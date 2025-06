There are so many kinds of SUVs that it's hard to keep them all straight. Let Edmunds be your guide. We'll walk you through all the different kinds of SUVs and help get you to the right place.

Best X-Small SUV

Extra-small SUVs are the smallest and least expensive crossovers you can buy. Cost-cutting is sometimes apparent, but top-trim versions can feel surprisingly upscale.

2024 Chevrolet Trailblazer