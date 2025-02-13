From family-friendly crossovers to rugged and capable utility vehicles, you can find many excellent SUVs on the market for less than $15,000. Whatever you're looking for, our list of budget-friendly SUVs below will provide something for every driver. We're listing the years of each model's generation (body style) to give you the most flexibility in shopping, but keep in mind that not every model year will fall under the $15,000. We've highlighted the model year you're more likely to find under this price point, but if you have a hard time finding an affordable candidate, you might need to consider either an older model year or a vehicle with higher mileage. Each option has its own pros and cons.
Best Used SUVs Under $15,000
These are some of the best SUVs for shopping on a budget
Few vehicles are as well rounded and practical as the Honda CR-V. There's plenty of room for passengers and cargo, and things like a sunroof, heated front seats, and keyless entry and ignition are standard on midgrade trims and up. The top Touring trim has lane keeping assistance, automatic braking and radar cruise control. All models use a 185-hp four-cylinder engine.
Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2016): 4.2 (out of 5)
Used Honda CR-V years for this generation: 2012-2016
Toyota Highlander
Before the Grand Highlander existed, the regular Highlander filled all Toyota's family SUV duties. Its roomy cabin seats up to seven passengers but is not as spacious as other three-row vehicles. Still, with a choice between efficient four-cylinder and six-cylinder engines, the Highlander is a solid choice for a used three-row SUV.
Edmunds Rating: not rated
Average Owner Review (2013): 4.2 (out of 5)
Used Toyota Highlander years for this generation: 2008-2013
Toyota 4Runner
A new sixth-generation 4Runner is now available, meaning the used market will be hot. Look for one of the first model years of the fifth-generation (2010-2012) model for more modern features and a more boxy look or one of the last fourth-generation trucks (2006-2009) for an even better deal. Either way, you'll get a robust V6 engine and plenty of off-road capability if you go for a four-wheel-drive model.
Edmunds Rating: not rated
Average Owner Review (2012): 4.4 (out of 5)
Used Toyota 4Runner years for this generation: 2009-2012
Honda Pilot
The Honda Pilot is a top choice for SUV shoppers, offering interior space comparable to that of a minivan and a powerful V6 engine. It can accommodate up to eight passengers and has ample storage room behind the third row. Even better, the Pilot has a max tow rating of up to 5,000 pounds. For those seeking all-terrain capabilities, the all-wheel-drive models are the best choice.
Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2018): 3.7 (out of 5)
Used Honda Pilot years for this generation: 2016-2022
Toyota RAV4
The Toyota RAV4 has consistently been one of the brand's best-selling models. However, it often lacks some standard technology and safety features that consumers expect in this segment. While the lower trim levels highlight the RAV4's basic features, they do not include options like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. If you're considering a used SUV, the RAV4 is an excellent choice, but exploring the competition is worthwhile.
Edmunds Rating: 6.8 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2018): 4.4 (out of 5)
Used Toyota Highlander years for this generation: 2017-2018
Subaru Forester
Subarus have the rugged look and feel that buyers want, and the Forester provides that and much more. It features a spacious cabin with plenty of technology and storage space, and all-wheel drive comes standard. The only downside is that the Forester isn't particularly fun to drive.
Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2020): 3.5 (out of 5)
Used Toyota Highlander years for this generation: 2019-2020
Mazda CX-5
The first generation Mazda CX-5 boasts a nicely trimmed interior, excellent safety ratings, a smooth and quiet ride, comfortable seats, and good visibility. The CX-5 also has something quite rare in this class: a fun-to-drive personality that comes by way of its precise steering and sporty handling. With the bigger engine that's standard on most trim levels, the CX-5 also provides an impressive combination of peppy acceleration and relatively high fuel economy.
Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2018): 4.3 (out of 5)
Used Mazda CX-5 years for this generation: 2013-2016
