What Are the Best Sport SUVs for 2026?

These machines blend practicality and performance

2025 Porsche Cayenne Coupe

If you want the thrills and capability of a sports car but you need the everyday practicality of a high-riding five-door, a high-performance SUV might be just what you're looking for. While most sport-utility vehicles are designed with comfortable highway cruising and perhaps some light off-roading in mind, sporty SUVs are tuned to deliver the kind of acceleration, braking and handling that we typically associate with hot-rodded coupes and convertibles. Our overall top pick for sporty SUVs is the BMW X3 M50 xDrive, a vehicle that delivers a truly exciting driving experience while offering generous cargo space and impressive in-car technology. But there are a number of other sporty SUVs that are worth taking a closer look at. Here are our favorites in the small, midsize and large segments, ordered by their Edmunds rankings. 

Jump to:
Small performance SUVs
Midsize performance SUVs
Large performance SUVs

Small performance SUVs

2026 BMW X3 M50 xDrive

2025 BMW X3 M50 front end

A 2025 redesign brought a fresh look for the BMW X3, highlighted by distinctive character lines and large kidney grilles. The sporty pick of the lineup is the M50 xDrive model, which is motivated by a 393-horsepower turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine that’s more powerful and more efficient than its predecessor's. At our test track, the latest X3 M50 rocketed from 0 to 60 mph in a brief 4.4 seconds and proved remarkably agile for an SUV. 

Despite its performance capability, the X3 M50 xDrive maintains the refined driving experience that you'd expect from a luxury SUV, effortlessly settling into a relaxed temperament for city driving or long stints on the highway. We also liked BMW’s Operating System 9, its new infotainment software, which looks similar to the outgoing interface but supports more third-party apps and offers a wider range of voice command functions. 

Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)

2026 Genesis GV70 3.5T

2025 Genesis GV70 3.5T Sport 4dr SUV Exterior Shown

With distinctive styling, solid ride and handling, and a comprehensive roster of standard features, the GV70 3.5T offers a compelling alternative to the usual suspects in the luxury performance SUV segment. While it isn't as fleet-footed as a Porsche Macan or as luxurious as a Mercedes-Benz GLC, the GV70 offers significant value without compromising on comfort, sportiness or practicality. 

A 2026 refresh brings several improvements — the GV70's digital instrument cluster and infotainment touchscreen have been integrated into a single 27-inch display, while tech features like voice control and automatic parking assistance have been updated to provide more advanced capability. And despite its swept coupe-like roofline, the GV70 offers a generous 28.9 cubic feet of rear cargo capacity.

Edmunds Rating: 7.4 (out of 10)

2026 Audi SQ5

Audi SQ5

Although it isn't as extroverted in its exterior styling as some other sporty SUVs, and its faux exhaust tips are puzzlingly low-rent, the SQ5 makes up for its aesthetic shortcomings with a punchy turbocharged V6 engine, a performance-tuned adaptive suspension, upgraded brakes, and an optional sport differential that can actively split torque between the back wheels to further enhance the SUV's sporting capability. 

The interior features a pair of sport seats to keep front occupants firmly planted when the going gets fast, yet it still retains the comfort and luxury appointments you'd expect from a premium SUV, along with Audi's trademark minimalist design. The infotainment system lacks a center-console-mounted touchpad or dial for quick access, but the touchscreen display features sharp, high-resolution graphics and delivers quick response to inputs. A suite of advanced driver aids and a refined adaptive cruise control system add to the sense of poshness. 

Edmunds Rating: 6.8 (out of 10)

2026 Audi SQ5 Sportback

Audi SQ5 Sportback

If you like the vibe of the Audi SQ5 and you're willing to forfeit some cabin space for the sake of a more coupe-like profile, the SQ5 Sportback will deliver exactly what the doctor ordered. Like the standard SQ5 SUV, the SQ5 Sportback features an eight-speed automatic transmission and a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that sends 349 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels, a combination that launches the SQ5 Sportback from a standstill to 60 mph in 5 seconds flat. 

