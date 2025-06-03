Best Super Luxury SUVs of 2024

Driven, Reviewed and Ranked

Planning to star in a music video? You've come to the right place. Superlux SUVs are the fanciest of the fancy. They're designed for shoppers who demand the best, no matter the price.

2024 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS

2024 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS- Front Exterior

The Maybach GLS is impressive in its level of luxury and high levels of refinement. Read Full Review

2024 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS rating: 8.3 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $175,500
Fuel economy: 15 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 18.4 cubic feet

2024 Bentley Bentayga

2024 Bentley Bentayga - Front Exterior

With its posh interior, superlative road manners and eye-watering price tag, the Bentayga is undoubtedly one of the most exclusive SUVs on the planet. Read Full Review

2024 Bentley Bentayga rating: 8.2 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $206,350
Fuel economy: 16 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 17.1 cubic feet

