The most comfortable SUVs in America have roomy interiors with enough space for adult passengers, and they prioritize ride comfort over ultimate cornering grip and have big door openings that make it easy for passengers to enter or exit the vehicle. Bonus points go to crossovers and SUVs that have controls that are easy to use, powertrains that provide effortless power, transmissions that shift smoothly, and heated and ventilated seating options.

Comfortable SUVs come in all shapes and sizes. We've selected the most comfortable SUVs on sale in the United States, arranged them by size, and separated luxury models from more mainstream offerings. From the little Hyundai Kona to the behemoth Ford Expedition or luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLS, whether you're looking for the most comfortable small SUV, the most comfortable midsize SUV or the most comfortable three-row SUV, you're likely to find a vehicle that suits your needs on our list.

Most comfortable extra-small SUVs
Most comfortable small SUVs
Most comfortable small three-row SUVs
Most comfortable midsize SUVs
Most comfortable midsize 3-row SUVs
Most comfortable large SUVs
Most comfortable luxury SUVs

Most comfortable extra-small SUVs

2026 Hyundai Kona

Some buyers may equate size with comfort. At times, it's true that a little extra elbow room is just what you need to get comfortable, but as the Hyundai Kona proves, an extra-small crossover SUV can provide plenty of comfort for adult-size occupants. With a comfort score of 8.5, the diminutive Kona ranks as our top pick for buyers looking for the most comfortable SUV in the subcompact crossover segment. The fact that it's also our top-ranked extra-small crossover overall is icing on the cake. Standout features include the Kona's roomy interior, quiet cabin (even on the highway), and roomy back seat with plenty of legroom and headroom for two adults. For an extra dose of comfort, the Kona also offers a heated steering wheel and heated and ventilated front seats.

2026 Hyundai Kona Comfort score: 8.5

2026 Volkswagen Taos

The Volkswagen Taos received a meaningful update for the 2025 model year. VW's smallest SUV ranks highly on our score sheets due to its especially roomy interior, optional ventilated front seats and powerful climate control system. The Taos' large rear seat and well-designed car seat anchors drew praise from our test team, making this extra-small crossover a solid choice for families. We also appreciate the Taos' 174-horsepower turbocharged engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission that provide enough pep to keep up with quick-moving traffic.

2025 Volkswagen Taos Comfort score: 8.3

Most comfortable small SUVs

2026 Honda CR-V

With a comfort score of 8.8, the Honda CR-V earns our recommendation as the most comfortable small SUV in America. We like the CR-V's well-designed cabin with an airy feel courtesy of the crossover's large windows and roomy passenger seats. Bonus points go to the Honda for its easy-to-use vehicle controls that don't require a driver to take their eyes off the road and the front bucket seats with enough adjustability that any driver can find a comfortable position. Large door openings make the Honda CR-V easy to get in and out of, too.

Drivers who enjoy a quiet experience on the road may want to consider the CR-V with its available hybrid powertrain. Not only does the hybrid offer up to 40 mpg combined in EPA testing, the electric motor's quiet operation and smooth torque delivery make the hybrid a peaceful machine in city traffic.

2026 Honda CR-V Comfort score: 8.8

2026 Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen debuted a completely new Tiguan SUV for the 2025 model year, and the redesigned model scored well with our test team. The Tiguan ranked as our sixth-best small SUV in 2025, but for the new 2026 model year, VW addressed one of our biggest complaints when it added a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine with 268 horsepower to the options list. (The base engine makes 201 hp.) Extra power is always going to make our test crew happy, but buyers on the lookout for max comfort will appreciate the Tiguan's soft and supportive front seats that can be optioned with power adjustments, heating, cooling and even a massage feature.

The Tiguan's strong climate control system keeps the cabin at a comfortable temperature. Backseat passengers on either side of the car benefit from plenty of space and their own climate controls, but the large floor hump in the center of the car makes the middle seat a lot less comfortable than it could be.

