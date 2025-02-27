Best Used SUVs for Tall Drivers

These highly rated SUVs have headroom and legroom to spare

Being tall certainly has its advantages. Tall people can grab things out of high cabinets without climbing onto the kitchen counter, can see over the rest of the crowd at concerts, and are the first ones to be picked for the basketball team. But when it comes to finding the best used SUVs for tall drivers, being tall is often kind of a pain in the neck. Literally.

Looks can be deceiving when it comes to a vehicle's available headroom and legroom. There are small sport-utility vehicles that provide acres of space for taller occupants and larger models that can still feel a bit cramped inside. To help you take the guesswork out of your next used SUV purchase, we've put together a list of our favorite small, midsize and large SUVs that can properly accommodate tall drivers.

Small SUVs

Used Kia Sorento

The Sorento scored a serious glow-up when Kia introduced the fourth-generation compact SUV in 2020. While the higher trim levels can get a bit pricey, we love its enticing mix of quality, practicality and available turbocharged performance. Excellent outward visibility and an available surround-view camera system make the Sorento easy to place in tight spots, while the 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 12.3-inch digital instrument panel give well-equipped models a modern, upscale vibe.

The Sorento offers up to 45 cubic feet of cargo space with the third-row seat folded down — which bests both the Toyota RAV4 and the larger Honda Passport — and cleverly designed storage options can be found in all three rows. Importantly, all three rows of seating also provide better-than-expected comfort for an SUV of this size.

Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2023): 4.1 (out of 5)
Front headroom: 40.3 in
Front legroom: 41.4 in
Used Kia Sorento years for this generation: 2020-2025

Shop all used Kia Sorento SUVs for sale
Read our 2023 Kia Sorento review

Used Subaru Forester

Subaru sport-utility vehicles have long been heralded for their rugged construction and go-anywhere attitude, and the fifth-generation Forester is certainly no exception to that rule. While its four-cylinder powerplant and continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) leave something to be desired when it comes to performance, its tall doors, roomy interior, and wide range of adjustability for both the driver's seat and the telescoping steering wheel mean that tall drivers should have no problem finding an agreeable seating position. We also appreciate the Forester's supportive seats and well-tuned suspension, both of which keep comfort levels high during long stints behind the wheel.

Keeping with Subaru's generally no-nonsense theme, the Forester's cabin design puts all commonly used controls easily within arm's reach, and its 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system is intuitively laid out. And if you're looking for enhanced off-road capability, the Wilderness trim offers an elevated ride height, all-terrain tires and other model-specific upgrades.

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2023): 4.7 (out of 5)
Front headroom: 41.2 in
Front legroom: 43.3 in
Used Subaru Forester years for this generation: 2019-2024

Shop all used Subaru Forester SUVs for sale
Read our 2023 Subaru Forester review

Used Honda CR-V

The CR-V has been one of the top-selling small SUVs for some time now, and the sixth-generation model has only elevated the model's appeal in the years since its 2023 debut. Honda made the latest iteration of the CR-V larger than its predecessor by stretching its wheelbase by 1.5 inches, resulting in increased rear legroom, while the top trim level is outfitted with a fuel-sipping hybrid system as standard equipment.

The CR-V's soft suspension tuning delivers a smooth ride without feeling floaty or uncomposed while cornering, and the comfort-focused theme continues inside with standard heated front seats that are plush and supportive. Big windows give this small SUV a sense of openness, and its large door openings make getting into and out of the CR-V an effortless affair. Although the CR-V's standard 7-inch touchscreen and optional 9-inch touchscreen infotainment systems aren't standouts in this class, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is standard across all trim levels.

Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2023): 4.1 (out of 5)
Front headroom: 40.0 in
Front legroom: 41.3 in
Used Honda CR-V years for this generation: 2023-2025

Shop all used Honda CR-V SUVs for sale
Read our 2023 Honda CR-V review

Introduced for the 2023 model year, the third-generation X1 is fun to drive, packed with technology, and surprisingly roomy for a crossover SUV of its size. Although we aren't crazy about its unrefined automatic stop-start system and transmission that can occasionally be slow to respond when you need passing power, we appreciate that it's longer, taller and wider than its predecessor, which makes its spacious cabin even roomier than before.

