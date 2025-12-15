The Biggest SUVs on Sale Today

Need a lot of space, seats, and storage? Look no further

Big demands for cargo and seating capacity used to be the realm of minivans, and while those bulbous people movers can be a smarter and more efficient choice for some shoppers, they've been largely usurped by three-row SUVs in recent years.

Often sharing their mechanical underpinnings with full-size pickups, these big brutes offer style, power and capability that today's minivans simply cannot match. And if outsized proportions are a top priority, you'd be hard-pressed to find an alternative that can match both the footprint and convenience of today's largest sport-utility vehicles.

Here we've assembled a list of the biggest SUVs on sale today, ordered from largest to (relatively) smallest based on overall length. We've omitted the standard versions of certain models in favor of their extended-length counterparts (you'll find the Ford Expedition Max on this list but not the standard Ford Expedition, for example) for the sake of greater variety.

1. 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL

Overall length: 228.5 inches

The stretched version of Cadillac's full-size electric is the biggest SUV on sale today. Like the standard Escalade IQ, the IQL offers impressive acceleration for such a large vehicle along with a lot of range, the latter of which is enabled by its huge 205-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery pack. The IQL's cabin is also predictably spacious and loaded with luxury features, and the third row benefits from its lengthened proportions with 4.4 inches of additional legroom versus the standard Escalade IQ.

However, it's worth noting that since the wheelbase length is unchanged from the standard IQ, accessing the third row will likely be just as challenging. Regardless, at nearly 19 feet long, the IQL is a genuinely massive SUV with a lot of style and presence.

Shop all Cadillac Escalade IQL SUVs for sale
Read our 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL review

2. 2025 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Overall length: 227 inches

Cadillac's gas-powered full-sized luxury SUV offers an abundance of sophisticated technologies and one of the roomiest cabins in its class. A model refresh for 2025 ushered in updated exterior styling as well as a massive curved display that stretches across nearly the entire width of the dashboard.

Although Cadillac dropped the 3.0-liter diesel engine from the options sheet this year, the 682-horsepower supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that motivates the Escalade-V ESV will provide more than enough grunt to satiate power-hungry buyers. The Escalade's ability to tow up to 8,100 pounds also gives the Caddy a significant advantage over luxury rivals like the Mercedes-Benz GLS and BMW X7.

Shop all Cadillac Escalade ESV SUVs for sale
Read our 2025 Cadillac Escalade ESV review

3. 2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L

Overall length: 226.7 inches

Although the Jeep name has become synonymous with rugged off-road capability, the automaker dove headlong into the full-size luxury SUV segment when it introduced the reimagined Grand Wagoneer back in 2022. In the years since, the Grand Wagoneer has ditched its Hemi V8 in favor of a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine that provides more power, smoother operation, and impressive towing capabilities, but its cavernous interior has remained largely unchanged.

The L model expands the Grand Wagoneer's wheelbase, overall length and interior space substantially, while newly standard equipment like 22-inch wheels and a front passenger screen make this bougie Jeep feel even more posh. Those who want the look and proportions of the Grand Wagoneer but are willing to forgo some luxury amenities for a more accessible price point should also check out the Jeep Wagoneer L.

Shop all Jeep Grand Wagoneer L SUVs for sale
Read our 2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer L review

4. 2025 Chevrolet Suburban

Overall length: 226.3 inches

Sporting a refreshed exterior and interior design for 2025, the Suburban continues to offer a massive amount of interior space for people and things. The available 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six diesel engine has also been updated and now offers 305 horsepower and 495 lb-ft of torque. It also delivers significantly better fuel economy than its gas-guzzling counterparts.

A new 17.7-inch touchscreen infotainment system gives the cabin a much-needed tech update, and GM's excellent Super Cruise hands-free driver assistance system is now available on all trims aside from the base LS and off-road-focused Z71. The eyewatering price tags of the Suburban's higher trim levels, however, make it tough to forgive the lackluster interior quality.

Shop all Chevrolet Suburbans for sale
Read our 2025 Chevrolet Suburban review

5. 2025 GMC Yukon XL

Overall length: 225.2 inches

More luxurious than a Suburban but not as extroverted as an Escalade ESV, the Yukon XL also benefits from significant styling and technology updates for 2025. And, much like the Suburban, a more powerful Duramax turbodiesel is now available across the lineup alongside the 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter gas V8 options.

