SUVs Under $60K

The Honda CR-V has long been considered a benchmark for small SUVs. The CR-V offers a smooth ride and ample room inside for all your passengers and gear to travel comfortably and safely. Other highlights include easy-to-use technology features and an available hybrid powertrain that gets great mpg. Prices range from around $30,000 to $40,000.

Starting price: $31,450

Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)

Average consumer rating (2024): 4.2 (out of 5)