What Are the Best SUV Coupes?

Based on the same platform as the more spacious BMW X1, the X2 is what the company calls a Sports Activity Coupe. Like the X1, the X2 offers two versions of the same turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four-cylinder engine — the base xDrive28i model has 241 horsepower, while the sportier M35i has 312 ponies under the hood. Both come standard with all-wheel drive, and we find the X2 to be pretty athletic and fun to drive, with lots of technology in the cabin for pixel junkies.

As with most SUV coupes, the smallest fastback BMW eats into rear passenger headroom to make space for its sleek roofline, but there's a surprising 25.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, so luggage room is decent. The X2 starts at a reasonable $46,050.

Shop all BMW X2 SUVs for sale

Read our BMW X2 review

Audi Q4 Sportback E-tron