New cars are getting better and better, and that means that used cars are improving, too. If the prospect of getting a nice used large SUV (at a significant discount compared to its brand-new equivalent) is appealing, we've got you covered. Whether you need something that can tow a camping trailer, haul an entire peewee hockey team, or handle the rough road to your favorite campsite, there are plenty of great options for used large SUVs in today's marketplace. Some wear legendary nameplates, while others have a dark-horse appeal that means a cheaper cost of entry. But all of them are capable of handling family duties and hard work with aplomb.

If you're not sure if you need the space (and exterior size) of a large SUV and would like to see what other sizes can offer, check out our article covering all of the best used SUVs.

Best Used Large SUVs Under $25,000

2023 Nissan Armada