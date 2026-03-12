What Are the Best SUV Coupes?

Coupe SUVs with sloping rooflines give up some practicality in favor of sporty styling

2026 BMW X6 driving

The best SUV coupe that we've tested is the BMW X2, with an Edmunds Rating of 6.9 (out of 10). If you're confused by the seemingly contradictory phrase "SUV coupe" that applies to the X2 and other swoopy crossovers, we've got you covered. An SUV coupe is a sport-utility vehicle or crossover that has a lower, sometimes fastback roofline that's intended to give it a sportier look, much in the same way that "four-door coupes" are intended to be sleeker than their similarly sized sedan kin. Oddly, our two favorite examples of this rather divisive body style come from the same manufacturer: the aforementioned X2 and the fire-breathing BMW X6 M. But the SUV coupe segment has a broad array of options to consider, ranging from parsimonious EVs to Lamborghini-rivaling V8 performance monsters.

X-Small SUV Coupes

BMW X2

BMW X2 driving

Based on the same platform as the more spacious BMW X1, the X2 is what the company calls a Sports Activity Coupe. Like the X1, the X2 offers two versions of the same turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four-cylinder engine — the base xDrive28i model has 241 horsepower, while the sportier M35i has 312 ponies under the hood. Both come standard with all-wheel drive, and we find the X2 to be pretty athletic and fun to drive, with lots of technology in the cabin for pixel junkies. 

As with most SUV coupes, the smallest fastback BMW eats into rear passenger headroom to make space for its sleek roofline, but there's a surprising 25.3 cubic feet of cargo space behind the rear seats, so luggage room is decent. The X2 starts at a reasonable $46,050.

Audi Q4 Sportback E-tron

Audi Q4 Sportback E-tron

One of the few EVs available with a coupe-like body style, the Audi Q4 Sportback E-tron is broadly similar to the  regular Q4 E-tron. That means a 335-hp dual-motor powertrain and up to 251 miles of range per charge, plus a DC fast-charging capability of 175 kilowatts. A rear-wheel-drive Q4 E-tron is also available, offering 288 miles of range and 282 hp from its single motor.  The less powerful trim is priced lower than the 2026 Q4 Sportback E-tron lineup, which starts at $60,295.

Small SUV Coupes

Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe

As its name suggests, the 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe is a lower, sleeker version of the company's GLC SUV. The company offers three versions. The base GLC 300 comes with a 255-hp turbocharged four-cylinder engine and starts at $61,000, while the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 has the company's much more aggressive 2.0-liter four-pot with 416 hp and a $74,800 starting price. The $94,800 AMG GLC 63 E Performance has an even stronger version of the turbo-four powertrain, augmented with plug-in hybrid technology to the tune of 671 hp. For 2027, however, both AMG models will be replaced by a mild hybrid 3.0-liter six-cylinder AMG GLC 53 with 443 hp.

We think that's a good thing. The plug-in hybrid GLC 63 is too heavy to be fun in corners, and cargo space is rather embarrassing; the battery cuts down luggage room to just 13.8 cubic feet. The GLC 300 and AMG GLC 43 fare much better, sitting at 19.2 cubes and 21.9 cubes, respectively.

Audi Q5 Sportback

2026 Audi SQ5 Sportback front 3/4

We haven't rated the latest version of Audi's Q5 Sportback yet, but our experiences with the conventional Q5 suggest it'll be a better-driving SUV coupe than its predecessor. Audi will offer it in both Q5 and SQ5 trims, with the former getting 268 hp and a standard seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, while the latter's 362 hp should liven it up a bit. The 2026 Q5 starts at $56,395, while the SQ5 is a $68,095 proposition.

Midsize SUV Coupes

BMW X6

2025 BMW X6 M60i

One of the first sleek-styled SUVs on the market was the 2008 BMW X6, which inaugurated the automaker's Sports Activity Coupe branding. Sharing its platform and powertrains with the more practical X5, the X6 has a chop-top roofline inspired by the company's 4 Series and 8 Series coupes, including a distinct Hofmeister kink in the rear quarter window to please fans of BMW's classic styling feature. The main BMW X6 lineup includes the xDrive40i trim, which gets a turbocharged mild hybrid 3.0-liter inline-six with 375 hp for $78,750, while the sleeker, sportier M60i model has a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 with 523 hp and a $99,450 price tag.

Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe AMG GLE 53

The high-quality interior of the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe should come as no surprise to the company's loyalists. What might be a bigger shock is the array of well-integrated technology in the cabin, including a responsive touchscreen and genuinely helpful voice-activated assistant. There's also lots of great active driver safety tech as well.

The $78,600 GLE 450 Coupe starts out the lineup with a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six that makes 375 hp; an AMG-tuned version of the same engine puts out 429 hp in the $93,500 AMG GLE 53 Coupe. Both engines are smooth and well suited to the company's fastback SUV, and we appreciate the 31.6 cubic feet of cargo room behind the rear seats. 

Audi Q8

2025 Audi Q8 Prestige

Audi doesn't use its Sportback nomenclature to describe the Q8, but we think it qualifies as an SUV coupe considering it trades passenger and cargo room in exchange for a sportier design relative to its three-row Q7 counterpart. The Audi Q8 is a great luxury SUV, with lots of technology and a premium cabin design that's nonetheless starting to feel a little dated compared to more modern cars in the company's lineup. Still, with a starting price of $76,895, the Q8 is a decent value among SUV coupes.

Performance SUV Coupes

BMW X6 M

2024 BMW X6 M

Want the most performance BMW offers in an SUV form factor? Go for the BMW X6 M Competition, whose twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 cranks out a massive 617 hp and hustles to 60 mph in a manufacturer-claimed 3.7 seconds, with a top speed of 177 mph if you get the $2,500 M Driver's package. The BMW X6 M Competition starts at $138,200, but that's almost a bargain when you consider that the similarly speedy Lamborghini Urus and Aston Martin DBX cost more than a hundred grand extra.

Audi RS Q8 

The Audi RS Q8 is the company's SUV apex predator, boasting a 631-hp 4.0-liter V8 with twin turbochargers — plan on hitting 60 mph in a scant 3.4 seconds. Carbon-ceramic brakes and an active rear differential provide control and traction, while the adaptive air suspension runs the gamut between impressive smoothness and responsive handling depending on its settings. In many ways, the $139,595 Audi RS Q8 is a budget-priced Lamborghini Urus, which is based on the same platform and has similar performance specs (although the Lambo is now only offered as an even more powerful plug-in hybrid). 

Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe

2026 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S Coupe

With 603 hp pumping out of its twin-turbocharged mild hybrid 4.0-liter V8, the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S is the snarling flagship of the company's fastback SUV lineup. The soundtrack from its quad tailpipes is about as addictive as certain illegal substances, and a lively 3.7-second shove to 60 mph is its driver's reward for keeping the throttle pinned. Like the standard GLE Coupe, the AMG version has a pleasantly constructed, tech-stuffed interior, but the vibe is much meaner than the genteel 450 version. It starts at $134,500, putting it right in the hunt with its BMW and Audi rivals.

Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT

2024 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT

Porsche reserves GT branding for its most aggressive products, and the Cayenne Coupe was the first SUV to receive the honor. It proves to be worthy of the Turbo GT badge by way of a 650-hp twin-turbocharged V8 that's less powerful but simpler than the plug-in hybrid V8 found in the Cayenne Coupe Turbo E-Hybrid trim. That also helps the Turbo GT slim down a bit relative to other models, with a weighty 5,055-pound mass that's somehow 664 pounds lighter than its PHEV sibling. Still, the Cayenne Turbo GT hits 60 in a fleet-footed 3.1 seconds, and it dispatches its 190 mph top speed by way of standard carbon-ceramic brakes, a lowered and stiffened four-corner air suspension, and some of the best steering this side of a 911 GT3. All that goodness comes at a big price, although its $217,150 base somehow seems worth it for the amount of performance and poise on offer.