2026 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfort score: 8.5

Most comfortable small three-row SUVs

2026 Kia Sorento Hybrid

The 2026 Kia Sorento is available in several different forms and with multiple powertrain options. The version that earns top comfort marks from our test team is the Sorento Hybrid, which uses both a gasoline engine and an electric motor to spin out 227 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque to the front or, optionally, all four wheels. The smooth and quiet nature of this powertrain pushes the Sorento Hybrid a few decimal points higher than the non-hybrid version. In either case, the Sorento offers three rows of seating, and all of them offer more room than you might expect considering the SUV's comparatively small exterior size.

2026 Kia Sorento Hybrid Comfort score: 7.9

2026 Kia Sorento

The regular non-hybrid Kia Sorento scores just a tiny bit behind its quieter electrified sibling in our testing. A gasoline-fueled 2.5-liter four-cylinder comes standard, while a turbocharged engine with 281 horsepower is optional and desirable. Like the Sorento Hybrid, the standard Sorento offers three rows of seats. The front buckets are very comfortable and offer heating, ventilation and solid adjustability. The second row of seats is also comfortable (with more legroom than the Honda CR-V or Toyota RAV4), especially if the buyer chooses the optional second-row captain's chairs instead of the flat bench. Even the third row of seats is sized appropriately for occasional adult use, though they aren't particularly easy to access.

2026 Kia Sorento Comfort score: 7.7

Most comfortable midsize SUVs

2026 Honda Passport

Honda redesigned its popular Passport midsize SUV for the 2026 model year, adding interior space in the process. The Passport's spacious interior is one of its strongest selling points, and it offers more than enough room for adults in both the front and rear seats. The driver and front passenger benefit from well-cushioned and supportive bucket seats, and the rear seat is roomy enough for two adults to sit comfortably. Even the rear middle seat is comfortable for occasional use.

Additional high points include the 2026 Passport's rational vehicle controls, both for the touchscreen infotainment system and the dedicated physical climate controls. Drivers who appreciate the under-stressed feeling from a comparatively large-displacement V6 engine (as opposed to a smaller turbocharged four-cylinder) will also appreciate the Honda Passport, though we do wish there was a little less road noise at highway speeds.

2026 Honda Passport Comfort Score: 8.3

2026 Mazda CX-70

Mazda introduced the CX-70 crossover SUV for the 2025 model year. It's basically a CX-90 except that it doesn't offer a third row of seats, and like most vehicles from Mazda, the CX-70 prioritizes a sporty feel for drivers who enjoy their time behind the wheel. But even though it's sportier than its rivals, the Mazda CX-70 isn't uncomfortable. Our test team gave the CX-70 a comfort score of 6.9, which lands Mazda’s two-row SUV in third place in its segment. The shapely driver's seat offers an excellent driving position, and the front passenger has easy access to the car's interior controls. The CX-70's driver-focused design may not appeal to all buyers, but those looking for a sporty midsize crossover with two rows of seats should definitely visit their local Mazda dealer for a test drive.

2026 Mazda CX-70 Comfort Score: 6.9

Most comfortable midsize 3-row SUVs

2026 Hyundai Palisade

With a comfort score of 8.4, the Hyundai Palisade earns our recommendation as the most comfortable midsize three-row SUV. This comfort rating applies to both the standard gasoline-fueled Palisade as well as the Palisade Hybrid that scores higher overall in Edmunds' testing. (In fact, the Palisade Hybrid is our top-ranked midsize three-row SUV overall.) All three rows in the Hyundai Palisade are sized generously for adult passengers. The seats are all comfortable and supportive, and the vehicle's large overall size makes it easy to get in and out of the front and second rows and easier than most competitors for accessing the third row. The interior's attractive design and well-laid-out controls are other highlights.

2026 Hyundai Palisade Comfort score: 8.4

2026 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

Toyota released the Grand Highlander for the 2024 model year, and it immediately became one of our top-ranked midsize three-row crossover SUVs. We specifically like the Grand Highlander Hybrid that gets 36 mpg combined (note there's also a Max version with more power but worse mileage). The Grand Highlander is 6 inches longer than the regular Toyota Highlander, giving the Grand Highlander greater third-row legroom and more cargo space. All three rows in the Toyota Grand Highlander are comfortable for adults, and the vehicle controls are easy to use. An advanced all-wheel-drive system helps enhance traction in slippery conditions, which ought to add extra comfort for drivers who live in areas of the country affected by wintry weather.

