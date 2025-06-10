Midsize three-row SUVs provide lots of utility at a reasonable price. Expect advanced safety features, too, along with capable acceleration when you need it.
Best Midsize 3-Row SUVs of 2024
Driven, Reviewed and Ranked
The Telluride is an impressive three-row SUV with its quiet and upscale cabin, impressive tech, and a satisfying driving experience. Read Full Review
2024 Kia Telluride rating: 8.4 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $37,355
Fuel economy: 22 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 21.0 cubic feet
2024 Hyundai Palisade
Packed with value, comfort and capability, the Hyundai Palisade is one of the top picks in the three-row crossover SUV segment. Read Full Review
2024 Hyundai Palisade rating: 8.3 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $38,045
Fuel economy: 22 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 18.0 cubic feet
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander
The Grand Highlander is larger than a regular Highlander but also gets a number of tweaks that help make it one of our top recommendations for a midsize three-row SUV. Read Full Review
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander rating: 8.2 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $44,715
Fuel economy: 24 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 20.6 cubic feet
2024 Mazda CX-90
The Mazda CX-90 is undeniably luxurious and outperforms just about everything else in its class. Read Full Review
2024 Mazda CX-90 rating: 8.1 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $39,300
Fuel economy: 25 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 14.9 cubic feet
2024 Ford Explorer
The Ford Explorer has big cargo space and is a pleasure to drive, but it's kept in check by high pricing and subpar materials. Read Full Review
2024 Ford Explorer rating: 8.1 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $38,455
Fuel economy: 24 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 18.2 cubic feet
2024 Honda Pilot
A smooth ride, plenty of room, and a powerful yet efficient engine give the Pilot an edge over rivals. Read Full Review
2024 Honda Pilot rating: 7.9 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $38,485
Fuel economy: 22 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 18.6 cubic feet
2024 Toyota Highlander
The Highlander gets high marks for its superb comfort and above-average fuel economy, but a confining third-row seat falls below the mark set by competitors. Read Full Review
2024 Toyota Highlander rating: 7.9 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $40,665
Fuel economy: 25 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 16.0 cubic feet
2024 Buick Enclave
The Enclave is worth a look if you fancy a quiet and comfortable ride that's easy to wheel around town. Read Full Review
2024 Buick Enclave rating: 7.8 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $45,295
Fuel economy: 21 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 23.6 cubic feet
2024 Nissan Pathfinder
The Nissan Pathfinder does a good job of hauling people and cargo in relative comfort. Read Full Review
2024 Nissan Pathfinder rating: 7.7 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $37,470
Fuel economy: 23 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 16.6 cubic feet
2024 Dodge Durango
Powerful engine options and a high tow rating set the Dodge Durango apart in its class. Read Full Review
2024 Dodge Durango rating: 7.6 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $41,265
Fuel economy: 21 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 43.3 cubic feet
2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee L
The Grand Cherokee L supplies generous room for passengers, and it outmatches competitors with its available off-road and towing capabilities. Read Full Review
2024 Grand Cherokee L rating: 7.5 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $43,330
Fuel economy: 21 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 17.2 cubic feet