A singular glass enclosure for the 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.7-inch touchscreen give the X1's cabin a high-tech vibe, while its standard all-wheel drive, sport-tuned suspension, and gutsy turbocharged engine make the X1 one of the more entertaining drives in this segment. And thanks to its handsome exterior design, it's one of the most visually attractive options in its class.

Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2023): 3.4 (out of 5)
Front headroom: 42.1 in
Front legroom: 40.4 in
Used BMW X1 years for this generation: 2023-2025

Shop all used BMW X1 SUVs for sale
Read our 2023 BMW X1 review

Midsize SUVs

Used Kia Telluride

From its upscale cabin and quiet ride to its impressive tech and wide range of standard features, Kia's three-row SUV has been an Edmunds favorite since its introduction in 2020.

Acceleration provided by the Telluride's direct-injected V6 puts it on par with the Honda Pilot and Hyundai Palisade in the sprint to 60 mph, while its 123-foot braking distance from that speed is better than average for the class. We also appreciate its fuel-saving automatic stop-start feature that works smoothly and quietly, though we find the transmission to be a bit unrefined and overly busy in some common driving situations.

Kia refreshed the Telluride for 2023 with updated front and rear styling, new off-road-tuned X-Line and X-Pro trim levels, and new tech that includes a pair of 12.3-inch displays for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system — all of which only elevate the Telluride's overall appeal.

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2023): 3.5 (out of 5)
Front headroom: 40.9 in
Front legroom: 41.4 in
Used Kia Telluride years for this generation: 2020-2025

Shop all used Kia Telluride SUVs for sale
Read our 2023 Kia Telluride review

Used Ford Bronco

With a cool throwback look, impressive off-road capability, and a wide range of options, the modern Bronco is a compelling choice for those who want to be able to venture off the beaten path without significantly compromising on-road drivability to do so.

Like the Jeep Wrangler, the Bronco's roof can be removed whenever the urge for topless motoring strikes, and the doors can also be taken off to make it easier to tackle technical trails. Although wind noise and lackluster fuel economy are inherent drawbacks of the Bronco's retro design, its boxy, upright configuration also yields ample space for the driver and front passenger.

Ford hasn't made many changes to the sixth-generation Bronco since its debut in 2021, but the addition of Heritage and Heritage Limited Edition appearance packages for 2023 bolstered the robust array of options that were already available for this highly customizable SUV.

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2023): 4.0 (out of 5)
Front headroom: 41.0 in
Front legroom: 43.1 in
Used Ford Bronco years for this generation: 2021-2025

Shop all used Ford Bronco SUVs for sale
Read our 2023 Ford Bronco review

Used Mercedes-Benz GLE

With a roomy, upscale cabin, impressive in-vehicle tech, and impeccable fit and finish, Mercedes-Benz has delivered a thoroughly compelling luxury SUV with the fourth-generation GLE. Although the base GLE 350 will likely satisfy most drivers, the six-cylinder GLE 450 strikes a great balance between power and efficiency while delivering a rapid 5.3-second sprint to 60 mph.

While it's not as sporty as a Porsche Cayenne or Audi Q8 — you'll have to step up to the Mercedes-AMG GLE for that — the Mercedes-Benz GLE is composed and comfortable at speed, and optional features like massaging seats add another layer to the GLE's already luxurious driving experience. The cabin also offers plenty of headroom and legroom for both front and second-row occupants, and the build quality is second to none.

While the optional Airmatic suspension isn't as pinned down as we'd prefer and the touchpad-based infotainment controls take some getting used to, the GLE remains a benchmark for the segment.

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2023): 3.7 (out of 5)
Front headroom: 40.5 in
Front legroom: 40.3 in
Used Mercedes-Benz GLE years for this generation: 2019-2025

Shop all used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class SUVs for sale
Read our 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class review

Large SUVs

Used Lincoln Navigator

With ample power, sophisticated technology, and first-class cabin accommodations, the Navigator nails the full-size luxury SUV experience and showcases Lincoln at its best. Its expansive footprint results in comfortable seating for all three rows as well as a massive amount of cargo room, though, in this case, living large also equates to disappointing real-world fuel economy.

