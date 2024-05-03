Skip to main content
Top-Rated SUVs With Captain's Chairs

Some compromise for more comfort

    Dan spent many years covering the go-fast, look-good, get-loud corners of the automotive universe. First, he served as editor of enthusiast magazines AutoSound and Honda Tuning, then as executive editor at SEMA News, the publishing arm of the trade group that produces the annual SEMA Show (yes, that show). As a contributor to Edmunds, he now likes to keep the volume low and the speed limit legal, providing expert car-shopping advice to drivers looking for the perfect match.

If you're shopping for a three-row SUV and willing to sacrifice a bit of utility for extra comfort and versatility, consider an SUV with second-row captain's seats. Also called captain's chairs, the stately term refers to a pair of full-size seats in the second row instead of the typical three-across bench-style seating offered in most three-row SUVs. In most SUVs, captain's seats are optional or are standard on higher trim levels.

Here we've picked the 12 best SUVs, according to our Edmunds ratings, across a wide range of starting prices. And while a few models, such as the Audi Q7, offer middle seats you can remove at home with simple tools, here we've focused on SUVs that offer captain's seats as a factory feature.

Small SUV with captain seats

Kia Sorento

The Sorento is one of today's smallest SUVs offering captain's chairs. Sized between a compact and midsize SUV, the Sorento blends quality, practicality and performance in a budget-friendly package. Caveat: Captain's chairs are only available starting with the EX trim, which starts at $39,365, a hefty leap from the base price. That said, the EX is our recommended pick since it also adds heated seats, more tech and a punchier engine. The Sorento's corporate counterpart, the recently redesigned Hyundai Santa Fe, is also worth a look, although Edmunds has yet to rate it at the time of writing.

Captain's chairs on all trims? Standard on EX, SX and SX Prestige (all but the first two trims)
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $33,365

Midsize 3-row SUVs with captain seats

Kia Telluride

The Telluride impresses with its roomy, upscale cabin, a generous set of standard features, and impressive tech features. It's earned an Edmunds Top Rated award every year since its debut in 2020, no small feat. Although the base price is appealing, you'll need to get the EX trim and select the optional captain's chair package ($800), lifting the price to around $44,000.

Captain's chairs on all trims? Standard on most trims; optional for EX; not available for LX base trim
Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $37,355

Hyundai Palisade

The Hyundai Palisade is the Telluride's more luxurious counterpart. It offers the same engine and basic features but offers its own twist on a midsize SUV. The Palisade's captain's chairs feel nicer and more comfortable than the front seats in some rival SUVs. You'll need to move up to the SEL trim to get them (they come standard), which comes in around $41,000 — still less than the Telluride.

Captain's chairs on all trims? Standard on all but SE base trim
Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $38,045

Toyota Grand Highlander

The Grand Highlander is larger than the standard Highlander but retains the original's combination of comfort, roominess and fuel efficiency. The extra size gives it a very adult-friendly third row, but it also comes with standard captain's chairs for the second row.

Captain's chairs on all trims? Standard on all trims
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $44,715

Mazda CX-90

The Mazda CX-90 replaces the CX-9, which has long been among our favorite three-row SUVs, not only for its style and upscale interior but also for its agile driving feel. If you consider yourself a driving enthusiast, it's the one for you. The CX-90's sleek profile sacrifices some cabin space, but captain's chairs come standard on two upper trims and are a no-cost option on all others. (A second-row bench seat otherwise comes standard.)

Captain's chairs on all trims? Standard on Premium and Premium Plus; no-cost option for all others
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $39,300

Volkswagen Atlas

The Volkswagen Atlas is one of the roomiest midsize three-row SUVs, not only for passengers but also for cargo. And while it lacks some power, it offers plenty of legroom and room to sprawl out. If you want captain's chairs, you'll need to get the SEL trim and select the optional seat package ($695), which elevates the price to $51,000.

Captain's chairs on all trims? Optional for SEL trims
Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $39,420

Acura MDX

The MDX's high-quality look and feel, combined with its advanced standard safety aids, make it one of our top SUV picks. The MDX comes standard with a removable second-row middle seat that quickly transforms into captain's chairs. The MDX earns an exception to our rule of excluding removable center seats since it requires no tools — it releases with a simple pull strap — and is small and light enough for one person to lift and remove.

Captain's chairs on all trims? Standard on all trims
Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $51,500

Large SUVs with captain seats and third-row

Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

The Mercedes-Benz GLS sets the standard for luxury three-row SUVs. Its blend of style, technology, power and serenity consistently places it in our top picks and is easy to recommend for anyone looking for a large luxury SUV. It's pricey, but you won't need to pay extra for captain's seats; they're a no-cost option for all models.

