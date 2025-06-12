Best Small Luxury SUVs of 2024

Driven, Reviewed and Ranked

Small luxury SUVs cost more than their extra-small counterparts, but they typically offer a more comfortable ride, nicer materials and better performance, as well as a larger cabin, of course.

2024 Genesis GV70

2024 Genesis GV70 - Front Exterior

The GV70 is a high performer across the board and presents a value that's unmatched in the small luxury SUV class. Read Full Review

2024 Genesis GV70 rating: 8.3 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $46,500
Fuel economy: 24 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 28.9 cubic feet

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class - Front Exterior

The GLC is all about smoothness and refinement, and it remains a benchmark in a group of small luxury all-stars such as the Audi Q5, BMW X3, Porsche Macan. Read Full Review

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class rating: 8.0 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $48,600
Fuel economy: 28 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 21.9 cubic feet

2024 Acura RDX

2024 Acura RDX - Front Exterior

The Acura RDX proves you don't have to spend a ton of money to get a well-rounded small luxury SUV. Read Full Review

2024 Acura RDX rating: 7.9 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $45,700
Fuel economy: 23 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 29.5 cubic feet

2024 BMW X3

2024 BMW X3 - Front Exterior

The BMW X3 strikes a good balance between capable daily driver and luxurious-but-utilitarian SUV. Read Full Review

2024 BMW X3 rating: 7.8 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $46,900
Fuel economy: 25 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 28.7 cubic feet

2024 Jaguar F-PACE

2024 Jaguar F-PACE - Front Exterior

With style as striking as its performance, the F-Pace is an example of how a car-focused brand can successfully create an SUV with strong familial ties. Read Full Review

2024 Jaguar F-PACE rating: 7.8 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $57,000
Fuel economy: 24 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 32.1 cubic feet

2024 Lexus NX

2024 Lexus NX - Front Exterior

The NX is an all-around solid compact luxury SUV boasting an upscale, high-quality interior and plenty of standard driver assist features. Read Full Review

2024 Lexus NX rating: 7.8 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $39,455
Fuel economy: 28 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 22.7 cubic feet

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio - Front Exterior

The Stelvio Quadrifoglio isn't the most practical SUV in an inherently impractical segment, but it may just be the most compelling. Read Full Review

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio rating: 7.6 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $87,370
Fuel economy: 19 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 18.5 cubic feet

2024 Audi Q5

2024 Audi Q5 - Front Exterior
The small luxury SUV class is full of overachievers, but the Q5 is merely competent. Read Full Review

2024 Audi Q5 rating: 7.6 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $45,300
Fuel economy: 25 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 25.9 cubic feet

2024 BMW X4

2024 BMW X4 - Front Exterior

If you're looking for a stylish SUV, the BMW X4 easily satisfies. Read Full Review

2024 BMW X4 rating: 7.5 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $55,000
Fuel economy: 24 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 18.5 cubic feet

2024 INFINITI QX50

2024 INFINITI QX50 - Front Exterior

The QX50 provides a lot of comfort and features for the money but isn't rewarding to drive. Read Full Review

2024 INFINITI QX50 rating: 7.4 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $41,000
Fuel economy: 26 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 31.4 cubic feet