As with the standard SQ5, the Sportback boasts a restrained yet nicely appointed interior, but it's worth keeping in mind that rear passenger room and cargo space are slightly reduced due to its sleeker roofline. 

Edmunds Rating: 6.0 (out of 10)

Midsize performance SUVs

2026 Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT

2024 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT 4dr SUV Exterior

We won't mince words — the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is one of the best performance SUVs we've ever driven. Its 650-hp turbocharged V8 delivers blistering acceleration that rivals many of the most capable sports cars on sale today, while its handling and braking capabilities are similarly world-class. Yet despite its incredible performance, the Cayenne Turbo GT's sport-tuned air suspension doesn't punish you with a harsh ride quality on the street.

As with other Porsche models, there are countless ways to personalize the Turbo GT through Porsche's extensive list of options and various customization programs. But even in standard form, its hunkered-down stance and fastback-style roofline (it comes only as what Porsche calls a "coupe") give this midsize SUV significantly more curb appeal than most of its rivals, albeit with slightly less rear headroom and cargo capacity than the standard Cayenne SUV.

Edmunds Rating: 6.6 (out of 10)

2026 Lamborghini Urus

Lamborghini Urus SE

The Urus' extroverted look might not be for everyone, but Lamborghini's SUV backs up its flamboyant styling with stunning performance and an opulent interior. With the base Urus S and track-tuned Urus Performante now out of production, the SE hybrid has become the lineup's default configuration. It combines a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with an electric motor and a 25.9-kWh battery pack for a total system output of 789 hp and 701 lb-ft of torque. That amount of grunt gets the 5,500-pound Urus SE from 0 to 62 mph in a touted 3.4 seconds, and the active exhaust system provides an appropriately fantastic soundtrack for the occasion. 

Inside you'll find a luxurious cabin with a control scheme that's more conventional — and thus easier to use — than the layout found in the Ferrari Purosangue (as well as many of Lamborghini's recent sports cars). But stylistic flourishes like the fighter-jet-style controls for the drive modes and the engine stop-start button still serve as reminders that you're behind the wheel of something special.

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)

2026 Audi SQ7

2026 Audi SQ7

Packing a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 developing 500 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque, the SQ7 surges ahead with authority, hitting 60 mph from rest in a scant 3.9 seconds in Edmunds' testing. The SQ7 offers handling that's surprisingly agile for a big seven-passenger SUV thanks to its sport suspension and admirably precise steering. 

But as remarkable as the SQ7 is when asked to perform, it's this SUV's ability to properly coddle its occupants that really impresses. Much of the credit goes to its well-tuned air suspension, which manages to soak up road imperfections without resorting to a floaty ride or poor body control. Highly adjustable seats and excellent isolation from road noise also add to the sense of luxury, though the V8's growl is still there when you want it to be. 

Edmunds Rating: 6.7 (out of 10)

2026 Audi SQ8

2026 Audi SQ8

The SQ8 features the same turbocharged V8 engine, eight-speed automatic and all-wheel-drive system as the SQ7, but its fastback profile and more distinctive styling provide a noticeably sportier look. Due to its tapered roofline the SQ8 lacks a third row of seats, which actually results in more second-row legroom than the SQ7. 

Although its performance isn't as potent as the range-topping RS Q8's, the middle child of the Q8 lineup delivers performance that's on par with the SQ7 while offering more interior space than a Porsche Cayenne Coupe. The standard sport-tuned adaptive dampers and air suspension deliver solid handling response in the Dynamic drive mode, while switching over to Comfort settles into a properly luxurious ride without feeling like you're disconnected from the road. 

