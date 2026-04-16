Best Midsize 3-Row SUVs of 2026

If you need to tow, the Pathfinder is the way to go. It can pull up to 6,000 pounds — 1,000 more pounds than most rivals — and eliminates the need to go with a larger, heavier and less fuel-efficient SUV like the Chevrolet Tahoe or Nissan's own Armada. It's also the most affordable SUV on our list, even in its top trim decked out with leather and plenty of tech. Parents will find easy car-seat access and one-touch third-row entry (not to mention the quiet cabin) among the features that lighten the load of daily use. Otherwise, the Pathfinder isn't a standout. The driver assistance features are a little sloppy, fuel economy isn't great, and cargo space is limited. Consider it more of a specialized tool than a well-rounded contender.

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9th place: Mazda CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus