Top-Rated SUVs With Captain's Chairs

The burly Toyota Sequoia offers a standout V6 hybrid powertrain with both an impressive towing capacity (9,000-plus pounds) and a decent fuel economy of 22 mpg combined. Third-row space is a little scarce and the Sequoia tends to ride rougher than its rivals, though. Captain's chairs will also cost you. They're standard only on higher trims, starting with the Platinum trim at $75,715.
Captain's chairs on all trims? Standard on Platinum, TRD Pro and Capstone trims
Edmunds Rating: 7.4 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $63,125
Honorable mentions
These models also offer captain's chairs, but either fall outside our top picks or don't yet have an Edmunds Rating. They're still worth looking into if none of the vehicles on this list stood out to you. They include:
BMW X7: Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Land Rover Range Rover: Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Tesla Model X: Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Cadillac Escalade/Escalade ESV: Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)
Honda Pilot: Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Toyota Highlander: Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Buick Enclave: Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)
Ford Explorer: Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)
Jeep Grand Wagoneer: Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)
Nissan Pathfinder: Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)
Dodge Durango: Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)
Jeep Grand Cherokee: Edmunds Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)
Lincoln Aviator: Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)
Land Rover Discovery: Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)
GMC Yukon: Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)
Volvo XC90: Edmunds Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)
Infiniti QX60: Edmunds Rating: 7.4 (out of 10)
Chevrolet Tahoe: Edmunds Rating: 7.4 (out of 10)
Cadillac XT6: Edmunds Rating: 7.3 (out of 10)
Infiniti QX80: Edmunds Rating: 7.1 (out of 10)
Nissan Armada: Edmunds Rating: 7.1 (out of 10)
Lexus LX: Edmunds Rating: 7.0 (out of 10)
Lexus GX 460: Edmunds Rating: 6.9 (out of 10)
Lexus TX: not rated
Chevrolet Traverse: not rated
Subaru Ascent: not rated
Pros and cons of SUVs with captain seats
Pros: The main benefit of captain's chairs is their ability to slide and recline, offering more legroom and more room to spread out. They also offer easy access to the third row. In most captain's chair configurations, an open aisle provides a clear path to the rearmost seats, which can be a boon not only for passengers hopping in and out of the car but also for parents tending to spills and sibling squabbles. Some arrangements also offer a center console with cupholders and storage; that's usually an optional feature when you select a captain's chair setup.
Cons: The big downside of captain's chairs is less capacity, typically reducing your three-row SUV to a six- or seven-passenger layout. And since most captain's chairs are optional and only available on higher trim levels, they usually add cost. For parents dealing with more than one car seats, losing a middle seat, one within convenient reach of the front passenger or driver's seat might be a deal-breaker. But if you prefer an SUV with a more luxurious, lounge-like feel, opting for second-row captain's chairs is the way to go.