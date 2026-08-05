Best Midsize SUVs of 2025

These late-model midsize SUVs hit the perfect balance of value, space and comfort

2025 Ford Explorer

For most buyers, the best midsize SUV of 2025 is the Toyota Grand Highlander; its massive interior and variety of hybrid and turbocharged powertrain options make it a great fit for families all over the country. However, if you need a little more variety on your shopping list, this collection of our favorite 2025 midsize SUVs is a great place to start. Some midsize crossovers offer three-row space, some offer a smooth and quiet ride, and some boast enough panache to impress even the most jaded neighbors.

Best of all, these 1-year-old SUVs should offer lots more bang for your buck compared to the latest and greatest 2026 or 2027 models. You might even be able to find one brand-new at your local dealer, and if not, a certified pre-owned example and its included warranty coverage could be the right fit for you and your family. For shoppers looking to save a little cash, picking any one of these 2025 crossovers and SUVs is a great move. We have them listed by overall ranking, and the prices shown are based on the 90404 ZIP code. They will change based on your area due to market conditions.

Best midsize SUVs for 2025 | Best midsize 3-row SUVs for 2025 | Best midsize luxury SUVs for 2025

Best midsize SUVs for 2025

2025 Honda Passport

2025 Honda Passport TrailSport

Although it was redesigned for 2026, the previous-generation Honda Passport is still a great choice if you're looking for plenty of passenger and cargo space with a garage-friendly footprint. The 2025 Passport boasts 41.2 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seat up, a number that expands up to 50.5 cubes with the sliding second row moved forward. Fold it flat, and all of a sudden, you have 77.7 cubes to work with, plenty for a very long adventure for two passengers. The legendary 3.5-liter J-Series V6 under the hood has proven reliability, and its 280 horsepower should be enough for all but the most enthusiastic drivers.

Edmunds Rating: 7.0 (out of 10)
EPA combined fuel economy: 21 mpg
Average price: $38,484

See all used Honda Passports for sale
Read our 2025 Honda Passport review

2025 Mazda CX-70

2025 Mazda CX-70 driving

The Mazda CX-70 is almost identical to its CX-90 sibling, except it has two rows of seating instead of three. For those who never need seven seats, that means the CX-70 has more overall cargo space — between 39.6 and 75.3 cubic feet — making it a great fit for empty-nesters or young families with active hobbies. The Mazda SUV's punchy turbocharged inline-six and responsive handling also make it a borderline-exciting vehicle to drive, and its high-quality interior leaves little to be desired when it comes to features and amenities. 

Edmunds rating: 6.8 (out of 10)
EPA combined fuel economy: 25 mpg
Average price: $38,367

See all used Mazda CX-70s for sale
Read our 2025 Mazda CX-70 review

2025 Toyota Crown Signia

2025 Toyota Crown Signia profile

The Toyota Crown Signia arrived on the scene last year, blurring the line between luxury station wagon and midsize crossover. Its 240-hp hybrid powertrain includes standard all-wheel drive, and the Crown Signia has an EPA combined estimate of 38 mpg. The interior looks and feels like it could be in a Lexus, although we do wish the ride were a bit quieter. Still, it's hard to ignore the Signia's innate electrified efficiency.

Edmunds Rating: 6.7 (out of 10)
EPA combined fuel economy: 38 mpg
Average price: $41,410

See all used Toyota Crown Signias for sale
Read our 2025 Toyota Crown Signia review

Best midsize 3-row SUVs for 2025

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max Limited

Introduced for 2024, the Toyota Grand Highlander quickly became one of our favorite midsize three-row SUVs thanks primarily to its cavernous interior and smooth ride. The SUV offers seating for up to eight, and even adults will be comfortable in the third row for short- and moderate-distance trips. Cargo space is close to the top of its class, with a useful 20.5 cubic feet even with a full load of passengers and up to 97.5 cubic feet with all seats folded down. The Grand Highlander also offers three powertrains. The base 2.4-liter turbocharged inline-four is sufficient to get the big SUV up to speed, while the base hybrid system gets up to 36 mpg combined and provides more power. An available Hybrid Max powertrain combines the turbo engine with electric motors for up to 362 hp, plenty for this class of SUV.

Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)
EPA combined fuel economy: 34-36 mpg (hybrid)
Average price: $47,647

See all used Toyota Grand Highlanders for sale
Read our 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid review

2025 Ford Explorer

2025 Ford Explorer ST

The Ford Explorer has been an American staple for more than three decades, and the latest iteration is easily the most polished. This three-row SUV boasts a good amount of space for up to seven passengers (although those in the third row should be on the smaller side). And there's a variety of trim levels to match any personality — in addition to the budget-friendly Active and stylish ST-Line, there's a luxurious Platinum and a very sporty ST. The base engine is a turbocharged 2.3-liter four-cylinder with an impressive 300 hp, while the ST model upgrades to a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 making 400 hp, and that engine is optional on the Platinum.

