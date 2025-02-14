Best Used Crossover SUVs

Save money with these best used crossover SUVs

  • written by

Crossover SUVs are some of the most popular vehicles on sale today. If you don't own one, almost everyone you know likely does. That's great if you're in the market for a used crossover SUV because there are plenty to choose from, but because there are so many, it can be hard to pick the best one. To help you decide what is the best used crossover SUV for you, Edmunds picked 16 of our highest-ranking crossover SUVs for the 2022 model year. We chose the 2022 model year because their prices are considerably lower than when they were new, and there should be plenty of them thanks to end-of-lease returns.

The crossover SUVs below are ranked by their 2022 Edmunds Rating, and models with the same rating were ordered by their average Owner Review on Edmunds. To be clear, a crossover SUV is an SUV that's based on a car. Popular models include the Honda CR-V and Kia Telluride. Larger truck-based SUVs like the Chevrolet Suburban and Ford Expedition are not included on this list.

Kia Telluride

The Telluride has consistently been one of our favorite crossover SUVs since it launched in 2020, and it sets the benchmark for its class. So it's no surprise that it sits on the top of this list. The Telluride's comfortable ride, spacious cabin and impressive value are tough to beat. Its generous list of standard features includes plenty of tech and advanced safety features, and unlike some rivals, its interior is upscale and boasts an adult-friendly third row. Our few gripes include slightly below-average fuel economy and limited small-item storage locations. Kia updated the Telluride in 2023 with revised interior and exterior styling and improved advanced driver aids.

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2022):4.1 (out of 5)
Used Kia Telluride years for this generation: 2020-2022

Shop all used Kia Telluride for sale
Read our 2022 Kia Telluride review

Mercedes-Benz GLE

The Mercedes GLE has handily been one of our top luxury SUVs since it debuted for the 2020 model year. Its opulent cabin sets it apart from the competition; the fit and finish are impeccable, outward visibility is excellent, and space and functionality are top-notch. On top of all that, the GLE offers some of the best tech features in its class including its top-tier infotainment system. If you're looking for a high-tech SUV with a sumptuous interior, don't pass up on this Mercedes. Although it's not as sporty to drive as some rivals, we found its air suspension overly floaty. The GLE offers many engine choices with varying levels of power.

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2022):4.1 (out of 5)
Used Mercedes-Benz GLE years for this generation: 2020-2022

Shop all used Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class for sale
Read our 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class review

Hyundai Ioniq 5

When the Ioniq 5 was introduced for the 2022 model year, it became one of the best alternatives to the popular Tesla Model Y. We were impressed by its range of up to 303 miles, sleek hatchback styling and user-friendly interior design. The Ioniq 5 also makes a good road-trip EV because it's very comfortable and boasts one of the quickest fast-charging speeds of any electric crossover SUV. Rear cargo and front trunk space are below average, but there is plenty of passenger space and small-item cubbies. If you're considering the Ioniq 5, check out its corporate sibling, the Kia EV6. Both offer similar range, power and features.

Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2022):4.3 (out of 5)
Used Hyundai Ioniq 5 years for this generation: 2022

Shop all used Hyundai Ioniq 5 for sale
Read our 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 review

Kia Niro EV

The Niro EV is the electric version of the Niro. For folks who prefer hybrids, opt for the regular Niro, which is a hybrid, or the Niro Plug-in Hybrid, which offers some all-electric driving range. The Niro EV has been around since 2019, and the 2022 model year is the last year of the previous generation. The Niro's 2023 redesign introduced a much more modern design and a slightly larger size. The Niro EV gained a little more range as well. We gave the previous generation top marks for its long list of standard features, nimble handling and excellent tech features. It also drove 285 miles in our real-world Edmunds EV Range Test, which is impressive for one of the most affordable used electric crossover SUVs.

Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2022):4.2 (out of 5)
Used Kia Niro EV years for this generation: 2019-2022

Shop all used Kia Niro EV for sale
Read our 2022 Kia Niro EV review

Genesis GV70

Since its 2022 inception, the GV70 has been vying with the Mercedes-Benz GLC for the top spot in their class. We have it ranked higher than the popular BMW X3 and Audi Q5 in 2022. The GV70 is a stylish luxury SUV that comes across as sporty, but don't let that fool you — it's still as practical as most of its rivals thanks to a roomy cabin, extra-wide door openings, and a wide and large cargo area that's among the largest in its class. The GV70 is a good road tripper because it's very comfortable and has enjoyable handling when the road gets twisty. We wish it had more small-item storage, and the optional V6 engine, although powerful, isn't as efficient as others.

Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2022):3.6 (out of 5)
Used Genesis GV70 years for this generation: 2022 Genesis GV70

Shop all used Genesis GV70 for sale
Read our 2022 Genesis GV70 review

Hyundai Palisade

It should be expected that the Palisade lands near the top of this list; after all, it's closely related to the Kia Telluride. The Telluride looks and drives sportier, but the Palisade gives off a luxury vibe. Both share the qualities that make for a great three-row SUV, including roomy seating for all seven or eight passengers, a smooth ride quality, and plenty of cargo space. A lengthy list of standard features tops everything off. But what sets the Palisade apart from the Telluride and most of the competition is its interior. Although it's not a luxury SUV, it's as close to one as a non-luxury SUV will get, especially the higher trim levels. As with the Telluride, fuel economy is below average.

Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2022):4.6 (out of 5)
Used Hyundai Palisade years for this generation: 2020-2022

Shop all used Hyundai Palisade for sale
Read our 2022 Hyundai Palisade review

Mercedes-Benz GLC

Just like its big brother, the GLE, the GLC will charm you with its first-class cabin, refined ride and class-leading technology. And as you'd expect from a luxury SUV, the GLC provides strong acceleration (even with the base engine) and roomy seating. On the downside, it has less cargo space than most rivals and could use more storage areas for small items. We also don't like how advanced safety features, which are standard on many SUVs, cost extra on the GLC. The 2022 model was the last year of the previous generation; a redesigned GLC debuted for 2023. Although it received new styling and updated engines and tech, it's not significantly better than the model it replaced.

Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2022):4.5 (out of 5)
Used Mercedes-Benz GLC years for this generation: 2016-2022

Shop all used Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class for sale
Read our 2022 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class review

Honda Pilot

Even though the Pilot was bested by the Telluride and Palisade, it wasn't by much and it's still one of the best used three-row SUVs. The Pilot's smaller third row and lower value put it behind the South Korean siblings. But most folks will likely forgive the Pilot's faults for its strong and efficient engine, roomy first two rows, comfortable ride and supportive seats. It's also one of the better-handling SUVs in its class. The Pilot trails class leaders in cargo space, but there's a lot of usable space under the load floor. The last year for the previous generation Pilot was 2022. The 2023 model was fully redesigned with a more modern look inside and out but is only marginally better.

Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2022):4.1 (out of 5)
Used Honda Pilot years for this generation: 2016-2021

Shop all used Honda Pilot for sale
Read our 2022 Honda Pilot review

Kia Sorento

The Sorento is a small crossover SUV with three rows of seating. It's larger than the Sportage but smaller than the Telluride. The current generation started in 2021, and we highly recommend sticking to it rather than the previous generation because it's significantly better. The Sorento boasts ample second-row and third-row space for its size, an easy-to-use infotainment system, and lots of impressive tech features. Its optional turbocharged engine delivers surprisingly quick acceleration, and there are hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions for those who want to save on gas. Storage behind the third row is small, but folding it down opens up lots of cargo space.

Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2022):3.5 (out of 5)
Used Kia Sorento years for this generation: 2021-2022

Shop all used Kia Sorento for sale
Read our 2022 Kia Sorento review

Honda CR-V

The CR-V has been a stalwart star for the small crossover SUV segment for many years and is a shoo-in for this list. Honda knows the right formula for family SUVs, roomy seating, a comfortable ride, good fuel economy, and lots of cargo space. The CR-V excels at the latter because its cargo area is huge and becomes cavernous with the rear seats folded down. Small-item storage is also exceptional. Its towing capacity is below average, and it's not an exciting SUV unless practicality excites you. The previous generation CR-V ran from 2017 to 2022. Its 2023 redesign introduced the current generation, which is much better-looking, but it didn't improve the SUV that much.

Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2022):4.4 (out of 5)
Used Honda CR-V years for this generation: 2017-2022

Shop all used Honda CR-V for sale
Read our 2022 Honda CR-V review

Mazda CX-5

If the CR-V's practicality doesn't interest you, then CX-5 might be the crossover SUV for you. It's a great SUV but in a different way. The CX-5 is the less practical cool cat of the segment because it touts the most athletic handling in its class, a sleek and sophisticated exterior design, and an attractive upscale interior. The Mazda also offers an optional turbocharged engine that provides robust power. But all that comes at the cost of less passenger and cargo space than most rivals and below-average fuel economy. Mazda updated the CX-5 for 2022 with revised exterior styling, standard all-wheel drive and improved suspension tuning.

Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2022):4.2 (out of 5)
Used Mazda CX-5 years for this generation: 2017-2022

Shop all used Mazda CX-5 for sale
Read our 2022 Mazda CX-5 review

Chevrolet Trailblazer

The Trailblazer won't be blazing any trails, but it's an excellent subcompact crossover SUV and one of the most affordable SUVs on this list. Even though it's one of Chevy's smallest SUVs, it has a surprising amount of passenger room and cargo space. It doesn't stand out in any category, but the jack-of-all-trades Trailblazer performs well in most ways and sports a modern design unless you opt for the rugged Activ model. If possible, get the more powerful 1.3-liter engine, which comes bundled with all-wheel drive, because the base 1.2-liter engine is weak.

Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2022):4.1 (out of 5)
Used Chevrolet Trailblazer years for this generation: 2021-2022

Shop all used Chevrolet Trailblazer for sale
Read our 2022 Chevrolet Trailblazer review

Subaru Crosstrek

Crosstrek owners tend to love their little rugged Subaru because it's comfortable, comes standard with all-wheel-drive traction, and has a highly functional and well-laid-out interior. It also provides high ground clearance that's great for light off-roading and that helps you avoid rubbing the front bumper on big dips and inclines. Starting in 2020, the Crosstrek came standard with a suite of advanced driver aids. The base 2.0-liter engine lacks power and delivers slow acceleration, so we recommend the more powerful 2.5-liter engine, which has similar fuel economy and became available in 2021. The previous generation Crosstrek lasted from 2018 to 2023, and the redesigned 2024 model isn't much better.

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2022):4.6 (out of 5)
Used Subaru Crosstrek years for this generation: 2018-2022

Shop all used Subaru Crosstrek for sale
Read our 2022 Subaru Crosstrek review

Subaru Forester

As with the Honda CR-V, the Forester is another popular go-to family hauler for many folks. It shares many of the Honda's qualities like roomy seating, a large cargo area and many standard advanced driver aids. But the Forester is more capable thanks to its higher ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive. The rugged Wilderness model, which was new for 2022, takes its capability up a notch. The Forester also benefits from large windows that provide excellent visibility and tall doors that make it easy to get in and out. But on the downside, the Forester has sluggish acceleration and all models but the Wilderness have a low max towing capacity.

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2022):4.6 (out of 5)
Used Subaru Forester years for this generation: 2019-2022

Shop all used Subaru Forester for sale
Read our 2022 Subaru Forester review

Mazda CX-30

The CX-30 is essentially a pint-size version of the CX-5, so it shares almost the same qualities and issues. Like the CX-5, the CX-30 is one of the most stylish crossover SUVs in its class, is fun to drive because of its sharp handling, and sports something most subcompact SUVs don't have: an upscale interior. The little Mazda also offers a potent turbocharged engine that's surprisingly quick. And just like the CX-5, the CX-30 has less passenger and cargo space than most rivals and has below-average fuel economy. The CX-30 debuted for the 2020 model year and replaced the CX-3, which was also a good little crossover SUV.

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2022):4.3 (out of 5)
Used Mazda CX-30 years for this generation: 2020-2022

Shop all used Mazda CX-30 for sale
Read our 2022 Mazda CX-30 review

Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai redesigned the 2022 Tucson, which started the current generation. The previous generation Tucson (2016-2021) is also a good choice for a used SUV, but it's not as modern or as stylish as the current one. The Tucson's biggest drawback is its slow acceleration — it's one of the slowest SUVs on this list. Fortunately, the hybrid and plug-in hybrid models are much quicker and more efficient. We recommend aiming for a hybrid model for the best experience. Whatever powertrain you get, the Tucson delivers one of the smoothest rides in its class, excellent value, and as much passenger and cargo space as the Subaru Forester and Honda CR-V.

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Average Owner Review (2022):3.8 (out of 5)
Used Hyundai Tucson years for this generation: 2022 Hyundai Tucson

Shop all used Hyundai Tucson for sale
Read our 2022 Hyundai Tucson review

Edmunds says

Other good used crossover SUVs that just barely missed this list include the Volkswagen Atlas, Audi Q7, Hyundai Kona, Ford Mustang Mach-E and Honda Passport. As with any used vehicle, we recommend aiming for a certified pre-owned (CPO) model because they receive a more thorough inspection and offer extended warranties and in some cases better interest rates.

If you're not sure a used crossover SUV is for you, check out our article covering all of the best used SUVs.

Michael Cantuby

Michael Cantu has worked in the automotive industry since 2014. He has written over 800 car-related articles and tested and reviewed over 100 vehicles over the course of his career. Michael is a contributor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Digital Trends and InsideEVs. Michael was featured on a few InsideEVs YouTube channel videos on the topic of electric vehicles. Michael was a MotorTrend Car of the Year judge for 2019 and was a driver in MotorTrend's World's Greatest Drag Races 7 & 8.

