Best Midsize Luxury SUVs of 2024

Driven, Reviewed and Ranked

Midsize luxury SUVs generally provide stout performance, the latest in luxury options and lots of space. Also included here is a new sub-class of SUV "coupes," which sacrifice practicality for style.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class - Front Exterior

The GLE is a great pick for a luxury SUV with its impeccable interior, solid construction and all of the latest and greatest innovations and upgrades. Read Full Review

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class rating: 8.4 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $63,800
Fuel economy: 23 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 33.3 cubic feet

2024 BMW X5

2024 BMW X5
2024 BMW X5 - Front Exterior

The X5 is a well-rounded luxury SUV, with a high-tech interior and impressive on-road performance. Read Full Review

2024 BMW X5 rating: 8.1 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $65,200
Fuel economy: 25 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 33.9 cubic feet

2024 Genesis GV80

2024 Genesis GV80
2024 Genesis GV80 - Front Exterior

First efforts are rarely home runs but the first ever SUV from Genesis, the GV80, is flying close to the proverbial fence. Read Full Review

2024 Genesis GV80 rating: 7.9 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $57,700
Fuel economy: 22 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 34.9 cubic feet

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe - Front Exterior

The GLE Coupe isn't the quickest in the class, but it handles very well and is exceptionally easy to drive in every situation. Read Full Review

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe rating: 7.9 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $89,800
Fuel economy: 20 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 33.3 cubic feet

2024 Porsche Cayenne Coupe

2024 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
2024 Porsche Cayenne Coupe - Front Exterior

The Cayenne Coupe is sporty and fun to drive, with a premium interior and a comfortable ride. Read Full Review

2024 Porsche Cayenne Coupe rating: 7.9 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $84,300
Fuel economy: 19 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 20.9 cubic feet

2024 Audi Q8

2024 Audi Q8
2024 Audi Q8 - Front Exterior

The Q8 is one of the more practical coupe-like SUVs thanks to its above-average passenger and cargo room. Read Full Review

2024 Audi Q8 rating: 7.8 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $73,700
Fuel economy: 19 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 30.5 cubic feet

2024 Land Rover Defender

2024 Land Rover Defender
2024 Land Rover Defender - Front Exterior

The Land Rover Defender packs legitimate off-road capability and makes no sacrifice in on-road comfort. Read Full Review

2024 Land Rover Defender rating: 7.8 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $56,400
Fuel economy: 19 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 15.6 cubic feet

2024 Lexus RX

2024 Lexus RX
2024 Lexus RX - Front Exterior
The Lexus RX continues the brand's tradition of expertly built, quiet and comfortable luxury vehicles. Read Full Review

2024 Lexus RX rating: 7.8 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $48,600
Fuel economy: 25 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 29.6 cubic feet

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport - Front Exterior

The Range Rover Sport is one of Land Rover's older models, but it's still a smart pick for a luxury SUV. Read Full Review

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport rating: 7.6 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $83,600
Fuel economy: 21 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 31.9 cubic feet

2024 Lincoln Nautilus

2024 Lincoln Nautilus
2024 Lincoln Nautilus - Front Exterior

The Nautilus meets small luxury SUV expectations, but many rivals tend to exceed them. Read Full Review

2024 Lincoln Nautilus rating: 7.6 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $50,415
Fuel economy: 30 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 36.4 cubic feet

