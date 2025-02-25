Finding a reliable and capable SUV that fits your budget can feel challenging, but it's not impossible. If you're in the market for a used SUV under $25,000, plenty of options offer a great combination of reliability, performance and features without breaking the bank. Whether you need a family vehicle with ample cargo space or a more rugged SUV for towing or off-road adventures, you can find something that suits your needs. Here, we will show you some of the best places to start, helping you secure a fantastic deal on an SUV that delivers both quality and value. These are the best used SUVs under $25,000 recommended by Edmunds.
Best Used SUVs Under $25,000
Check out of our picks that won't break your budget
The Toyota RAV4 is available in six trim levels, including two off-road-oriented models equipped with an upgraded all-wheel-drive system, so there's something for everyone. All models have a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine, and for those who don't need the extra traction, most trims come standard with front-wheel drive. More recent versions also feature modern technology, such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, adaptive cruise control and Toyota Safety Sense collection of driver assist systems. Additionally, Toyota's strong resale value makes purchasing a used RAV4 a wise investment for the future.
Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 3.5 (out of 5)
Used Toyota RAV4 years for this generation: 2019-2024
Shop all used Toyota RAV4s for sale
Read our 2021 Toyota RAV4 review
Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V is a top choice in the used SUV market thanks to its combination of reliability, practicality and efficiency. It comes equipped with advanced safety features, including Honda Sensing, which adds adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and more. With a fuel-efficient turbocharged engine and Honda's reputation for durability, the CR-V provides excellent value, making it a smart choice for anyone looking for a dependable, well-rounded used SUV.
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.1 (out of 5)
Used Honda CR-V years for this generation: 2017-2022
Shop all used Honda CR-Vs for sale
Read our 2021 Honda CR-V review
Subaru Forester
Subarus are known for their all-wheel-drive capability, and the Forester is no exception. Its four-cylinder engine pairs with Subaru's Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, which is permanently active and continuously sends power to all four wheels. The Forester also has enough room for passengers and plenty of cargo space, perfect for families or those with an active lifestyle. Subarus also have strong safety ratings, and the Forester includes advanced features such as adaptive cruise control and Subaru's EyeSight driver assist tech.
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2023): 4.7 (out of 5)
Used Subaru Forester years for this generation: 2019-2024
Shop all used Subaru Foresters for sale
Read our 2023 Subaru Forester review
Mazda CX-5
If you're searching for a used SUV that's a little more enjoyable to drive than others, consider the Mazda CX-5. It also has an upscale interior featuring premium materials, advanced technology and a user-friendly infotainment system, giving it a more luxurious feel than its price suggests. Mazda upgraded it for the 2021 model year with a larger infotainment screen, and later-model CX-5 crossovers come equipped with safety features such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assistance.
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2021): 4.4 (out of 5)
Used Mazda CX-5 years for this generation: 2017-2024
Shop all used Mazda CX-5s for sale
Read our 2021 Mazda CX-5 review
Toyota Highlander
For anyone looking for a dependable three-row SUV, the Toyota Highlander provides comfortable seating, a variety of standard safety features, and a powerful V6 engine known for its reliability. However, the Highlander's third row is less spacious than the third rows of some rivals. Nonetheless, the Highlander's overall blend of comfort, reliability and safety makes it an attractive choice in the used SUV market.
Edmunds Rating: 7.4 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2019): 4.0 (out of 5)
Used Toyota Highlander years for this generation: 2014-2019
Shop all used Toyota Highlanders for sale
Read our 2019 Toyota Highlander review
Kia Telluride
Kia introduced the Telluride three-row SUV for the 2020 model year, and it has since been a standout choice in the three-row SUV segment. It has extensive standard features and comfortable third-row seating for adults, ensuring a pleasant ride for all passengers. Powered by a robust V6 engine, it includes standard features such as adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assistance and blind-spot warning. Its bold styling is refined yet rugged, giving it a premium look that rivals luxury SUVs.
Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2020): 4.1 (out of 5)
Used Kia Telluride years for this generation: 2020-2024
Shop all used Kia Tellurides for sale
Read our 2020 Kia Telluride review
Hyundai Palisade
The Hyundai Palisade is the Kia Telluride's mechanical sibling. It has the same V6 engine and can accommodate up to eight passengers just as comfortably. It's tuned more toward comfort, with high-quality materials throughout and a user-friendly infotainment system that enhances the driving experience. Additionally, there's plenty of cargo space behind the seats for everything your family needs when traveling around town or across the country.
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2020): 4.1 (out of 5)
Used Hyundai Palisade years for this generation: 2020-2024
Shop all used Hyundai Palisades for sale
Read our 2020 Hyundai Palisade review