2026 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Comfort score: 7.8

Most comfortable large SUVs

2026 Nissan Armada

If you're the type of buyer who believes bigger is better (and more comfortable), the Nissan Armada may be your ideal new SUV. But buyers looking for a lower step-in height and a smoother, more composed ride on rough pavement may be better served by a more car-like option like the Hyundai Palisade. The Armada is Nissan's largest SUV, and it offers a stylish interior with large, comfortable seats for passengers in all three rows of seats. Third-row passengers are treated to reclining seatbacks, which, when combined with individual climate control ducts, help make the Armada our top-ranked choice in the large SUV category.

2026 Nissan Armada Comfort score: 7.8

2026 Ford Expedition

The Ford Expedition is Edmunds' top-ranked large SUV, and it lands a close second place, behind the Nissan Armada, in comfort. Ford offers the large Expedition SUV in two lengths, and even the shorter one offers lots of room inside. The Expedition Max adds an extra foot between the front and rear axles, leading to even more space for seven or eight passengers plus all the cargo they may want to bring along. Every seat in the Expedition is comfortable for adults, and in top-shelf trims, they are upholstered in soft and luxurious leather. While its truck-based design means it's not as smooth on rough roads as more car-like crossovers, the Ford Expedition rides better than the majority of its extra-large competition, including the Chevrolet Tahoe and Suburban.

2026 Ford Expedition Comfort score: 7.6

Most comfortable luxury SUVs

Most comfortable extra-small luxury SUV: 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLB

The GLB is Mercedes-Benz's second-smallest SUV, and even though it doesn't compete against larger luxury compact SUVs like the Audi Q5 and BMW X3, the GLB's interior dimensions make it comparable for buyers looking to save a little money. The GLB does offer a third row of seats for seven-passenger capability, but those rear-most perches aren't meant for regular use by adult human beings. The GLB's front and second-row seats are very comfortable, and its smooth ride and quiet interior make it our top choice in the extra-small luxury SUV class.

2026 Mercedes-Benz GLB Comfort score: 8.5

Most comfortable small luxury SUV:2026 Genesis GV70

The Genesis GV70 doesn't fit neatly into any well-defined luxury SUV category. Its gracefully slanted roofline means it doesn't offer as much cargo capacity as some boxier rivals, but it looks stylish and has plenty of room inside for four adult passengers. The GV70's front bucket seats are especially comfortable and offer lots of adjustability, and the SUV's suspension is calibrated very well. All of the interior controls are easy to use, and, with a 27-inch combined display spanning the left two-thirds of the dashboard, the gauges and infotainment are easy to see.

2026 Genesis GV70 Comfort score: 8.4

Most comfortable midsize luxury SUV: 2026 BMW X5

The current-generation BMW X5 was introduced for the 2019 model year, which means it's getting a little old in automotive terms. But it's an extremely competent and comfortable offering. The BMW X5 sits at the head of the class in performance metrics, but it's equally as comfortable for passengers. Our testers said to think of it "as your palace from the outside world" thanks to its smooth ride, quiet interior and overall calm demeanor.

2026 BMW X5 Comfort score: 8.5

Most comfortable midsize 3-Row SUV: 2026 Lexus GX

Our top-ranked midsize three-row SUV also received top scores for comfort in its class. The first and second rows are especially comfortable for passengers of all shapes and sizes, but the third row is mounted low to the ground in a way that results in an uncomfortable knees-up sitting position. A smallish third row is an unfortunate necessity in the midsize SUV category, but the GX makes up for this demerit with a quiet interior, controls that are easy to understand and use, and running boards that make climbing into the comparatively tall cabin quite a bit easier.

2026 Lexus GX Comfort score: 7.5

Most comfortable large luxury SUV:

2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS

Mercedes-Benz knows how to make comfortable vehicles, and its most comfortable of all may be the large GLS SUV. Adults can easily fit into all three rows in the GLS, and its serene cabin makes it a great car for extended road trips. The GLS boasts supportive and highly adjustable front seats with heat and ventilation, and we think those chairs are the most comfortable SUV seats for long trips. Mercedes' optional E-Active Body Control suspension is especially good at smoothing out road imperfections, even when the GLS is fitted with large-diameter wheels.

2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS Comfort score: 8.5

