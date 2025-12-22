Large SUVs with the best gas mileage

Here are the top full-size SUVs for fuel efficiency

If better-than-average fuel efficiency is your top criteria for a new large SUV, none of our choices here will disappoint. Most of the large SUVs require premium gas for their powerful engines, mostly turbocharged — sometimes supercharged. That, of course, increases the cost of each tank of fuel, partially offsetting the savings from their higher fuel efficiency ratings.

Which big SUV gets the best mileage? We've picked the top 11 (there were ties), dividing our list into the most fuel-efficient large SUVs in both luxury and non-luxury segments. All of our most efficient fossil fuel-burning large SUVs have three rows of seating, and all use stop-start technology to shut down their engines at full stop to reduce tailpipe emissions and help improve efficiency. Unless noted, all come with two-wheel drive standard with available all-wheel drive for improved traction in wet and snowy conditions. Some offer a more off-road-oriented four-wheel-drive system.

Large luxury SUVs with the best gas mileage

2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS 450 4Matic (tie)

Mercedes' largest SUV gets high marks for its good looks, posh interior, great driving characteristics, roominess, and full slate of technology and driver assist features, but it ranks extremely well for fuel efficiency as well. The mild hybrid system uses a small battery and electric motor to enable the all-wheel-drive GLS 450 to shut down and instantaneously start up again when making a full stop. It also can assist with initial acceleration.

While it is one of a number of large luxury SUVs with the same 21 mpg EPA estimate for combined city and highway mileage, the GLS 450 4Matic is Edmunds' top-rated large luxury SUV for overall performance, handling and features.

Fuel economy: 21 mpg combined (19 city/24 highway)
Starting price: $91,500
Cargo space (rear seats up): 17.4 cubic feet

Shop all Mercedes-Benz GLS for sale
Read our 2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS review

2025 Land Rover Range Rover P400 (tie)

Land Rover is on the way to a heavily electric Range Rover lineup, but for 2026 it still offers the mild hybrid P400. Long-wheelbase and plug-in hybrid trims have the same base combined fuel economy average, although the PHEVs offer up to 50 miles of all-electric range as well.

The Range Rover P400 is a true luxury SUV, with a super smooth ride, extremely comfortable seats, and a wealth of customization options. The available third-row seat is a bit cramped, though, and some of the touchscreen-based controls are confusing to operate and hard to locate. Still, in our overall rankings, it finishes just barely below the Bentley Bentayga, which costs nearly twice as much.

Fuel economy: 21 mpg combined (19 city/24 highway)
Starting price: $109,375
Cargo space (rear seats up): 40.7 cubic feet (8.7 cubes for 3-row LWB version)

Shop all Land Rover Range Rovers for sale
Read our 2025 Land Rover Range Rover review

025 Bentley Bentayga Plug-in Hybrid (tie)

Bentley's only SUV, the Bentayga, was the first ultra-luxe large SUV and is rated near the top — as a Bentley should be — of all the luxury SUVs we compared.

As with other plug-in hybrids, its EPA combined estimate tells only part of the story. In addition to the 21 mpg it can deliver when operating in standard hybrid mode after its large lithium-ion battery is depleted, the Bentayga delivers up to 20 miles of electric-only travel when that battery is full, giving it average fuel efficiency of up to 22.2 mpg over its entire 440 miles of range.

Its price and ultra-luxury status mean we wouldn't ordinarily compare the Bentayga with run-of-the-mill luxury SUVs, but its 21 mpg rating sets it so high we couldn't help ourselves.

The standard- and extended-wheelbase models with turbocharged V8s are rated much lower, at 16 mpg combined, which is about average for both luxury and ultra-luxe SUVs.

The 2026 model doesn't go on sale until late in the year, so pricing is estimated and our review is based on the nearly identical 2025 Bentayga. The EPA, however, has issued 2026 fuel efficiency numbers, so those are current.

Fuel economy: 21 mpg combined; up to 20 miles of EV range
Starting price: $210,000 (est.)
Cargo space (rear seats up): 17.1 cubic feet

Shop all Bentley Bentaygas for sale
Read our 2025 Bentley Bentayga review

2026 Lexus LX 700h

Lexus' full-size luxury hybrid SUV is noted for its opulence and impeccable build quality — it will last forever. But subpar handling and in-car tech features, along with quite limited cargo space, don't do the six-figure Lexus any favors, and Edmunds rates it lowest in the large luxury SUV segment.