Since the Yukon XL and Suburban are underpinned by the same vehicle architecture, the Yukon XL offers an equally impressive amount of interior space for cargo and passengers, but the Yukon XL's newly available AT4 Ultimate trim sets it apart from its Chevrolet brethren with an effective blend of luxury features and off-road capability.

Shop all GMC Yukon XL SUVs for sale
Read our 2025 GMC Yukon review

6. 2025 Lincoln Navigator L

Overall length: 221.9 inches

Redesigned for 2025, the latest Navigator boasts an impressive 48-inch panoramic dashboard display, sharp new styling, and plenty of space in all three rows of seating. Other highlights include a new Rejuvenate relaxation feature, a handy split-tailgate design and significant updates to its BlueCruise hands-free driver assistance technology.

A gutsy twin-turbocharged V6 delivers strong performance and impressive towing capability, but the Navigator's premium positioning is occasionally betrayed by ride quality that isn't as poised as some other high-end full-size SUVs. Still, Lincoln has come a long way in the past few years, and the progress that the luxury brand has made is on full display in the Navigator L.

Shop all Lincoln Navigator L SUVs for sale
Read our 2025 Lincoln Navigator L review

7. Ford Expedition Max

Overall length: 221.7 inches

Ford gave its Suburban-rivaling full-sizer a comprehensive revamp for 2025. The updates include revised exterior styling and an all-new interior that features two high-resolution displays for the gauge cluster and infotainment screen that come as standard equipment. Like the Navigator L, the Expedition Max boasts a huge interior with lots of passenger and cargo space as well as ample power from a twin-turbocharged V6.

Although it's not as overtly luxurious as its Lincoln counterpart, the introduction of the off-road-oriented Tremor package for the Expedition offers buyers some all-terrain chops that can't be had with its posher corporate cousin.

Shop all Ford Expedition Max SUVs for sale
Read our 2025 Ford Expedition Max review

8. 2025 Infiniti QX80

Overall length: 211.2 inches

At long last, Infiniti finally launched an all-new third-generation QX80 for 2025, and with it comes a wide array of upgrades and improvements over its predecessor. Inspired by the QX Monograph concept that the automaker debuted at Pebble Beach back in 2023, the latest QX80 gets streamlined and chiseled bodywork, greatly improved tech features, and a thoroughly revamped cabin with high-quality materials.

Some might bemoan the loss of the outgoing QX80's 5.6-liter naturally aspirated V8, but the new twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 engine offers substantial gains in horsepower and torque, and it enables this full-size luxury SUV to tow up to 8,500 pounds. What hasn't changed is the massive amount of space in the cabin, which provides plenty of passenger room in all three rows of seating.

Shop all Infiniti QX80s for sale
Read our 2025 Infiniti QX80 review

9. 2026 Nissan Armada

Overall length: 209.6 inches

The new-for-2025 Nissan Armada also ditched its non-turbocharged V8 in favor of a twin-turbo V6 and received a huge glow-up in the form of revamped styling and a host of new technologies. The new full-size SUV is quick off the line and stops in shorter distances than the majority of its competitors, and we appreciated its cushy ride quality. For those who're looking for a racier vibe, Nissan has introduced a Nismo model for 2026, which includes sticky high-performance tires, more power, and a sport-tuned suspension system to go along with its model-specific styling treatment.

Whether you're looking for a mellow people mover or a body-on-frame behemoth that can hold its own on a twisty road, the latest Armada has plenty of room for cargo and passengers. Its third row offers reclining seats and enough headroom to keep taller adults comfortable, even on longer trips.

Shop all Nissan Armadas for sale
Read our 2026 Nissan Armada review

10. 2025 Toyota Sequoia

Overall length: 208.1 inches

Capable of accommodating up to eight passengers and towing up to 9,250 pounds, the full-size body-on-frame Toyota Sequoia further sets itself apart from segment rivals with a hybridized and twin-turbocharged V6 as standard equipment. The sophisticated powerplant delivers a potent 437 horsepower while achieving an EPA-estimated 22 mpg in combined driving for rear-wheel-drive models, an impressive figure for such a large vehicle.

Although the third row can be a bit tight for taller passengers and there's more road noise than you'll find in some competing SUVs, the Sequoia's towing and off-road performance — as well as the brand's reputation for long-term durability —s will likely sway more than a few buyers away from the usual suspects in this segment.

Shop all Toyota Sequoias for sale
Read our 2025 Toyota Sequoia review

Looking for more space for your third-row passengers? Be sure to check out our roundup of the SUVs with the largest 3rd rows.

