Best Small 3-row SUVs of 2024

If you need a lot of seats on a tight budget, a small three-row SUV might be a good fit. The third row will be cramped for anyone larger than a child, but it's nice to have the option.

2024 Kia Sorento

The Sorento is an enticing option if you're looking for a small SUV with above-average versatility. Read Full Review

2024 Kia Sorento rating: 8.2 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $33,365
Fuel economy: 26 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 45.0 cubic feet

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe

The Hyundai Santa Fe is comfortable, easy to drive and boasts plenty of interior room and distinctive styling. Read Full Review

2024 Hyundai Santa Fe rating: 8.1 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $35,365
Fuel economy: 24 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 40.5 cubic feet

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander

With upgraded interior materials and improved ride and seat comfort, the redesigned Outlander is massively better than its predecessor. Read Full Review

2024 Mitsubishi Outlander rating: 7.9 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $29,890
Fuel economy: 27 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 30.6 cubic feet

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan

Equipped with appealing design, a roomy cabin, a large cargo area and decent performance, there is plenty to like about the Volkswagen Tiguan. Read Full Review

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan rating: 7.6 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $30,305
Fuel economy: 27 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 33.0 cubic feet