The fourth-generation Navigator first went on sale in 2018, but Lincoln gave its body-on-frame sport-utility vehicle a significant refresh for 2022, with Lincoln's then-new ActiveGlide hands-free driving system serving as a standout feature. Revised styling, improved ride quality, updated in-vehicle technology, and a superb audio system also helped the Navigator stay at the top of the class in this hotly contested segment. The optional Perfect Position front seats allow you to really hone in on the ideal combination of settings for your body, though it may take a minute or two to get there due to the sheer number of adjustments available.

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2023): 3.2 (out of 5)
Front headroom: 41.8 in
Front legroom: 43.9 in
Used Lincoln Navigator years for this generation: 2018-2024

Shop all used Lincoln Navigator SUVs for sale
Read our 2023 Lincoln Navigator review

Used Cadillac Escalade

Featuring one of the roomiest cabins in its class as well as excellent in-cabin storage and a huge amount of rear cargo space, the fifth-generation Escalade represented a significant step forward for the iconic SUV when it debuted for the 2021 model year. The revamped Caddy notably featured a fully independent rear suspension for the first time in the model's history, while an attention-grabbing exterior design and a visually appealing digital cockpit interface gave the Escalade distinctive style both inside and out.

The standard 6.2-liter naturally aspirated V8 offers more than enough oomph to get this big body-on-frame SUV down the road with some haste, but for those seeking more grunt under the hood, 2023 also brought the debut of the Escalade-V. Packing an array of performance-focused features and design tweaks as well as a 682-hp supercharged 6.2-liter V8 mill, the V-flavored Escalade can rocket to 60 mph in just 4.4 seconds.

It doesn't have as quite plush a ride as some of its direct competitors, but the Escalade is eminently quiet and comfortable at speed. The interior is positively vast, offering room for real-sized adults in all three rows, while its high truck-like seating position provides the driver and front passenger with commanding views of the road. The Escalade also offers a tow rating of up to 8,200 pounds when properly outfitted, a figure that puts it among the top of its class.

Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2023): 3.7 (out of 5)
Front headroom: 42.3 in
Front legroom: 44.5 in
Used Cadillac Escalade years for this generation: 2021-2025

Shop all used Cadillac Escalade SUVs for sale
Read our 2023 Cadillac Escalade review

Used BMW X7

Introduced in 2019, the X7 boasts strong engine performance, excellent ride quality, and a handsomely appointed interior with a pair of sharp, high-resolution displays up front for the digital gauge cluster and infotainment system.

BMW updated its flagship SUV for 2023, but the result was ultimately a sword that cut both ways. Revised styling that more closely follows the automaker's latest design language is either a feature or a bug depending on your aesthetic preferences. And while a new mild hybrid system gave the standard turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine more pluck, BMW's reconfiguration of the in-vehicle controls made some often-used features more difficult to access.

Regardless of any refresh missteps, BMW's sophisticated air suspension and anti-body roll features give the X7 a level of poise at speed that's uncommon for vehicles in this class. And although it trails the Lincoln Navigator and Cadillac Escalade in terms of passenger and cargo space, there's still quite a bit of room inside for people and gear alike.

Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2023): 3.8 (out of 5)
Front headroom: 41.9 in
Front legroom: 39.8 in
Used BMW X7 years for this generation: 2019-2025

Shop all used BMW X7 SUVs for sale
Read our 2023 BMW X7 review

If you're not sure one of these used SUVs for tall drivers is for you, check out our article covering all of the best used SUVs. And if you're considering buying something new, be sure to take a look at our story on the best new SUVs for tall drivers.

Connor Hoffman has worked in the automotive industry since 2018 in both editorial and public relations. He has tested and written about hundreds of cars and helped lead the media launches of the 2024 Toyota Tacoma and Land Cruiser. Connor is a correspondent at Edmunds and started his career at Car and Driver after a summer internship. He has also contributed to U.S. News & World Report and Capital One Autos. He loves four wheeling and camping in his fourth-gen 4Runner and hopes to one day restore a 60- or 80-Series Land Cruiser.

