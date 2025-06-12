Small luxury SUVs cost more than their extra-small counterparts, but they typically offer a more comfortable ride, nicer materials and better performance, as well as a larger cabin, of course.
Best Small Luxury SUVs of 2024
Driven, Reviewed and Ranked
The GV70 is a high performer across the board and presents a value that's unmatched in the small luxury SUV class. Read Full Review
2024 Genesis GV70 rating: 8.3 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $46,500
Fuel economy: 24 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 28.9 cubic feet
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
The GLC is all about smoothness and refinement, and it remains a benchmark in a group of small luxury all-stars such as the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Porsche Macan. Read Full Review
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class rating: 8.0 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $48,600
Fuel economy: 28 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 21.9 cubic feet
2024 Acura RDX
The Acura RDX proves you don't have to spend a ton of money to get a well-rounded small luxury SUV. Read Full Review
2024 Acura RDX rating: 7.9 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $45,700
Fuel economy: 23 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 29.5 cubic feet
2024 BMW X3
The BMW X3 strikes a good balance between capable daily driver and luxurious-but-utilitarian SUV. Read Full Review
2024 BMW X3 rating: 7.8 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $46,900
Fuel economy: 25 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 28.7 cubic feet
2024 Jaguar F-PACE
With style as striking as its performance, the F-Pace is an example of how a car-focused brand can successfully create an SUV with strong familial ties. Read Full Review
2024 Jaguar F-PACE rating: 7.8 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $57,000
Fuel economy: 24 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 32.1 cubic feet
2024 Lexus NX
The NX is an all-around solid compact luxury SUV boasting an upscale, high-quality interior and plenty of standard driver assist features. Read Full Review
2024 Lexus NX rating: 7.8 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $39,455
Fuel economy: 28 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 22.7 cubic feet
2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
The Stelvio Quadrifoglio isn't the most practical SUV in an inherently impractical segment, but it may just be the most compelling. Read Full Review
2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio rating: 7.6 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $87,370
Fuel economy: 19 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 18.5 cubic feet
2024 Audi Q5
The small luxury SUV class is full of overachievers, but the Q5 is merely competent. Read Full Review
2024 Audi Q5 rating: 7.6 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $45,300
Fuel economy: 25 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 25.9 cubic feet
2024 BMW X4
If you're looking for a stylish SUV, the BMW X4 easily satisfies. Read Full Review
2024 BMW X4 rating: 7.5 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $55,000
Fuel economy: 24 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 18.5 cubic feet
2024 INFINITI QX50
The QX50 provides a lot of comfort and features for the money but isn't rewarding to drive. Read Full Review
2024 INFINITI QX50 rating: 7.4 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $41,000
Fuel economy: 26 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 31.4 cubic feet