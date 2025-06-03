Planning to star in a music video? You've come to the right place. Superlux SUVs are the fanciest of the fancy. They're designed for shoppers who demand the best, no matter the price.
Best Super Luxury SUVs of 2024
Driven, Reviewed and Ranked
The Maybach GLS is impressive in its level of luxury and high levels of refinement. Read Full Review
2024 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS rating: 8.3 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $175,500
Fuel economy: 15 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 18.4 cubic feet
2024 Bentley Bentayga
With its posh interior, superlative road manners and eye-watering price tag, the Bentayga is undoubtedly one of the most exclusive SUVs on the planet. Read Full Review
2024 Bentley Bentayga rating: 8.2 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $206,350
Fuel economy: 16 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 17.1 cubic feet