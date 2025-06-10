Midsize luxury three-row SUVs typically offer seating for seven, or six if you spring for second-row captain's chairs.
Best Midsize 3-Row Luxury SUVs of 2024
Driven, Reviewed and Ranked
The GX provides an excellent balance of capability and luxury with highly configurable seating and cargo space. Read Full Review
2024 Lexus GX rating: 8.1 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $64,250
Fuel economy: 17 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 40.2 cubic feet
2024 Acura MDX
The Acura MDX proves you don't have to pay a premium for one of the best luxury SUVs on the market. Read Full Review
2024 Acura MDX rating: 8.0 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $51,500
Fuel economy: 22 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 48.4 cubic feet
2024 Lincoln Aviator
Lincoln shrinks down the winning formula of its full-size SUV into an upscale midsize package. Read Full Review
2024 Lincoln Aviator rating: 7.7 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $54,735
Fuel economy: 21 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: N/A
2024 Land Rover Discovery
The Discovery deftly walks the line between on-road comfort and off-road performance. Read Full Review
2024 Land Rover Discovery rating: 7.6 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $61,250
Fuel economy: 21 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: N/A
2024 Volvo XC90
A three-row SUV with a spacious interior and style to spare, the Volvo XC90 is well suited for luxurious family duty. Read Full Review
2024 Volvo XC90 rating: 7.5 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $57,195
Fuel economy: 24 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: N/A
2024 INFINITI QX60
The INFINITI QX60 has the performance, luxury and features to challenge pricier rivals. Read Full Review
2024 INFINITI QX60 rating: 7.4 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $51,000
Fuel economy: 23 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 41.6 cubic feet
2024 Cadillac XT6
The Cadillac XT6 combines Escalade style in a smaller and more practical three-row SUV. Read Full Review
2024 Cadillac XT6 rating: 7.3 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $50,190
Fuel economy: 23 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 78.7 cubic feet