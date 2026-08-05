Best Midsize SUVs of 2025

For most buyers, the best midsize SUV of 2025 is the Toyota Grand Highlander; its massive interior and variety of hybrid and turbocharged powertrain options make it a great fit for families all over the country. However, if you need a little more variety on your shopping list, this collection of our favorite 2025 midsize SUVs is a great place to start. Some midsize crossovers offer three-row space, some offer a smooth and quiet ride, and some boast enough panache to impress even the most jaded neighbors.

Best of all, these 1-year-old SUVs should offer lots more bang for your buck compared to the latest and greatest 2026 or 2027 models. You might even be able to find one brand-new at your local dealer, and if not, a certified pre-owned example and its included warranty coverage could be the right fit for you and your family. For shoppers looking to save a little cash, picking any one of these 2025 crossovers and SUVs is a great move. We have them listed by overall ranking, and the prices shown are based on the 90404 ZIP code. They will change based on your area due to market conditions.

Best midsize SUVs for 2025 | Best midsize 3-row SUVs for 2025 | Best midsize luxury SUVs for 2025

Best midsize SUVs for 2025

2025 Honda Passport