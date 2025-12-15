Big demands for cargo and seating capacity used to be the realm of minivans, and while those bulbous people movers can be a smarter and more efficient choice for some shoppers, they've been largely usurped by three-row SUVs in recent years.

Often sharing their mechanical underpinnings with full-size pickups, these big brutes offer style, power and capability that today's minivans simply cannot match. And if outsized proportions are a top priority, you'd be hard-pressed to find an alternative that can match both the footprint and convenience of today's largest sport-utility vehicles.

Here we've assembled a list of the biggest SUVs on sale today, ordered from largest to (relatively) smallest based on overall length. We've omitted the standard versions of certain models in favor of their extended-length counterparts (you'll find the Ford Expedition Max on this list but not the standard Ford Expedition, for example) for the sake of greater variety.

1. 2026 Cadillac Escalade IQL