What Are the Best Sport SUVs for 2026?

If you want the thrills and capability of a sports car but you need the everyday practicality of a high-riding five-door, a high-performance SUV might be just what you're looking for. While most sport-utility vehicles are designed with comfortable highway cruising and perhaps some light off-roading in mind, sporty SUVs are tuned to deliver the kind of acceleration, braking and handling that we typically associate with hot-rodded coupes and convertibles. Our overall top pick for sporty SUVs is the BMW X3 M50 xDrive, a vehicle that delivers a truly exciting driving experience while offering generous cargo space and impressive in-car technology. But there are a number of other sporty SUVs that are worth taking a closer look at. Here are our favorites in the small, midsize and large segments, ordered by their Edmunds rankings.
Small performance SUVs
Midsize performance SUVs
Large performance SUVs