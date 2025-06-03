Small SUVs are popular thanks to virtues like reasonable pricing, excellent versatility and a just-right size. They've supplanted midsize sedans as the sensible choice for many families.
Best Small SUVs of 2024
Driven, Reviewed and Ranked
The Mazda CX-50 is comfortable, spacious and well appointed, with an interior that looks and feels a cut above anything else in this class. Read Full Review
2024 Mazda CX-50 rating: 8.1 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $31,720
Fuel economy: 27 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 31.4 cubic feet
2024 Honda CR-V
The Honda CR-V offer a smooth ride, helpful tech features and excellent storage space. Read Full Review
2024 Honda CR-V rating: 8.1 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $30,850
Fuel economy: 30 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 39.3 cubic feet
2024 Mazda CX-5
The Mazda CX-5 boasts sleek styling and impressive handling abilities to match. Read Full Review
2024 Mazda CX-5 rating: 8.1 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $30,720
Fuel economy: 25 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 30.8 cubic feet
2024 Volkswagen Taos
The Volkswagen Taos provides more style, interior room and driving satisfaction than many rivals. Read Full Review
2024 Volkswagen Taos rating: 8.1 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $25,420
Fuel economy: 31 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 27.9 cubic feet
2024 Hyundai Tucson
The Hyundai Tucson's mix of value, ease of use, comfort, and inherent practicality make it a strong choice. Read Full Review
2024 Hyundai Tucson rating: 7.9 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $28,875
Fuel economy: 28 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 38.7 cubic feet
2024 Kia Sportage
The Kia Sportage stands out with its comfortable ride quality, spacious seating and massive rear cargo area. Read Full Review
2024 Kia Sportage rating: 7.9 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $28,415
Fuel economy: 28 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 39.6 cubic feet
2024 Subaru Forester
The Subaru Forester delivers the feel and rugged attitude that buyers want, along with a comfortable cabin and plenty of features for the price. Read Full Review
2024 Subaru Forester rating: 7.9 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $28,440
Fuel economy: 29 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 28.9 cubic feet
2024 Ford Escape
Despite some significant drawbacks, the Escape is a strong competitor in one of the toughest segments on the market. Read Full Review
2024 Ford Escape rating: 7.8 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $30,840
Fuel economy: 30 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 37.5 cubic feet
2024 Nissan Rogue
The Nissan Rogue is a considerable improvement over the outgoing model, and it's among the best small SUVs on the market. Read Full Review
2024 Nissan Rogue rating: 7.8 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $29,810
Fuel economy: 33 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 31.6 cubic feet
2024 Toyota RAV4
The RAV4 remains wildly popular among shoppers, even though it falls short of our class favorites. Read Full Review
2024 Toyota RAV4 rating: 7.7 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $30,025
Fuel economy: 30 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 37.6 cubic feet