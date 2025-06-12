These steroidal SUVs boast incredible power and athleticism, yet they also deliver wagon-like practicality.
Best Midsize Performance SUVs of 2024
Driven, Reviewed and Ranked
The Urus merges an unabashedly Lamborghini driving experience with advanced, problem-free technology. Read Full Review
2024 Lamborghini Urus rating: 8.4 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $235,000
Fuel economy: 16 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 21.8 cubic feet
2024 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT
The Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT offers world-class acceleration, braking and handling, and the sport-tuned suspension doesn't punish you on the street. Read Full Review
2024 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT rating: 8.4 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $196,300
Fuel economy: 19 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 20.3 cubic feet
2024 Audi SQ7
With the SQ7, you can have sports car-beating acceleration and bring the family along for the ride, with no compromises on comfort. Read Full Review
2024 Audi SQ7 rating: 8.2 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $90,400
Fuel economy: 17 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 14.2 cubic feet
2024 Audi Q7
The 2024 Q7 impresses with a lush interior, smooth performance and a comprehensive set of tech features. Read Full Review
2024 Audi Q7 rating: 8.1 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $59,500
Fuel economy: 21 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 14.2 cubic feet
2024 Audi SQ8
The Audi SQ8 starts with the attractive all-wheel-drive Q8 crossover and adds even greater levels of performance, with more style than the SQ7. Read Full Review
2024 Audi SQ8 rating: 8.1 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $96,600
Fuel economy: 17 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 30.5 cubic feet
2024 BMW X5 M
Big enough for family, fast enough for jail, the BMW X5 M has a brilliant split personality. Read Full Review
2024 BMW X5 M rating: 7.9 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $122,300
Fuel economy: 15 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 33.9 cubic feet