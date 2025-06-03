Compact performance SUVs are among the most capable all-around performers on the planet, pairing major driving thrills with plenty of SUV versatility.
Best Small Performance SUVs of 2024
Driven, Reviewed and Ranked
The SQ5 Sportback adds distinctive styling and additional performance resulting in a much more interesting SUV. Read Full Review
2024 Audi SQ5 Sportback rating: 7.9 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $62,295
Fuel economy: 21 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 24.7 cubic feet
2024 Audi SQ5
The SQ5 turns up the performance quotient with a potent turbocharged V6 engine, and gets a few upgrades to keep it fresh and up-to-date. Read Full Review
2024 Audi SQ5 rating: 7.7 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $58,895
Fuel economy: 21 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 25.6 cubic feet