Edmunds Rating: 7.2 (out of 10)
EPA combined fuel economy: 21-24 mpg
Average price: $41,925

See all used Ford Explorers for sale
Read our 2025 Ford Explorer review

2025 Hyundai Palisade

2025 Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy

Hyundai's largest SUV received a comprehensive redesign for 2026 that turned it into one of our absolute favorite vehicles on sale right now, but even if you go for the previous-generation Palisade, you'll find a lot to like. This three-row crossover boasts a smooth, quiet ride with plenty of space in the first two rows. The rearmost seat is even reasonably comfortable for two passengers, although squeezing a third back there makes things predictably more cramped. The Palisade isn't quite as spacious as Toyota's Grand Highlander, but those with less space-intensive needs should be pleased. Hyundai's 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty on both new and certified pre-owned cars is another selling point.

Edmunds Rating: 7.2 (out of 10)
EPA combined fuel economy: 21-22 mpg
Average price: $36,856

See all used Hyundai Palisades for sale
Read our 2025 Hyundai Palisade review

Best midsize luxury SUVs for 2025

2025 BMW X5

2025 BMW X5 Silver Anniversary Edition front 3/4

It's very hard to go wrong with a BMW X5, a model that blends the best attributes of the company's sedans — interior quality, driving poise and impressive power — with the space and commanding seating position of an SUV. We find its spacious, impressively trimmed cabin to be worth the cost of entry, and the X5 offers the buyer a choice of a turbocharged inline-six, a plug-in hybrid or a powerful V8. Those with a wild streak might prefer the full-blown X5 M Competition, which boasts 617 pavement-shredding horses.

Edmunds Rating: 7.4 (out of 10)
EPA combined fuel economy: 25 mpg
Average price: $61,799

See all used BMW X5s for sale
Read our 2025 BMW X5 review

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE

2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE 450

Mercedes-Benz was one of the luxury SUV pioneers with the first-generation M-Class, a vehicle that eventually came to be known as the GLE. Today's midsize Benz sport-ute is easily one of the best luxury SUVs on the market, with a creamy ride, excellent cabin comfort, loads of available powertrains, and a tech-heavy yet easy-to-use infotainment system. The entry-level rear-wheel-drive GLE 350 and its all-wheel-drive 4Matic sibling are fine, but we recommend springing for the GLE 450, which gets a zippy 375-hp inline-six that still achieves a reasonable 21 mpg combined. If cost and fuel economy are no object, go for the Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 S and its 603-hp V8.

Edmunds Rating: 8.0 (out of 10)
EPA combined fuel economy: 21 mpg (GLE 450)
Average price: $62,036

See all used Mercedes-Benz GLEs for sale
Read our 2025 Mercedes-Benz GLE review

2025 Lexus GX 550

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2025 Lexus GX 550 Luxury+ front 3/4

When Lexus redesigned the GX for the 2024 model year, it turned one of the least appealing luxury SUVs on the market into one of the most desirable. Its rugged new design, typically sumptuous interior and improved cabin space turned the also-ran into the belle of the ball. Although some buyers may pine for the sound of the old V8, the new GX 550's twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 produces more power (349 hp) while returning better fuel economy (17 mpg combined) than its dated predecessor. A tight third row and that improved-but-still-lackluster fuel efficiency are our only major complaints.

Edmunds Rating: 7.3 (out of 10)
EPA combined fuel economy: 17 mpg
Average price: $89,499

See all used Lexus GX SUVs for sale
Read our 2025 Lexus GX review

by

Brett T. Evans has been an auto writer for more than a decade with 2,000 articles under his belt, covering topics as varied as tuned diesel trucks, modern supercars and experimental electric vehicles. Brett contributes to Edmunds and has also written for Petrolicious, MotorTrend, Out Motorsports and Motor1, among others. When he's away from his desk, Brett enjoys off-roading in his 1996 Lexus LX 450 or cutting up a twisty road in his 2006 BMW Z4 3.0si — sometimes with a border collie named Lilly in tow.

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David has years of experience as a writer and editor for print and digital automotive publications, including Car and Driver and Road & Track. He can parallel-park a school bus, has a spreadsheet listing every vehicle he's ever tested, and once drove a Lincoln Town Car 63 mph in reverse. When not searching for the perfect used car, he can be found sampling the latest gimmicky foodstuffs that America has to offer.

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