The most comfortable SUVs in America have roomy interiors with enough space for adult passengers, and they prioritize ride comfort over ultimate cornering grip and have big door openings that make it easy for passengers to enter or exit the vehicle. Bonus points go to crossovers and SUVs that have controls that are easy to use, powertrains that provide effortless power, transmissions that shift smoothly, and heated and ventilated seating options.

Comfortable SUVs come in all shapes and sizes. We've selected the most comfortable SUVs on sale in the United States, arranged them by size, and separated luxury models from more mainstream offerings. From the little Hyundai Kona to the behemoth Ford Expedition or luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLS, whether you're looking for the most comfortable small SUV, the most comfortable midsize SUV or the most comfortable three-row SUV, you're likely to find a vehicle that suits your needs on our list.

2026 Hyundai Kona