Best Midsize Performance SUVs of 2024

The Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT offers world-class acceleration, braking and handling, and the sport-tuned suspension doesn't punish you on the street. Read Full Review

2024 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo GT rating: 8.4 out of 10

New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $196,300

Fuel economy: 19 mpg combined

Maximum cargo capacity: 20.3 cubic feet

2024 Audi SQ7