowing.

The differences between body-on-frame SUVs and crossovers

Compared to crossovers, body-on-frame SUVs are usually more capable off-road. Their truck-like underpinnings give them room for extra off-road gear like physical transfer cases that can provide lower gear ratios (which are great for crawling up or down slippery surfaces). They can also typically accommodate larger-diameter tires, taller ride heights for getting over obstacles, and longer suspension travel for punishing off-road terrain.

The trade-off comes down to everyday usability. Body-on-frame SUVs like the Chevrolet Tahoe, Ford Expedition and Jeep Wrangler tend to saddle their drivers with a number of compromises on the daily commute. These vehicles are heavier and more ponderous than their crossover counterparts, and they require larger, less efficient engines to power that extra mass.

This is where the advantage of a crossover becomes apparent. They're built similarly to typical passenger cars, and while they can't tow or venture off-road to the extent of a body-on-frame SUV, they are far more comfortable for the day to day. Crossovers also typically offer better fuel economy and feel a bit more nimble from behind the wheel.

SUV classes

Automakers have no shortage of ideas when it comes to creating new SUV classes, but most can be broken down into a relatively short list of major categories. We'll lay out the segments here and give some examples of cars that fit into each one to make the seemingly endless array of options a bit easier to digest.

  • Subcompact: These are the smallest SUVs on sale, offering two rows of seating and a small hatch area for cargo.
    • Volkswagen Taos, Chevrolet Trailblazer, Mazda CX-30, Hyundai Venue, BMW X1

  • Compact: There are a greater number of compact SUVs to choose from. They're larger, and some even offer up to three rows of seating.
    • Mazda CX-50, Honda CR-V, Subaru Forester, Volkswagen Tiguan, Ford Bronco Sport, Mercedes-Benz GLC

  • Midsize: These SUVs offer more passenger and cargo room than those above, and midsize crossovers are sometimes sold in trims with a modicum of off-road ability yet are still comfortable enough for daily use. Many also offer three rows of seating, which tend to be more usable than their compact counterparts. However, this is where a number of body-on-frame SUVs are categorized as well.
    • Unibody: Honda Passport, Kia Telluride, Subaru Outback, Honda Pilot, Toyota Highlander, Porsche Cayenne
    • Body-on-frame: Toyota 4Runner, Ford Bronco, Jeep Wrangler, Lexus GX

  • Full-size: These are the largest SUVs on sale, and if they aren't from a luxury brand, they're true body-on-frame SUVs. All are great for carrying large cargo or hauling the whole family around. They're less efficient than smaller SUVs due to their size and heft, as well as the high-horsepower engines that usually lie underhood.
    • Body-on-frame: Ford Expedition, Chevrolet Tahoe, GMC Yukon, Jeep Wagoneer, Lexus LX, Cadillac Escalade
    • Unibody: BMW X7, Mercedes-Benz GLS

  • Super luxury: As an honorable mention, there is a small category of SUVs that aren't necessarily for hauling lots of cargo or the family from point A to B. Instead, they're about wrapping you in a cocoon of pure luxury with the best amenities, most performance, and highest levels of comfort. Their prices shoot into the stratosphere but the experience they deliver is unimpeachable.
    • Bentley Bentayga, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Mercedes-Maybach GLS, Land Rover Range Rover

