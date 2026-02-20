What Are the Best Sport SUVs for 2026?

A 2025 redesign brought a fresh look for the BMW X3, highlighted by distinctive character lines and large kidney grilles. The sporty pick of the lineup is the M50 xDrive model, which is motivated by a 393-horsepower turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine that’s more powerful and more efficient than its predecessor's. At our test track, the latest X3 M50 rocketed from 0 to 60 mph in a brief 4.4 seconds and proved remarkably agile for an SUV.

Despite its performance capability, the X3 M50 xDrive maintains the refined driving experience that you'd expect from a luxury SUV, effortlessly settling into a relaxed temperament for city driving or long stints on the highway. We also liked BMW’s Operating System 9, its new infotainment software, which looks similar to the outgoing interface but supports more third-party apps and offers a wider range of voice command functions.

Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)

2026 Genesis GV70 3.5T