For growing families or frequent road trippers, midsize SUVs make a lot of sense. They have a larger back seat and more cargo room than their smaller siblings.
Best Midsize SUVs of 2024
Driven, Reviewed and Ranked
The Honda Passport's combination of spaciousness, comfort and convenience make it one of the most versatile SUVs on the market. Read Full Review
2024 Honda Passport rating: 8.1 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $43,295
Fuel economy: 21 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 41.2 cubic feet
2024 Ford Bronco
The Ford Bronco is a highly capable off-roader that makes minimal sacrifices to on-road drivability. Read Full Review
2024 Ford Bronco rating: 7.9 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $41,525
Fuel economy: 20 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 22.4 cubic feet
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Versatile, customizable and well-built, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a solid choice for a midsize SUV. Read Full Review
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee rating: 7.9 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $38,290
Fuel economy: 22 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 37.7 cubic feet
2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe
The Wrangler Unlimited with the 4xe's plug-in hybrid powertrain gives you pleasing power but it commands a big price. Read Full Review
2024 Jeep Wrangler 4xe rating: 7.9 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $52,590
Fuel economy: 22 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 27.7 cubic feet
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser
The Land Cruiser's new form, smaller and more affordable, has not dented its appeal. Read Full Review
2024 Toyota Land Cruiser rating: 7.9 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $57,445
Fuel economy: 23 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 46.2 cubic feet
2024 Jeep Wrangler
The Wrangler is a tried-and-true Jeep, which means it prioritizes off-road performance and top-off fun above on-road comfort. Read Full Review
2024 Jeep Wrangler rating: 7.8 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $33,890
Fuel economy: 19 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 13.9 cubic feet
2024 Toyota Venza
If you're looking for an SUV that's stylish, upscale and fuel-efficient, the Toyota Venza is an excellent pick. Read Full Review
2024 Toyota Venza rating: 7.8 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $36,465
Fuel economy: 39 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 28.8 cubic feet
2024 Subaru Outback
The Subaru Outback offers plenty of SUV capability as well as a long list of desirable features. Read Full Review
2024 Subaru Outback rating: 7.7 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $30,240
Fuel economy: 28 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 32.6 cubic feet
2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
The Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport is a smart pick if you're looking for a stylish, five-seat SUV with ample accommodations. Read Full Review
2024 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport rating: 7.7 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $38,410
Fuel economy: 23 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 40.3 cubic feet
2024 Toyota 4Runner
The 4Runner isn't the most polished SUV around, but it's hard to find a vehicle that offers this much capability with this much utility. Read Full Review
2024 Toyota 4Runner rating: 7.6 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $42,100
Fuel economy: 17 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 47.2 cubic feet