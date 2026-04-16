For many families, a two-row SUV is a tight squeeze. Yet a full-size behemoth like the Chevrolet Suburban or Jeep Wagoneer can feel like docking a ship in a suburban driveway. Enter the midsize three-row SUV, the sweet spot, the Goldilocks of family transport without the cumbersome bulk. The best of today's bunch, like the Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride hybrids, blend luxury-like comfort with fuel economy of up to 35 mpg. Others, like the Nissan Pathfinder and GMC Acadia, excel in towing capability and in cargo space. Whether you're looking for loads of cabin space, hands-free driving tech, or sporty performance, we've gathered nine of today's best picks for a midsize three-row SUV.
Best Midsize 3-Row SUVs of 2026
A guide to getting an SUV that's "just right"
1st place: Hyundai Palisade Hybrid Calligraphy
Our leader comes as no surprise. The Hyundai Palisade Hybrid earned the Edmunds Top Rated SUV and Best of the Best 2026 awards for its seamless blend of comfort, tech and performance. Inside is a tech sanctuary, with dual 12.3-inch displays — one for touchscreen infotainment, the other for digital instruments — wireless phone charging, phone-as-key feature, and even integrated dash cams. Passenger comfort is best in class, with a reclining third row that accommodates adults and second-row captain's chairs that rival the front seats for relaxation. The Palisade also offers a V6 or a four-cylinder hybrid that gets 34 mpg. Both deliver plenty of grunt to motivate this big three-row.
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2nd place: Kia Telluride Hybrid
Up until this year, the Kia Telluride had owned this segment. Since its debut in 2020, the Telluride has consistently sat at the top of our rankings or hovered near it. Now in its second generation, the Kia comes with a new 35 mpg hybrid powertrain to bolster its smooth ride, classy interior and plush seats. You can even get it with purple-trim upholstery that Prince would approve of. From clever configurable storage to the touchscreen display's crisp graphics, the cabin feels premium and intuitive. The only real stumble is an awkwardly placed screen that is used for climate control functions, which can be difficult to see behind the steering wheel. Ergonomic quirks aside, the Telluride remains a top contender for its luxury-car aesthetics and everyday utility.
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Read our 2027 Kia Telluride Hybrid review
3rd place: Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max Limited
The Grand Highlander sets the pace for practicality. What it lacks in excitement, the Toyota makes up for with massive cargo room that rivals the capacious GMC Acadia along with a spacious, adult-approved third row. A second advantage is the Grand Highlander's powertrain variety, offering a standard gas engine alongside two hybrids: a four-cylinder with class-leading 36 mpg efficiency and the punchy 362-hp Hybrid Max that returns up to 27 mpg and can tow up to 5,000 pounds. The bland interior won't stir any passions, but the thoughtful storage and ample selection of USB ports and household power outlet is a solid trade.
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Read our 2026 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid review
4th place: Ford Explorer
The athlete of this group, the Ford Explorer delivers crisp and muscular performance from either of its two available engines, a standard turbocharged four-cylinder or a twin-turbo V6. The Explorer's flat, confident handling echoes the Mazda CX-90, but with an extra helping of punch (400 horsepower if you opt for the V6). In-car tech is a major highlight, with intuitive Google integration, a responsive touchscreen, and loads of USB ports to keep everyone's devices charged. Performance comes at the cost of utility, though. Stiff, narrow second-row captain's chairs amplify the cabin's cramped feel, and the restrictive third row is largely a kids-only zone. Cargo space also lags behind the leaders.
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5th place: Volkswagen Atlas SEL Premium R-Line
It's not the top of our list, but the Volkswagen Atlas outshines most rivals with a truly adult-friendly third row and a clever tilting seat system that eases access to the back. And like the Honda Pilot, the Atlas offers abundant storage, including cubbies, bins, cupholders, and a flat-folding cargo area that swallowed our (admittedly massive) three-row mega-stroller. But the Atlas is dampened by a frustrating tech interface and touch controls that are not backlit, which makes driving after dark a headache. The engine can also feel jumpy at low speeds. The Atlas lacks a more powerful and efficient hybrid option but could certainly benefit from one. If you can forgive the tech quirks, the Atlas is a practical pick, even if it's not quite a class leader.
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6th place: GMC Acadia Denali Ultimate
Let's talk cargo space. The GMC Acadia has acres of it. No other competitor here matches its room behind the upright third row, making it an ideal alternative to a minivan or the full-size Yukon. And there's still plenty of room for second-row passengers. The vertical touchscreen and Google integration give the Acadia a more sophisticated feel than standard Apple or Android phone mirroring, but the real tech powerhouse lies in the Super Cruise hands-free driving system. Combined with a cushy ride, Super Cruise lifts the Acadia to the realm of elite road-trip sleds. Elitism comes at a cost, though. The top-tier Denali Ultimate hits a staggering $70,000, a price point where Lexus, Audi and other luxury rivals offer more prestige.
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7th place: Honda Pilot Elite
A practical pick for buyers who value clever storage and user-friendly tech, the Honda Pilot does a lot of little things right. You can easily remove the second row's middle seat and stash it under the cargo floor, making for easy access to the third row. There are abundant cubbies, nooks and even oversized cupholders, ideal for managing the material chaos of daily family driving. Standard Google integration keeps everything connected. And at around $55,000 for a loaded model in Elite trim, the Pilot undercuts some rivals by several bills. But even the Elite can't hide the Pilot's utilitarian roots. The plasticky interior can handle abuse but looks pretty dull, and the third row is disappointingly tight. The Pilot is a solid pick, just not a great one.
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8th place: Nissan Pathfinder
If you need to tow, the Pathfinder is the way to go. It can pull up to 6,000 pounds — 1,000 more pounds than most rivals — and eliminates the need to go with a larger, heavier and less fuel-efficient SUV like the Chevrolet Tahoe or Nissan's own Armada. It's also the most affordable SUV on our list, even in its top trim decked out with leather and plenty of tech. Parents will find easy car-seat access and one-touch third-row entry (not to mention the quiet cabin) among the features that lighten the load of daily use. Otherwise, the Pathfinder isn't a standout. The driver assistance features are a little sloppy, fuel economy isn't great, and cargo space is limited. Consider it more of a specialized tool than a well-rounded contender.
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9th place: Mazda CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus
The Mazda CX-90 is the lone plug-in hybrid (PHEV) on our list, giving it a unique advantage. It's the only one with 27 miles of electric range, making it ideal if you have a short commute and can charge at home. The CX-90 also punches above its weight with surprisingly athletic handling, impressive fuel economy (including the non-hybrid), and an interior that wouldn't be out of place in an Acura or Lexus. But the PHEV's powertrain is also prone to jerky, uneven power delivery. Over a year of testing, we found the CX-90 PHEV hard to drive smoothly and woefully short on cargo space and third-row room. The Mazda is worth a look if your heart is set on a plug-in hybrid, but most competitors are better overall.
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Read our 2026 Mazda CX-90 Plug-in Hybrid review