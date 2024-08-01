Most automakers offer a wide range of SUVs in all shapes and sizes, offering gas, hybrid, and electric powertrains, two or three rows of seats, and many standard features. If you're shopping for a new SUV, you're in luck because there are plenty of options within a considerable budget. In a $60,000 price range, you can easily find fully loaded compact and midsize SUVs. It'll also open the doors to small or midsize luxury SUVs, provided you are careful with the added options.
SUVs Under $60K
The Honda CR-V has long been considered a benchmark for small SUVs. The CR-V offers a smooth ride and ample room inside for all your passengers and gear to travel comfortably and safely. Other highlights include easy-to-use technology features and an available hybrid powertrain that gets great mpg. Prices range from around $30,000 to $40,000.
Starting price: $31,450
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2024): 4.2 (out of 5)
Mazda CX-50
Mazda is revamping its SUV lineup, although the CX-50 will not be replacing the brand's well-established CX-5 model just yet. Instead, Mazda positions the CX-50 in its lineup as a more rugged small SUV. All CX-50s have standard all-wheel drive. Mazdas are renowned for their enjoyable driving experience, and the CX-50 is particularly exciting with the turbocharged engine that comes on the 2.5 Turbo models, which cost around $40,000.
Starting price: $31,720
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2024): 4.1 (out of 5)
Kia Sorento
The Kia Sorento is distinctive because it's slightly bigger than models such as the CR-V and CX-50, and that extra size opens up enough space for a third row of seats. We'd recommend going for the midlevel EX trim, which comes with the turbocharged engine, heated seats, and lots of technology inside and out. There's an available hybrid version Sorento as well that starts around 40 grand.
Starting price: $33,365
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2024): 4.2 (out of 5)
Kia Telluride
Kia's three-row Telluride has been a smashing success since it came onto the scene in 2020. The Telluride rises above other three-row midsize SUVs by virtue of its smooth ride quality and luxurious and roomy interior. On top of all that, you get a lot of features for the money as well as a generous warranty. Even a base Telluride LX trim comes with standard features such as 291-horsepower V6, LED headlights and a 12.3-inch center display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
Starting price: $37,355
Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2024): 3.5 (out of 5)
Jeep Grand Cherokee
Jeep offers the Grand Cherokee in many flavors, from the standard two-row model you see here to a larger three-row Grand Cherokee L. And there's a plug-in hybrid 4xe model. Pricing starts at around $38,000 for the base Laredo trim and can reach over $70,000 fully loaded. Whichever trim you choose, the Grand Cherokee is comfortable and spacious and offers excellent towing and genuine off-road capability.
Starting price: $38,290
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2024): 4.0 (out of 5)
Honda Passport
Unlike the larger Pilot, which has up to three rows of seats, the Passport only has two rows. However, both Honda SUVs share the same engine: a 280-hp V6. Opting for the Passport means sacrificing some interior space, but it starts at a considerably lower price. There's also a TrailSport version with all-terrain tires and a slightly lifted suspension to give the Passport a bit more off-road capability.
Starting price: $43,295
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2024): 4.5 (out of 5)
Tesla Model Y
The Tesla Model Y is currently the best-selling electric vehicle thanks to its ample driving range and access to Tesla's extensive Supercharger nationwide network of fast chargers. It's also pretty practical; there's a decently roomy cargo area plus a front trunk where a conventional SUV would have its engine. Tesla uses the touchscreen as the interface for nearly all of the Y's controls, which may annoy some drivers.
Starting price: $44,380
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2024): 4.2 (out of 5)
Toyota Grand Highlander
Toyota just debuted the more spacious three-row Grand Highlander. It's longer than the regular Highlander and has a third-row seat that is more comfortable for adults. Toyota offers either a turbocharger four-cylinder engine or a more powerful hybrid version, which is called Hybrid Max. The differences between the standard Highlander and Grand Highlander are so significant that they help make the latter one of our top recommendations for a midsize three-row SUV.
Starting price: $44,715
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2024): 3.7 (out of 5)
Genesis GV70
The Genesis GV70 is considered one of the best deals if you're in the market for a luxury SUV. It's comfortable and fun to drive, and it has impressive aesthetics inside and out. Genesis includes a generous set of standard features, and the best part is the price. The GV70 2.5T starts at around $47,000 and is equipped with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine, while the higher-end 3.5T model upgrades to a V6 engine.
Starting price: $47,050
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2024): 4.2 (out of 5)
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota brought back the Land Cruiser after a brief hiatus, and it's more affordable than the outgoing model. This midsize SUV seats five passengers and takes its place between the 4Runner and bigger three-row Sequoia within Toyota's lineup of truck-based SUVs. Every Land Cruiser uses Toyota's i-Force Max turbocharged four-cylinder hybrid powertrain and standard full-time four-wheel drive with a locking rear differential to make this SUV adventure-ready.
Starting price: $57,445
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Average consumer rating (2024): n/a