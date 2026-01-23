Best SUVs for Snow

You’ll find a great crossover SUV for winter weather no matter your budget

Sport-utility vehicles have some inherent advantages over sedans and hatchbacks when the weather turns cold and snow starts to fall. First, the best SUVs for snow can be optionally equipped with all-wheel drive, which can offer greater traction on slippery surfaces like snow and ice. Second, crossovers and SUVs generally sit higher off the ground than four-door passenger cars (and way more so than coupes and sports cars), helping them clear obstacles and snowdrifts. And third, the higher seating position that goes with a crossover SUV's taller ride gives the driver and passengers a better view of their surroundings — a potentially important factor on roads that have yet to be cleared.

The best SUVs for snow and ice come in all shapes and sizes, ranging from small crossovers like the Hyundai Kona and Subaru Crosstrek to three-row SUVs like the Jeep Grand Cherokee L and the extra-large Ford Expedition. Premium luxury brands like Acura and Lexus also make good SUVs for snow, with features to make living in cold conditions more bearable for their owners. And no matter what vehicle you choose for wintry weather, remember to make sure you have appropriate tires.

Subaru Crosstrek

Kicking off our list of the best SUVs for snow is the Subaru Crosstrek. Although Subaru calls the Crosstrek a crossover, it's basically an Impreza hatchback that sits higher off the ground and has enough body cladding to provide a bit of off-road protection and an outdoorsy look. Buyers who live in areas that get lots of snow will appreciate the Crosstrek's 8.7 inches of ground clearance, and Subaru's well-regarded Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive system works very well. Because of its car-based nature, we include the Subaru Crosstrek on both this SUV-focused list and our similar rankings of the best cars for snow, so if you're looking for a versatile vehicle that won't break the bank, this may be your ideal winter car. Look for a Sport, Limited or Wilderness model in order to get an added Deep Snow drive mode.

2026 Subaru Crosstrek price: $28,415

Hyundai Kona

The Hyundai Kona is just a little bit more expensive than the Subaru Crosstrek when all-wheel drive is factored in (it's standard with the Subaru but optional with the Hyundai), but we think it's worth the extra cash. The Kona is our top-ranked extra-small SUV due to its excellent blend of interior roominess, long list of standard features, and sophisticated technology package. The Kona can also be optioned with a turbocharged four-cylinder engine making 190 horsepower and 195 lb-ft of torque, which makes it one of the more entertaining vehicles in its class. All Kona models can be optioned with AWD, but only the SEL Premium and Limited come standard with the turbo engine.

2026 Hyundai Kona price: $28,450 (with AWD)

Ford Bronco Sport

Every Ford Bronco Sport comes standard with all-wheel drive, but the model best suited for treacherous driving conditions is also the priciest. Only the top-level Bronco Sport Badlands gets an advanced AWD setup that's capable of shifting power on the rear axle from side to side for ultimate traction in slippery conditions, which makes it the best Bronco Sport for snow. At 8.8 inches, the Badlands also has more ground clearance than other Bronco Sport models. No matter which Bronco Sport you choose, a Slippery function is part of Ford's G.O.A.T. (for "goes over any type of terrain") mode selector, and the interior is designed to be relatively easy to keep clean — helpful for those who live in snowy areas. The best AWD SUV for snow certainly doesn't come much better than this.

2025 Ford Bronco Sport price: $33,690 ($42,110 in Badlands trim)

Jeep Grand Cherokee

You don't have to go far off the beaten path to benefit from the advanced four-wheel-drive tech employed by the Jeep Grand Cherokee. There are multiple 4x4 systems offered in Jeep's mainstream SUV. The first, Quadra-Trac I, is a full-time system designed for everyday driving, including snowy and rainy pavement. The next-step-up Quadra-Trac II benefits from a transfer case with a 4-Low setting more suitable for rock crawling than the daily commute. The third, Quadra-Drive II with its electronic locking rear differential, is overkill for typical winter conditions but still impressively capable in the rough stuff. Regardless, Jeep's Selec-Terrain system includes a dedicated mode for driving in the snow, and that helps make this model the best 4WD SUV for snow in Jeep's mainstream lineup. Buyers who need a third row of seats should look at the extended-wheelbase Jeep Grand Cherokee L.