Captain's chairs on all trims? No-cost option for all trims
Edmunds Rating: 8.6 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $88,150

Lincoln Navigator

Standard power-folding captain's chairs — some with an optional massage feature — reinforce the Navigator's position as Lincoln's top luxury offering and a standout in the class. The Navigator's seats — both front and rear — are infinitely adjustable, and advanced tech such as the BlueCruise hands-free driving system makes it one of the most luxurious SUVs available.

Captain's chairs on all trims? Standard on all trims
Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $84,660

Chevrolet Suburban

"Go big or go home" could be the Suburban's mantra. It's one of the biggest SUVs on the road today. A smooth ride, massive cargo space, and a trio of powerful engines make it a family staple, especially for those who need towing power. The Suburban offers captain's chairs starting on the LT trim (Chevy calls them "second-row bucket seats"). They're offered as a $370 option within the optional $2,525 Luxury package, raising the price to nearly $70,000. They come standard on the Premier trim ($75,590) and above. For a few more luxury touches, consider the Suburban-equivalent GMC Yukon. Or for a more manageable size, consider the Suburban's smaller Tahoe counterpart.

Captain's chairs on all trims? Available on all but base trim LS
Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $61,195

Ford Expedition

The Ford Expedition marries an excellent design with a capable truck platform. It can tow up to 9,000 pounds thanks to a couple of muscular turbo V6 engines, and its cavernous interior can be equipped with second-row captain's chairs starting with the XLT base trim. (There's also a lower-tier XL trim, but it's designed mostly for fleet buyers.) You need to pay extra for the optional XLT High package ($3,795), however, lifting the price to around $66,000.

Captain's chairs on all trims? Optional for XLT base trim; standard on Limited trim and above
Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $57,970

Toyota Sequoia

The burly Toyota Sequoia offers a standout V6 hybrid powertrain with both an impressive towing capacity (9,000-plus pounds) and a decent fuel economy of 22 mpg combined. Third-row space is a little scarce and the Sequoia tends to ride rougher than its rivals, though. Captain's chairs will also cost you. They're standard only on higher trims, starting with the Platinum trim at $75,715.

Captain's chairs on all trims? Standard on Platinum, TRD Pro and Capstone trims
Edmunds Rating: 7.4 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $63,125

Honorable mentions

These models also offer captain's chairs, but either fall outside our top picks or don't yet have an Edmunds Rating. They're still worth looking into if none of the vehicles on this list stood out to you. They include:

BMW X7: Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Land Rover Range Rover: Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Tesla Model X: Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Cadillac Escalade/Escalade ESV: Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)
Honda Pilot: Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Toyota Highlander: Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Buick Enclave: Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)
Ford Explorer: Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)
Jeep Grand Wagoneer: Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)
Nissan Pathfinder: Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)
Dodge Durango: Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)
Jeep Grand Cherokee: Edmunds Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)
Lincoln Aviator: Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)
Land Rover Discovery: Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)
GMC Yukon: Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)
Volvo XC90: Edmunds Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)
Infiniti QX60: Edmunds Rating: 7.4 (out of 10)
Chevrolet Tahoe: Edmunds Rating: 7.4 (out of 10)
Cadillac XT6: Edmunds Rating: 7.3 (out of 10)
Infiniti QX80: Edmunds Rating: 7.1 (out of 10)
Nissan Armada: Edmunds Rating: 7.1 (out of 10)
Lexus LX: Edmunds Rating: 7.0 (out of 10)
Lexus GX 460: Edmunds Rating: 6.9 (out of 10)
Lexus TX: not rated
Chevrolet Traverse: not rated
Subaru Ascent: not rated

Pros and cons of SUVs with captain seats

Pros: The main benefit of captain's chairs is their ability to slide and recline, offering more legroom and more room to spread out. They also offer easy access to the third row. In most captain's chair configurations, an open aisle provides a clear path to the rearmost seats, which can be a boon not only for passengers hopping in and out of the car but also for parents tending to spills and sibling squabbles. Some arrangements also offer a center console with cupholders and storage; that's usually an optional feature when you select a captain's chair setup.

Cons: The big downside of captain's chairs is less capacity, typically reducing your three-row SUV to a six- or seven-passenger layout. And since most captain's chairs are optional and only available on higher trim levels, they usually add cost. For parents dealing with more than one car seats, losing a middle seat, one within convenient reach of the front passenger or driver's seat might be a deal-breaker. But if you prefer an SUV with a more luxurious, lounge-like feel, opting for second-row captain's chairs is the way to go.

