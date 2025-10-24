Best Diesel SUVs of 2025 and 2026

Utilitarian diesels aren't just for pickup trucks

Once the province of heavy-duty trucks, diesel engines proliferated throughout the North American market about a decade ago — from small sedans and crossovers to luxury cars — before mostly retreating back to pickups. But several large SUVs are still offered with diesel engines, and their combination of efficiency and torque makes them great highway cruisers and towing stars.

We've gathered all of the diesel SUVs for sale in this list, as well as one bonus not-quite-an-SUV option. You may notice that almost all are made by the same automaker under a variety of brands and share the same engine. Read on to see which is the best diesel SUV for your needs.

2026 Chevrolet Suburban

Chevy's biggest SUV is available with one of its torquiest engines, a 3.0-liter Duramax turbodiesel making 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of torque. While the diesel engine adds $5,495 over the cost of the least expensive model equipped with the standard 355-hp 5.3-liter gas engine, the good news is that it's offered on all but the Suburban's base trim. Add that to a cavernous interior and plenty of luxury and convenience features, and you have a comfortable family truckster that will go a long way between fill-ups. We can't promise the same for bathroom breaks.

Starting MSRP with diesel engine: $74,490
Diesel fuel economy: 22-23 mpg combined
Towing capacity: 8,100 pounds

2026 Chevrolet Tahoe

The Chevrolet Tahoe is the not-so-little sibling of the Suburban. The difference is that the Tahoe is shorter overall, or maybe make that less long. It still offers three rows of seats, but the way back and the cargo space behind it aren't as generously sized. Like its longer sibling, the Tahoe is available with the 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six. Fuel economy is a smidge higher on the rear-wheel-drive Tahoe than the rear-drive 'Burban. And because it's lighter, the Tahoe beats the Suburban's tow rating by 100 pounds. You can even tow a trailer while using the available Super Cruise hands-free driving system, which is also offered on the Suburban. Doesn't get much easier than that.

Starting MSRP with diesel engine: $75,615
Diesel fuel economy: 22-24 mpg combined
Towing capacity: 8,200 pounds

2026 GMC Yukon

The GMC Yukon is the brand's version of the Chevy Tahoe. There aren't many differences between them beyond which dealership sells them and some feature availability and their aesthetics. We say go with whichever model's styling you prefer. Like the Tahoe and Suburban, this fraternal twin offers that 305-hp Duramax as well. You can select it on any of the Yukon's trims, from the base Elevation on up to the super-fancy Denali Ultimate. Fuel economy estimates match those of the Suburban, likely because GMCs tend to carry additional weight from more features.

Starting MSRP with diesel engine: $76,060
Diesel fuel economy: 22-23 mpg combined
Towing capacity: 8,100 pounds

2026 GMC Yukon XL

The Yukon XL is the longer version of the Yukon, just like the Suburban is an extended-length Tahoe. And you guessed it, this one also comes with GM's 3.0-liter Duramax engine, making the same 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of torque as in the other applications. Compared to the Suburban, the Yukon XL is a bit more glitzy, with additional bright chrome trim on the exterior on some models. You'll pay a little more due to additional standard equipment too.

Starting MSRP with diesel: $79,060
Diesel fuel economy: 22-23 mpg combined
Towing capacity: 7,900 pounds

2026 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 4x4

One of these things is not like the others. Besides being produced by a company other than General Motors, the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter isn't an SUV, at least not in the classic sense. It is available with all-wheel drive, though, and plenty of people outfit them for all kinds of travels, so we figured it wouldn't hurt to mention the boxy Benz. Power comes from a four-cylinder turbodiesel offered in two states of tune: 170 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque, or 211 horses and 332 lb-ft. Configurations are nearly endless, and a variety of upfitters will take the Sprinter 4x4 to the next level, whether that be for overlanding or serious work. You won't see any fuel economy ratings because the Sprinter falls into a weight category that doesn't require testing.

Starting MSRP with diesel engine: $60,500
Diesel fuel economy: N/A
Towing capacity: 7,500 pounds

David has years of experience as a writer and editor for print and digital automotive publications, including Car and Driver and Road & Track. He can parallel-park a school bus, has a spreadsheet listing every vehicle he's ever tested, and once drove a Lincoln Town Car 63 mph in reverse. When not searching for the perfect used car, he can be found sampling the latest gimmicky foodstuffs that America has to offer.