2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee price: $41,630 (with AWD)

Acura RDX

The Acura RDX comes standard with Super Handling All-Wheel Drive. "In wet or slippery conditions, especially winter conditions such as snow, SH-AWD can help stabilize the vehicle … by actively routing power to the rear wheel with the most traction," Acura says. Even better than the marketing copy is that the system, now in its fourth generation, actually works as described, aiding traction in snowy and icy conditions. The larger Acura MDX offers similar benefits, and for Acura buyers who need three rows or the ability to tow — the smaller RDX's 1,500-pound capacity may be enough for a single snowmobile, whereas the MDX's 5,000-pound limit allows for quite a bit more winter-weather fun in tow — the MDX is an obvious choice.

2026 Acura RDX price: $46,450

Lexus GX

Body-on-frame SUVs are true workhorses of the American driveway, and recent models like the Lexus GX prove they can be luxurious and seriously capable at the same time. All GX trim levels come standard with an advanced full-time four-wheel-drive system that helps take the guesswork out of driving in mixed weather conditions. When the going gets really tough, a Deep Snow mode and low-range gearing help dig the GX out of the muck. Finally, an optional Cold Weather package includes a windshield wiper de-icer, headlight washer and fast-response interior heater.

2026 Lexus GX price: $66,935

Ford Expedition

If you need a big SUV — and we mean really big — our top pick is the Ford Expedition, which is available in standard or extra-long Expedition Max forms. In addition to offering a huge amount of interior space for passengers and their cargo, the Expedition stands out with great interior technology and a powerful turbocharged V6 engine. Rear-wheel drive is standard, but owners who live in areas that get snow will want to opt for four-wheel drive. While any 4x4 Expedition should be capable of passing through the snow, the best version is the Tremor. It comes standard in 4x4 trim, includes an electronic locking rear differential and rides higher than other Expedition models.

2025 Ford Expedition price: $67,995 (with AWD, $83,945 in Tremor trim)

Is 4WD or AWD better in snow?

The difference between all-wheel drive and four-wheel drive relates to the speeds at which the front and rear wheels turn. Traditionally, trucks and rugged SUVs — these include sport-utility vehicles like the Ford Expedition, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Lexus GX on our list above — have transfer cases between the engine and transmission that split power from front to rear and usually offer both High and Low ranges. Traditionally, when such vehicles were locked into 4WD, the front and rear wheels would rotate at the same speed, and that meant they were best reserved for slick roads or when driving on dirt or through mud. Today's advanced 4x4 systems can sometimes be kept in 4WD at all times thanks to a clutch that allows the front and rear axles to rotate at different speeds.

A few decades ago, trucks and SUVs with 4WD required manual interaction to switch from rear- to four-wheel drive. These days, full-time 4WD systems are common and recommended for drivers who live in areas often pounded by snow.

Full-time AWD is commonly offered by today's popular crossovers, including the Acura RDX, Ford Bronco Sport, Hyundai Kona and Subaru Crosstrek on our list. These are mostly set-and-forget systems that use sensors and computers to adjust how much power goes to each wheel. That means they can be used on all types of road surfaces. Some AWD systems feature more advanced technology that allows them to split power from side to side instead of just front to rear (such as the Acura RDX), and some include a center differential that can be locked to simulate 4WD systems.

Which is better, 4WD or AWD? There's no simple answer. The lines between all- and four-wheel drive have been blurred as automakers seek to design vehicles that appeal to a wide range of buyers. For drivers looking for ultimate traction in snowy conditions, vehicles with either full-time 4WD or an advanced AWD system like those highlighted in this article will offer similar benefits. Read "AWD vs. 4WD: What's the Difference?" for a more detailed discussion.

