Best Midsize Luxury SUVs of 2024

The GLE is a great pick for a luxury SUV with its impeccable interior, solid construction and all of the latest and greatest innovations and upgrades. Read Full Review

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class rating: 8.4 out of 10

New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $63,800

Fuel economy: 23 mpg combined

Maximum cargo capacity: 33.3 cubic feet

2024 BMW X5