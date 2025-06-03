Best Midsize SUVs of 2024

Driven, Reviewed and Ranked

For growing families or frequent road trippers, midsize SUVs make a lot of sense. They have a larger back seat and more cargo room than their smaller siblings.

2024 Honda Passport

2024 Honda Passport - Front Exterior

The Honda Passport's combination of spaciousness, comfort and convenience make it one of the most versatile SUVs on the market. Read Full Review

2024 Honda Passport rating: 8.1 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $43,295
Fuel economy: 21 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 41.2 cubic feet

2024 Ford Bronco

2024 Ford Bronco - Front Exterior

The Ford Bronco is a highly capable off-roader that makes minimal sacrifices to on-road drivability. Read Full Review

2024 Ford Bronco rating: 7.9 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $41,525
Fuel economy: 20 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 22.4 cubic feet

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee - Front Exterior

Versatile, customizable and well-built, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a solid choice for a midsize SUV. Read Full Review

2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee rating: 7.9 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $38,290
Fuel economy: 22 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 37.7 cubic feet

2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe

2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe - Front Exterior

The Wrangler Unlimited with the 4xe's plug-in hybrid powertrain gives you pleasing power but it commands a big price. Read Full Review

2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe rating: 7.9 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $52,590
Fuel economy: 22 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 27.7 cubic feet

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser - Front Exterior

The Land Cruiser's new form, smaller and more affordable, has not dented its appeal. Read Full Review

2024 Toyota Land Cruiser rating: 7.9 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $57,445
Fuel economy: 23 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 46.2 cubic feet

2024 Jeep Wrangler

2024 Jeep Wrangler - Front Exterior

The Wrangler is a tried-and-true Jeep, which means it prioritizes off-road performance and top-off fun above on-road comfort. Read Full Review

2024 Jeep Wrangler rating: 7.8 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $33,890
Fuel economy: 19 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 13.9 cubic feet

2024 Toyota Venza

2024 Toyota Venza - Front Exterior

If you're looking for an SUV that's stylish, upscale and fuel-efficient, the Toyota Venza is an excellent pick. Read Full Review

2024 Toyota Venza rating: 7.8 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $36,465
Fuel economy: 39 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 28.8 cubic feet

2024 Subaru Outback

2024 Subaru Outback - Front Exterior
The Subaru Outback offers plenty of SUV capability as well as a long list of desirable features. Read Full Review

2024 Subaru Outback rating: 7.7 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $30,240
Fuel economy: 28 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 32.6 cubic feet

2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport

2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport - Front Exterior

The Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is a smart pick if you're looking for a stylish, five-seat SUV with ample accommodations. Read Full Review

2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport rating: 7.7 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $38,410
Fuel economy: 23 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 40.3 cubic feet

2024 Toyota 4Runner

2024 Toyota 4Runner - Front Exterior

The 4Runner isn't the most polished SUV around, but it's hard to find a vehicle that offers this much capability with this much utility. Read Full Review

2024 Toyota 4Runner rating: 7.6 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $42,100
Fuel economy: 17 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 47.2 cubic feet

