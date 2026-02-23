The best boxy SUV that Edmunds has tested is the futuristic Kia EV9, one of the precious few square-jawed designs in today's market. Boxy SUVs with square bumpers, flat hoods, and upright windscreens are a departure from the norm. By and large, automotive design has been dominated by softer lines since the 2010s, with quarter panels and rooflines that curve in rather than stick out. Driven in part by aerodynamics and the more widespread use of electric cars, which benefit from the lower air resistance naturally lent by softer shapes, the trend has permeated many automakers' lineups. However, in the last six or seven years, automakers have begun to experiment with the boxy shapes associated with the 1980s and 1990s, bringing back a surge of chunkier designs. But not all boxes are created equal. We've sorted out today's boxiest and ranked them by how well they tested with our experts.
What Are the Best Boxy SUVs?
Not only is the Jeep Wrangler emblematic of the boxy SUV, but it's also arguably the most permanent fixture in the rankings, tracing its roots back to a time before SUVs were part of the mainstream automotive consciousness. Today's Wrangler carries the torch, representing affordable off-road capability, but with some of the same compromises as its forebears. Its slow steering and poor cabin insulation aside, the Wrangler boasts a litany of off-road features, like all-terrain tires, full-floating axles and locking differentials. Plus, the Jeep's boxy design is bolstered by the removable roof or soft-top options, which allow for a unique open-air experience.
Edmunds Rating: 5.5 out of 10
2026 Mercedes-Benz G-Class
The G-Class takes the idea of the luxury off-roader to its natural conclusion, offering an insanely plush cabin silhouetted against a durable, tough, boxy SUV with military roots. The G-Class recently received a host of updates, with revised sheetmetal, updated interior tech and powertrain tweaks. There's also a new G 580 with EQ Technology electric version. Regardless of powertrain choice, you'll love the G-Class' luxury driving experience and go-anywhere capability, even if it means you can't fit quite as much in the trunk as other SUVs here.
Edmunds Rating: 5.5 out of 10
2026 Ford Bronco
The Wrangler's chief rival is just as storied and almost as boxy. Similarly, the Bronco presents a familiar set of pros and cons. You'll trade on-road refinement and protection from the elements for serious off-road capability and a bit of old-school, wind-in-your-hair whimsy. Of course, you'll also lose out on reasonable fuel economy in exchange for the SUV's off-road capability and Tonka Truck looks. Ford offers a dazzling array of trim levels for the Bronco, too, including an available manual transmission with a dedicated gear for rock crawling and a slew of differentials and powertrain options, in addition to hardtop and soft-top body styles.
Edmunds Rating: 5.7 out of 10
2026 Toyota 4Runner
The Toyota 4Runner isn't quite as old as the Bronco or Wrangler name, but the face-lifted model's almost retro design continues to harken back to its 1980s roots. Here, though, there's plenty of modern capability and comfort. The 4Runner offers three different off-road trim levels designed for serious work when the pavement ends, yet it also provides basic, capable transportation to those who'll never see a dirt road. The 4Runner's limited rear seat space and cargo capacity with the hybrid powertrain put a bit of a damper on things.
Edmunds Rating: 6.2 out of 10
2026 Toyota Land Cruiser
The Land Cruiser's smooth ride and comfy seats are a big step up from the 4Runner's, and while its back seats are a bit tight, they're an improvement over those in the smaller Toyota. The Land Cruiser offers a similar degree of off-road capability in a larger package. Of course, these factors, as well as its new and more efficient hybrid powertrain, do mean the Land Cruiser comes at a higher price.
Edmunds Rating: 6.3 out of 10
2026 Lexus GX
Now that the Land Cruiser has moved downmarket a little, the Lexus GX is the SUV for you if you want true luxury in a boxy package. It features aspects of the Land Cruiser's design, but with a little premium Lexus touch on top. Moreover, it boasts a more powerful turbocharged six-cylinder engine that feels much more premium (if also thirstier) than the Land Cruiser's powertrain. Despite this shortcoming, the GX prioritizes both luxury and capability in a way most SUVs can't hope to, all while combining it with an appealing boxy look we love.
Edmunds Rating: 7.3 out of 10
2026 Hyundai Santa Fe
The current Santa Fe is a complete departure from its predecessor, trading soft curves for an I-wanna-be-a-Defender profile. It's once again a three-row SUV, too, though its rearmost seat is on the smaller side. The SUV's interior manages to feel large in spite of the tight third row. The Santa Fe represents a solid pick for a family SUV that can be used to carry plenty of people (and their things) in a slightly smaller package than the Hyundai Palisade, all while offering thoughtful tech and storage solutions at a reasonable price point.
Edmunds Rating: 7.5 out of 10
2026 Honda Passport
Honda's Passport is a relatively recent addition to the growing crowd of crossover SUVs. The SUV's 2026 redesign brought with it a boxier shape, especially in the front, as well as Honda's most capable off-road trim yet: the TrailSport. The Passport TrailSport is good enough for some pretty serious off-roading, but it's not quite as capable as the Wranglers and Broncos of the world. Meanwhile, its comfy, spacious cabin feels like a nice place to spend time. Just know that the combination of a big, well-equipped interior and some added new features means the Passport comes at a price premium compared to other midsize SUVs.
Edmunds Rating: 7.5 out of 10
2026 Hyundai Palisade
The Palisade enters 2026 off a fresh redesign, and Hyundai's largest SUV is better than ever. The first Palisade was a standard-bearer, but the latest, complete with its new boxier looks, moves the name forward. You'll want to go with the more efficient, more powerful hybrid setup, as the standard V6 can feel a bit lackluster. However, avoid climbing too high into the Palisade's available trim levels if you want to keep prices somewhat reasonable. Strike the right balance, and you'll be impressed with the 2026 model's upgraded interior, tech and space (plus that flat-top design).
Edmunds Rating: 7.7 out of 10
2026 Kia EV9
Our highest-rated boxy SUV is an EV. Kia’s EV9 manages to offer a spacious third row in addition to a large overall interior. However, the lower-spec trims do feel sparser on features, and their 230 miles of range isn’t quite what competitors are offering. However, spend a bit more than the model’s $56,545 entry price, and the Kia EV9 becomes an excellent place to spend some time. The SUV rides beautifully, and higher trims offer strong acceleration and range bolstered by quick charging. Better still, Kia has figured out the aero problem, giving its boxy EV a slick 0.28 coefficient of drag.
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 out of 10