Edmunds Rating: 6.8 (out of 10)

Large performance SUVs

2026 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63

Edmunds visitors save an average of $2879 off their new car. How much can you save?
also from EdmundsEdmunds visitors save an average of $2879 off their new car. How much can you save?Find Your Savings!
2025 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 4dr SUV Exterior

The GLS is one of our favorite three-row SUVs, and the AMG treatment only heightens its appeal. Motivated by an incredible 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that generates 603 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque, the AMG GLS 63 vaulted from 0 to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds without the aid of launch control or the theatrics of a comically brash exhaust note. The AMG GLS 63 also delivers in spades when it comes to braking, both in everyday and performance-related driving situations, and despite its size, it doesn't mind being hustled down a winding road. 

Although its low-end power delivery could be a bit more polished, the AMG GLS 63 handles more relaxed driving duties with aplomb. The front seats are supportive and feature a wide range of adjustments, and very little noise from the outside world manages to find its way into the cabin. The AMG-tuned active suspension is a bit firmer than what you'll find in the standard GLS, but the ride quality doesn't suffer as much as you might expect, even with the optional 23-inch wheels. Some of the tech has a rather steep learning curve, but innovative features like augmented reality turn-by-turn navigation make it worth the effort. 

Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)

2026 BMW Alpina XB7

2025 BMW Alpina XB7 driving

BMW doesn't sell an M version of the X7, but the Alpina XB7 should scratch that itch for anyone who wants a sportier and more distinctive version of the seven-seater. With a 631-hp V8 and standard all-wheel drive, the Alpina XB7 reached 60 mph in just 4.1 seconds in our testing. Its sport-tuned air suspension is supported by active roll stabilization as well as rear-wheel steering and an electronic limited-slip rear differential, a combination that allows this big SUV to attack corners with fleet-footed agility. 

Unique exterior styling helps the Alpina stand out from garden-variety X7s, while diamond-quilted leather and glass crystal controls add a sense of occasion to the cabin. Just keep in mind that putting an Alpina XB7 in your driveway requires a significant premium over the standard luxury SUV. 

Edmunds Rating: 6.6 (out of 10)

2026 Cadillac Escalade-V

Cadillac Escalade-V

Outfitted with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 that produces 682 hp and 653 lb-ft of torque, Cadillac's performance-tuned Escalade sounds like a seventh-generation Corvette Z06 and charges ahead with shocking urgency. In Edmunds testing, the big V reached 60 mph from a standstill in just 4.8 seconds, around 2 seconds quicker than the standard Escalade. 

While its modest suspension upgrades over the standard model make this largely a straight-line affair, the Escalade V retains all of the inherent strengths of Cadillac's iconic luxury SUV, like vast amounts of interior space, an aesthetically pleasing digital cockpit interface and an unmistakably American take on a big luxury sport-utility vehicle. The availability of the Super Cruise hands-free driving system helps the Escalade-V stand out from its rivals. 

Edmunds Rating: 6.5 (out of 10)

by

A lover of noisy music, noisy bulldogs, and noisy cars, Bradley completed his undergraduate degree in Rhetorical Studies at the University of California, Berkeley and relocated to Los Angeles shortly thereafter, where he used his obsession with cars and background in information technology to create a unique journalistic voice in the automotive realm. His work has appeared in MotorTrend, Car & Driver, Popular Science, Hemmings Motor News, Autoweek and numerous online publications. When not behind the wheel, Bradley can often be found standing too close to a dimed guitar amp, out on a cycling trail, or breaking something just so he can put it back together.

edited by

David has years of experience as a writer and editor for print and digital automotive publications, including Car and Driver and Road & Track. He can parallel-park a school bus, has a spreadsheet listing every vehicle he's ever tested, and once drove a Lincoln Town Car 63 mph in reverse. When not searching for the perfect used car, he can be found sampling the latest gimmicky foodstuffs that America has to offer.

LATEST SUV REVIEWS & RATINGS

Back to Top
Join Edmunds

Receive pricing updates, shopping tips & more!

Back to Top