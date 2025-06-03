Extra-small SUVs are the smallest and least expensive crossovers you can buy. Cost-cutting is sometimes apparent, but top-trim versions can feel surprisingly upscale.
Best X-Small SUVs of 2024
Driven, Reviewed and Ranked
Chevy's done a great job with the latest Trailblazer, making it exceedingly competent at nearly everything it does. Read Full Review
2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer rating: 8 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $24,395
Fuel economy: 31 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 25.3 cubic feet
2024 Buick Encore GX
The Buick Encore GX offers sprightly acceleration, competent handling, and a robust list of tech features. Read Full Review
2024 Buick Encore GX rating: 7.9 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $26,895
Fuel economy: 30 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 23.5 cubic feet
2024 Chevrolet Trax
The Trax is small and practical, but it's also slow and it doesn't have the best ride. Read Full Review
2024 Chevrolet Trax rating: 7.9 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $21,495
Fuel economy: 30 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 25.6 cubic feet
2024 Mazda CX-30
The Mazda CX-30 excels with a head-turning design, strong performance and a premium interior. Read Full Review
2024 Mazda CX-30 rating: 7.9 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $26,415
Fuel economy: 29 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 20.2 cubic feet
2024 Buick Envista
The Envista is exceptionally affordable and offers styling well beyond its price point. Read Full Review
2024 Buick Envista rating: 7.8 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $23,495
Fuel economy: 30 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 20.7 cubic feet
2024 Kia Seltos
The Kia Seltos is stylish, roomy, and available with plenty of the latest technology and safety features. Read Full Review
2024 Kia Seltos rating: 7.6 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $25,865
Fuel economy: 29 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 26.6 cubic feet
2024 Subaru Crosstrek
The Crosstrek remains a solid choice for those who want a fuss-free daily driver with some off-road ability to boot. Read Full Review
2024 Subaru Crosstrek rating: 7.6 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $26,450
Fuel economy: 29 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: N/A
2024 Honda HR-V
Spacious and fun to drive on curvy roads, the HR-V is a good choice in the subcompact SUV segment. Read Full Review
2024 Honda HR-V rating: 7.5 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $25,950
Fuel economy: 28 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 24.4 cubic feet
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross
Toyota plays it safe with a small crossover based on the incredibly popular Corolla sedan and hatchback. Read Full Review
2024 Toyota Corolla Cross rating: 7.4 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $25,210
Fuel economy: 32 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 26.5 cubic feet
2024 Jeep Compass
Easy-to-use technology features, a roomy back seat and better-than-average off-road abilities distinguish the Jeep Compass its competitors. Read Full Review
2024 Jeep Compass rating: 6.6 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $29,995
Fuel economy: 27 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 27.2 cubic feet