Top-Rated SUVs With Captain's Chairs

If you're shopping for a three-row SUV and willing to sacrifice a bit of utility for extra comfort and versatility, consider an SUV with second-row captain's seats. Also called captain's chairs, the stately term refers to a pair of full-size seats in the second row instead of the typical three-across bench-style seating offered in most three-row SUVs. In most SUVs, captain's seats are optional or are standard on higher trim levels.

Here we've picked the 12 best SUVs, according to our Edmunds ratings, across a wide range of starting prices. And while a few models, such as the Audi Q7, offer middle seats you can remove at home with simple tools, here we've focused on SUVs that offer captain's seats as a factory feature.

Small SUV with captain seats