All LX 700h trim levels use the same powerful hybrid system, so all get the same EPA estimated fuel efficiency rating. At 20 mpg combined, it's not bad, placing the big Lexus a bit above the rest of the admittedly smallish large luxury segment. We haven't tested the 2026 model yet, but it is a carryover with no meaningful changes compared to the 2025 model year.

Fuel economy: 20 mpg combined
Starting price: $115,950
Cargo space (rear seats up): 7.2 cubic feet

Shop all Lexus LXs for sale
Read our 2025 Lexus 700h review

2026 Infiniti QX80 2WD

The interior's loaded with high-quality materials and there's lots of impressive tech on display (and for use), plus plenty of passenger room in every row — three of 'em. That gets the Lexus QX80 an above-average ranking among all large luxury SUVs. It would have done even better if the ride quality were a bit more refined.

In the fuel efficiency standings, the rear-wheel-drive QX80 does OK for a big slab-sided SUV, although adding all-wheel drive costs you 1 mpg overall. But it doesn't really stand out, and a number of competitors — see those listed above — do better in almost every metric. We haven't done a full review of the 2026 model, but it is a carryover, so no big changes are expected.

Fuel economy: 18 mpg combined
Starting price (2026): $85,940
Cargo space (rear seats up): 22 cubic feet

Shop all Infiniti QX80s for sale
Read our 2025 Infiniti QX80 review

Large non-luxury SUVs with the best gas mileage

2026 Chevrolet Tahoe Rear-Wheel-Drive Diesel

The Tahoe's been around for 31 years and is a default addition to the shopping list for many considering a large SUV. It offers a smooth ride, plenty of power for towing, and loads of room for people and cargo. It also offers a tight turning circle and better in-town maneuverability than the Suburban, its longer-wheelbase sibling.

Our reviewers, however, have found the seats — front and rear — uncomfortable and, despite a design refresh for the 2025 model year, some interior materials are a little downmarket for the Tahoe's price.

The diesel engine is available as an added-cost option in all trims except the base LS, and a Tahoe with the diesel and rear-wheel drive tops the chart for fuel efficiency among large non-luxe SUVs. Adding available all-wheel drive drops the efficiency of the diesel Tahoe to a still impressive 22 mpg combined. But with the standard 5.3-liter or optional 6.2-liter gasoline V8 engines, the Tahoe can't do better than 17 mpg in EPA ratings, trailing competitors such as the EcoBoost Ford Expedition and hybrid-only Toyota Sequoia.

Fuel economy: 24 mpg combined
Starting price: $62,995
Cargo space (rear seats up): 22.5 cubic feet

Shop all Chevrolet Tahoes for sale
Read our 2026 Chevrolet Tahoe review

2026 GMC Yukon Rear-Wheel-Drive Diesel

GMC's upscale alternative to the Chevrolet Tahoe offers a comfortable cabin, loads of cargo space, and hefty towing capability. If you don't want a diesel, there are several gasoline V8 trims offering up to 17 mpg combined. While the diesel — an extra-cost option on all trims in both the standard and XL body styles — makes the Yukon the most efficient large non-luxury SUV, the rest of the line's fuel efficiency numbers trail rivals.

As with many large SUVs, the Yukon's low-speed maneuverability leaves a bit to be desired and handling at all speeds is truck-like. The extended-length XL model — a twin to the Suburban — offers the same fuel efficiency rating and a lot more cargo space (41.5 cubic feet), but its extra length can aggravate maneuverability issues. As on the Tahoe, adding four-wheel drive drops the diesel Yukon's combined city and highway fuel efficiency to a still impressive 22 mpg.

Fuel economy: 23 mpg combined
Starting price (including destination fee): $76,060
Cargo space (rear seats up): 25.5 cubic feet

Shop all GMC Yukons for sale
Read our 2026 GMC Yukon review

2026 Chevrolet Suburban Rear-Wheel-Drive Diesel

Chevy's Suburban shares its powertrains, fuel economy ratings, oversized body, and driving characteristics with its upscale sibling, the GMC Yukon XL, but offers a less premium cabin — although it's certainly roomy. There's lots of cargo space and towing capability as well. The Suburban's elephantine size can make maneuvering in parking lots and city traffic a challenge, though, and the blind spots caused by thick pillars and the Suburban's tall, wide hood don't help. The Chevrolet Tahoe is, essentially, a smaller version — though it's still classed as a large SUV.

