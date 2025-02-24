Best Used Large SUVs

New cars are getting better and better, and that means that used cars are improving, too. If the prospect of getting a nice used large SUV (at a significant discount compared to its brand-new equivalent) is appealing, we've got you covered. Whether you need something that can tow a camping trailer, haul an entire peewee hockey team, or handle the rough road to your favorite campsite, there are plenty of great options for used large SUVs in today's marketplace. Some wear legendary nameplates, while others have a dark-horse appeal that means a cheaper cost of entry. But all of them are capable of handling family duties and hard work with aplomb.

If you're not sure if you need the space (and exterior size) of a large SUV and would like to see what other sizes can offer, check out our article covering all of the best used SUVs.

Best Used Large SUVs Under $25,000

2023 Nissan Armada

The second-generation Nissan Armada ditched the Titan platform of its predecessor, using the overseas-only Patrol SUV as its base. In other markets, the Patrol is considered a bona fide Toyota Land Cruiser rival, and we regard the Armada in a similar light. In cargo and third-row seat space, it can't match the Chevrolet Tahoe or Ford Expedition, but a pillowy-soft ride and impressive cabin materials might be appealing to smaller families who still need 8,500 pounds of towing capacity. A 2021 update gave it better interior technology, so we recommend the newer models.

Edmunds Rating: 7.1 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2023): 3.7 (out of 5)
Used Nissan Armada years for this generation: 2017-2024

Best Used Large SUVs Under $35,000

2023 Ford Expedition

The Ford Expedition is different from most other large SUVs by way of the twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 that's been standard since 2015. The fourth-generation model which ran from 2018 to 2024 is a solid choice, with a 9,300-pound towing capacity making it one of the most capable SUVs on the market. There's also a rugged Timberline trim available on 2022 and newer models, which adds a higher-clearance front bumper, all-terrain tires, and wear-resistant seat upholstery to the mix. Power in the fourth-gen models ranges from 375 hp to 440 hp, quite a bit more than what its V8 competitors can muster.

Edmunds Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2023): 4.2 (out of 5)
Used Ford Expedition years for this generation: 2018-2024

2023 Chevrolet Tahoe

The Chevrolet Tahoe, a short-wheelbase version of the evergreen Suburban family SUV, is a great choice on the pre-owned market, bringing a spacious cabin, 8,500 pounds of towing capacity, and an available Z71 off-road suspension package to the table. Unlike the V6-only Expedition, the Tahoe offers GM's tried-and-true 5.3-liter V8, as well as an efficient and torquey 3.0-liter Duramax inline-six diesel offering 460 lb-ft and up to 28 mpg on the highway. The Tahoe is marginally bigger inside and out than the Expedition.

Edmunds Rating: 7.4 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2023): 3.2 (out of 5)
Used Chevy Tahoe years for this generation: 2021-2024

Best Used Large SUVs Under $45,000

2023 GMC Yukon

Like the Chevrolet Tahoe with which it shares a platform, the GMC Yukon offers two V8s and a turbodiesel inline-six as part of its repertoire. There's also a range of trims, including the rugged AT4 and the posh Denali. For reasons known only to the market, GMCs tend to have higher resale values than their Chevrolet cousins, so the Yukon skews a bit pricier. But 40 large will still get you a decently appointed late-model version, though folks who want one of those special off-road or luxury models will probably have to find another 10 grand under their couch cushions.

Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2023): 3.5 (out of 5)
Used GMC Yukon years for this generation: 2021-2024

2023 Chevrolet Suburban

If space is your priority, then the long-running Chevrolet Suburban is the SUV for you. Built in one form or another since 1935, the Suburban has attracted a legendary reputation for keeping families, work crews, and municipal employees comfortable. Today, Chevy's big rig offers the same 5.3-liter and 6.2-liter V8 engine options as the Tahoe, as well as the sophisticated and grunty 3.0-liter turbodiesel inline-six. Fold all the seats flat and the Suburban opens up a yawning 144.7 cubic feet of space, but even with a full load of passengers, there's still more than 40 cubes available for cargo. That's even more than most two-row crossovers and station wagons offer.

Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2023): 3.4 (out of 5)
Used Chevrolet Suburban years for this generation: 2021-2024

2023 Jeep Wagoneer L

The Jeep Wagoneer L takes the already gargantuan SUV family to new lengths — literally. At 226.7 inches long, the Wagoneer L casts a larger shadow than even the aforementioned Suburban, although it can't match the Chevy for maximum cargo volume even with its 130.9 cubic feet. Still, the Wagoneer L has a very nicely appointed interior, and its Hurricane twin-turbocharged inline-six is one of the most powerful engines in the full-size SUV class, making 420 hp and 468 lb-ft from just 3.0 liters of displacement. Those with more cash to spend can also opt for the Grand Wagoneer L, whose high-output Hurricane engine produces a staggering 510 hp and 500 lb-ft, while also pouring on the luxury and technology features.

Edmunds Rating: Not rated
Average consumer rating (2023): Not rated
Used Jeep Wagoneer L years for this generation: 2023-2024

Best Used Large Luxury SUVs

2023 Lincoln Navigator Black Label

Believe it or not, the first-generation Lincoln Navigator was the first full-size luxury SUV on the market, and it cleaned the Cadillac Escalade's clock for the first few years of their rivalry. Today, the Escalade is viewed more favorably, but Lincoln still offers its biggest vehicle with some neat features. Go for the range-topping Black Label trim, for example, and you'll get extensively adjustable, massaging 30-way power front seats, a kickin' 28-speaker Revel Audio sound system, and exclusive color schemes rendered in gorgeous leather and deep multi-stage paint. The Navigator Black Label is also reasonably priced on the used market, demanding between $50,000 and $75,000 for a late model with good mileage.

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2023): 3.2 (out of 5)
Used Jeep Wagoneer L years for this generation: 2018-2024

2023 GMC Yukon XL Denali Ultimate

The GMC Yukon XL shares its wheelbase and footprint with the Chevrolet Suburban, and its posh Denali Ultimate flagship model makes a compelling case as a luxury sedan alternative. GMC added the Denali Ultimate trim to the lineup in 2023, two years into this generation's product cycle, to give its most demanding customers everything they could want. With Super Cruise hands-free advanced driver assistance and incredibly soft leather upholstery, the Denali Ultimate is both an opulent and technological tour de force, giving GMC customers little reason to level up to the Cadillac Escalade. Plan on spending around $70,000 on a used Yukon XL Denali Ultimate, which represents a $30,000 savings over new.

Edmunds Rating: not rated
Average consumer rating (2023): 4.2 (out of 5)
Used GMC Yukon XL Denali Ultimate years for this generation: 2023-2024

2023 Cadillac Escalade-V

While the GMC Yukon went upmarket in 2023 with the Denali Ultimate trim, its Cadillac Escalade cousin went sporty with the supercharged and stiffened V model. Sporting a blown 6.2-liter V8 that makes 682 hp and 653 lb-ft, the Escalade-V also has a suitably rude exhaust note that tells the world you're driving the quickest Cadillac SUV in history — at least until the all-electric Lyriq-V arrives. And even as its carbon-fiber interior accents suggest racy performance, the hotted-up Escalade has a smooth ride and excellent interior materials. And it better because even a used Cadillac Escalade-V costs well into the six figures. That might represent a $40,000 savings over brand-new, but it's still a lot of cash.

Edmunds Rating (2023 Escalade lineup): 8.0 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2023): 3.7 (out of 5)
Used Cadillac Escalade-V years for this generation: 2023-2025

