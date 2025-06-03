Best Small Performance SUVs of 2024

Driven, Reviewed and Ranked

Compact performance SUVs are among the most capable all-around performers on the planet, pairing major driving thrills with plenty of SUV versatility.

2024 Audi SQ5 Sportback

2024 Audi SQ5 Sportback - Front Exterior

The SQ5 Sportback adds distinctive styling and additional performance resulting in a much more interesting SUV. Read Full Review

2024 Audi SQ5 Sportback rating: 7.9 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $62,295
Fuel economy: 21 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 24.7 cubic feet

2024 Audi SQ5

2024 Audi SQ5 - Front Exterior

The SQ5 turns up the performance quotient with a potent turbocharged V6 engine, and gets a few upgrades to keep it fresh and up-to-date. Read Full Review

2024 Audi SQ5 rating: 7.7 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $58,895
Fuel economy: 21 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 25.6 cubic feet

