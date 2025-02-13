Best Used SUVs Under $15,000

Few vehicles are as well rounded and practical as the Honda CR-V. There's plenty of room for passengers and cargo, and things like a sunroof, heated front seats, and keyless entry and ignition are standard on midgrade trims and up. The top Touring trim has lane keeping assistance, automatic braking and radar cruise control. All models use a 185-hp four-cylinder engine.

Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)

Average Owner Review (2016): 4.2 (out of 5)

Used Honda CR-V years for this generation: 2012-2016

