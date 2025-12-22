Large SUVs with the best gas mileage

If better-than-average fuel efficiency is your top criteria for a new large SUV, none of our choices here will disappoint. Most of the large SUVs require premium gas for their powerful engines, mostly turbocharged — sometimes supercharged. That, of course, increases the cost of each tank of fuel, partially offsetting the savings from their higher fuel efficiency ratings.
Which big SUV gets the best mileage? We've picked the top 11 (there were ties), dividing our list into the most fuel-efficient large SUVs in both luxury and non-luxury segments. All of our most efficient fossil fuel-burning large SUVs have three rows of seating, and all use stop-start technology to shut down their engines at full stop to reduce tailpipe emissions and help improve efficiency. Unless noted, all come with two-wheel drive standard with available all-wheel drive for improved traction in wet and snowy conditions. Some offer a more off-road-oriented four-wheel-drive system.
Jump to: