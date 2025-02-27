Being tall certainly has its advantages. Tall people can grab things out of high cabinets without climbing onto the kitchen counter, can see over the rest of the crowd at concerts, and are the first ones to be picked for the basketball team. But when it comes to finding the best used SUVs for tall drivers, being tall is often kind of a pain in the neck. Literally.

Looks can be deceiving when it comes to a vehicle's available headroom and legroom. There are small sport-utility vehicles that provide acres of space for taller occupants and larger models that can still feel a bit cramped inside. To help you take the guesswork out of your next used SUV purchase, we've put together a list of our favorite small, midsize and large SUVs that can properly accommodate tall drivers.

Small SUVs