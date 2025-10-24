Best Diesel SUVs of 2025 and 2026

Once the province of heavy-duty trucks, diesel engines proliferated throughout the North American market about a decade ago — from small sedans and crossovers to luxury cars — before mostly retreating back to pickups. But several large SUVs are still offered with diesel engines, and their combination of efficiency and torque makes them great highway cruisers and towing stars.

We've gathered all of the diesel SUVs for sale in this list, as well as one bonus not-quite-an-SUV option. You may notice that almost all are made by the same automaker under a variety of brands and share the same engine. Read on to see which is the best diesel SUV for your needs.

Looking for the most fuel-efficient sport-utility? Check out our list of Best Gas Mileage SUVs for 2025 and 2026.

And if you're new to diesel vehicles, read up on the pros and cons of diesel engines in trucks.

2026 Chevrolet Suburban