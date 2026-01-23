Best SUVs for Snow

If you need a big SUV — and we mean really big — our top pick is the Ford Expedition, which is available in standard or extra-long Expedition Max forms. In addition to offering a huge amount of interior space for passengers and their cargo, the Expedition stands out with great interior technology and a powerful turbocharged V6 engine. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but owners who live in areas that get snow will want to opt for four-wheel drive. While any 4x4 Expedition should be capable of passing through the snow, the best version is the Tremor. It comes standard in 4x4 trim, includes an electronic locking rear differential and rides higher than other Expedition models.

2025 Ford Expedition price: $67,995 (with AWD, $83,945 in Tremor trim)

Shop all Ford Expeditions for sale

Read our 2026 Ford Expedition review

Is 4WD or AWD better in snow?

The difference between all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive relates to the speeds at which the front and rear wheels turn. Traditionally, trucks and rugged SUVs — these include sport-utility vehicles like the Ford Expedition, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Lexus GX on our list above — have transfer cases between the engine and transmission that split power from front to rear and usually offer both High and Low ranges. Traditionally, when such vehicles were locked into 4WD, the front and rear wheels would rotate at the same speed, and that meant they were best reserved for slick roads or when driving on dirt or through mud. Today's advanced 4x4 systems can sometimes be kept in 4WD at all times thanks to a clutch that allows the front and rear axles to rotate at different speeds.

A few decades ago, trucks and SUVs with 4WD required manual interaction to switch from rear- to four-wheel drive. These days, full-time 4WD systems are common and recommended for drivers who live in areas often pounded by snow.

Full-time AWD is commonly offered by today's popular crossovers, including the Acura RDX, Ford Bronco Sport, Hyundai Kona and Subaru Crosstrek on our list. These are mostly set-and-forget systems that use sensors and computers to adjust how much power goes to each wheel. That means they can be used on all types of road surfaces. Some AWD systems feature more advanced technology that allows them to split power from side to side instead of just front to rear (such as the Acura RDX), and some include a center differential that can be locked to simulate 4WD systems.

Which is better, 4WD or AWD? There's no simple answer. The lines between all- and four-wheel drive have been blurred as automakers seek to design vehicles that appeal to a wide range of buyers. For drivers looking for ultimate traction in snowy conditions, vehicles with either full-time 4WD or an advanced AWD system like those highlighted in this article will offer similar benefits. Read "AWD vs. 4WD: What's the Difference?" for a more detailed discussion.