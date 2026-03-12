What Are the Best SUV Coupes?

The best SUV coupe that we've tested is the BMW X2, with an Edmunds Rating of 6.9 (out of 10). If you're confused by the seemingly contradictory phrase "SUV coupe" that applies to the X2 and other swoopy crossovers, we've got you covered. An SUV coupe is a sport-utility vehicle or crossover that has a lower, sometimes fastback roofline that's intended to give it a sportier look, much in the same way that "four-door coupes" are intended to be sleeker than their similarly sized sedan kin. Oddly, our two favorite examples of this rather divisive body style come from the same manufacturer: the aforementioned X2 and the fire-breathing BMW X6 M. But the SUV coupe segment has a broad array of options to consider, ranging from parsimonious EVs to Lamborghini-rivaling V8 performance monsters.
Best X-Small SUV Coupes | Best Small SUV Coupes | Best Midsize SUV Coupes | Best Performance SUV Coupes