On the fuel efficiency front, the diesel Suburban sits alongside the diesel Yukon atop the rankings for non-luxury large SUVs, while versions with the gasoline V8s drop down to the 16-17 mpg range. Available all-wheel drive in all trims drops fuel efficiency by 1 mpg for the diesel-equipped Suburban.

Fuel economy: 23 mpg combined
Starting price (including destination fee): $65,995
Cargo space (rear seats up): 41.5 cu ft

Shop all Chevrolet Suburbans for sale
Read our 2026 Chevrolet Suburban review

2026 Toyota Sequoia Rear-Wheel Drive

The Toyota Sequoia, available only as a gas-electric hybrid for 2026, can't quite match the efficiency of the GM diesel offerings. But it leads the pack for non-diesel large SUVs thanks to its powerful but thrifty turbocharged V6 hybrid. The optional all-wheel drive system costs 2 mpg in combined city/highway mileage. As a bonus, though, the Sequoia is one of the few big SUVs that uses regular unleaded gasoline instead of the pricier premium grade.

With 437 horsepower, the Sequoia is one of the most powerful of the large SUVs. It comes with an impressive list of standard tech features with lots more available as options, and the ride is very comfortable. Unfortunately, the third-row seating is difficult to access, and the cabin can get noisy at highway speeds.

Fuel economy: 22 mpg combined
Starting price (including destination fee): $66,120
Cargo space (rear seats up): 22.3 cubic feet

Shop all Toyota Sequoias for sale
Read our 2026 Toyota Sequoia review

2026 Ford Expedition Rear-Wheel Drive

We like the 2026 Expedition for its spaciousness, quiet ride, top-notch tech package and heavy-duty towing capability. It's also nice that its standard turbocharged V6 runs on regular and delivers pretty good fuel efficiency — better than all the gas-engine versions of GM's large SUV family — for such a large vehicle.

Overall, Edmunds rates the 2026 Expedition as the best non-luxury large SUV available, although that's not the case if fuel efficiency is your top priority. The only niggle is that, like other behemoths, the Expedition's size can make maneuvering in tight spaces a chore. Those who want more room can opt for the Expedition Max. It's Ford's answer to the Chevy Suburban and GMC Yukon XL, measuring almost a foot longer than the standard Expedition. That increases cargo space behind the rear seats by almost 64% to 37.4 cubic feet.

All Expedition trims with rear-wheel drive, regular or Max, are the efficiency champs of the lineup, while those with all-wheel drive lose 1 mpg in the combined city/highway rating. Official fuel efficiency numbers for the 2026 models aren't yet available but aren't expected to change as the 2026 Expedition is a carryover from the previous year. We based our ranking on EPA numbers for the 2025 model year.

Fuel economy: 19 mpg combined
Starting price (including destination fee): $64,995
Cargo space (rear seats up): 22.9 cubic feet

Shop all Ford Expeditions for sale
Read our 2026 Ford Expedition review

2026 Nissan Armada Rear-Wheel Drive

Nissan gave the Armada a complete redesign for 2025, and except for the addition of a performance-oriented Nismo trim for 2026, nothing's changed. That's good. The turbocharged V6 has more power than the old V8 yet delivers better fuel efficiency. Acceleration is quick, the ride is smooth, and seating — even in the third row — is spacious.

Among a few downsides, the 2026 Nissan Armada doesn't provide much interior space for small-item storage, and the otherwise premium appearance of the cabin is marred by some inexpensive-looking bits.

While it trails the Ford Expedition by a mere mpg in fuel efficiency, the Armada lands just ahead of its other gas-only competitors in our fuel efficiency rankings. It does require pricey premium fuel, though, and going for the all-wheel-drive option in most trims cuts combined efficiency by a single mpg. The Armada Pro-4X, with its chunky all-terrain tires, loses yet another mpg in the combined city/highway rating.

Fuel economy: 18 mpg combined
Starting price (including destination fee): $61,030
Cargo space (rear seats up): 20.4 cubic feet

Shop all Nissan Armadas for sale
Read our 2026 Nissan Armada review

