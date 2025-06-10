Best Midsize 3-Row SUVs of 2024

The Telluride is an impressive three-row SUV with its quiet and upscale cabin, impressive tech, and a satisfying driving experience. Read Full Review

2024 Kia Telluride rating: 8.4 out of 10

New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $37,355

Fuel economy: 22 mpg combined

Maximum cargo capacity: 21.0 cubic feet

