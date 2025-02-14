Best Used Crossover SUVs

Crossover SUVs are some of the most popular vehicles on sale today. If you don't own one, almost everyone you know likely does. That's great if you're in the market for a used crossover SUV because there are plenty to choose from, but because there are so many, it can be hard to pick the best one. To help you decide what is the best used crossover SUV for you, Edmunds picked 16 of our highest-ranking crossover SUVs for the 2022 model year. We chose the 2022 model year because their prices are considerably lower than when they were new, and there should be plenty of them thanks to end-of-lease returns.

The crossover SUVs below are ranked by their 2022 Edmunds Rating, and models with the same rating were ordered by their average Owner Review on Edmunds. To be clear, a crossover SUV is an SUV that's based on a car. Popular models include the Honda CR-V and Kia Telluride. Larger truck-based SUVs like the Chevrolet Suburban and Ford Expedition are not included on this list.

Kia Telluride