Large SUVs with the best gas mileage

Bentley's only SUV, the Bentayga, was the first ultra-luxe large SUV and is rated near the top — as a Bentley should be — of all the luxury SUVs we compared.

As with other plug-in hybrids, its EPA combined estimate tells only part of the story. In addition to the 21 mpg it can deliver when operating in standard hybrid mode after its large lithium-ion battery is depleted, the Bentayga delivers up to 20 miles of electric-only travel when that battery is full, giving it average fuel efficiency of up to 22.2 mpg over its entire 440 miles of range.

Its price and ultra-luxury status mean we wouldn't ordinarily compare the Bentayga with run-of-the-mill luxury SUVs, but its 21 mpg rating sets it so high we couldn't help ourselves.

The standard- and extended-wheelbase models with turbocharged V8s are rated much lower, at 16 mpg combined, which is about average for both luxury and ultra-luxe SUVs.

The 2026 model doesn't go on sale until late in the year, so pricing is estimated and our review is based on the nearly identical 2025 Bentayga. The EPA, however, has issued 2026 fuel efficiency numbers, so those are current.

Fuel economy: 21 mpg combined; up to 20 miles of EV range

Starting price: $210,000 (est.)

Cargo space (rear seats up): 17.1 cubic feet

Shop all Bentley Bentaygas for sale

Read our 2025 Bentley Bentayga review

2026 Lexus LX 700h