Best Used SUVs Under $25,000

The Toyota RAV4 is available in six trim levels, including two off-road-oriented models equipped with an upgraded all-wheel-drive system, so there's something for everyone. All models have a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, and for those who don't need the extra traction, most trims come standard with front-wheel drive. More recent versions also feature modern technology, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adaptive cruise control and Toyota Safety Sense collection of driver assist systems. Additionally, Toyota's strong resale value makes purchasing a used RAV4 a wise investment for the future.

Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)

Average consumer rating (2021): 3.5 (out of 5)

Used Toyota RAV4 years for this generation: 2019-2024

Honda CR-V