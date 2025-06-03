Extra-small luxury SUVs offer a prestigious badge at an affordable price. They don't always deliver luxury-grade comfort and performance, but a few gems stand out.
Best X-Small Luxury SUVs of 2024
Driven, Reviewed and Ranked
The GLB crushes everything in its class and surpasses some larger and more expensive SUVs. Read Full Review
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class rating: 8.1 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $45,600
Fuel economy: 28 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 22.0 cubic feet
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
The second-generation GLA is comfortable and suitably refined for an entry-level SUV, and is a huge improvement over its predecessor. Read Full Review
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class rating: 7.9 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $43,000
Fuel economy: 28 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 15.4 cubic feet
2024 Volvo XC40
Volvo's subcompact XC40 SUV inherits the brand's familial good looks and packs a lot of charm into a small package. Read Full Review
2024 Volvo XC40 rating: 7.9 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $41,295
Fuel economy: 26 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 20.4 cubic feet
2024 Audi Q3
The Audi Q3 is a well-rounded luxury SUV, full of attractive features and high-tech equipment. Read Full Review
2024 Audi Q3 rating: 7.8 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $38,595
Fuel economy: 25 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 23.7 cubic feet
2024 Jaguar E-PACE
The Jaguar E-Pace is one of the more athletic choices in a very competitive class of small SUVs. Read Full Review
2024 Jaguar E-PACE rating: 7.5 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $50,675
Fuel economy: 23 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 22.4 cubic feet
2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale
The Alfa Romeo Tonale is a standout among other subcompact luxury SUVs with its plug-in hybrid powertrain. Read Full Review
2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale rating: 7.4 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $45,400
Fuel economy: 33 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 22.9 cubic feet
2024 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
The Range Rover Evoque maintains the model's curious appeal as an adorable luxury town runner with a quiet side of legitimate off-road ability. Read Full Review
2024 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque rating: 7.1 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $51,075
Fuel economy: 22 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 21.6 cubic feet