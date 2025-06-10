Best Midsize 3-Row Luxury SUVs of 2024

Driven, Reviewed and Ranked

Midsize luxury three-row SUVs typically offer seating for seven, or six if you spring for second-row captain's chairs.

2024 Lexus GX

The GX provides an excellent balance of capability and luxury with highly configurable seating and cargo space. Read Full Review

2024 Lexus GX rating: 8.1 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $64,250
Fuel economy: 17 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 40.2 cubic feet

2024 Acura MDX

The Acura MDX proves you don't have to pay a premium for one of the best luxury SUVs on the market. Read Full Review

2024 Acura MDX rating: 8.0 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $51,500
Fuel economy: 22 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 48.4 cubic feet

2024 Lincoln Aviator

Lincoln shrinks down the winning formula of its full-size SUV into an upscale midsize package. Read Full Review

2024 Lincoln Aviator rating: 7.7 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $54,735
Fuel economy: 21 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: N/A

2024 Land Rover Discovery

The Discovery deftly walks the line between on-road comfort and off-road performance. Read Full Review

2024 Land Rover Discovery rating: 7.6 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $61,250
Fuel economy: 21 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: N/A

2024 Volvo XC90

A three-row SUV with a spacious interior and style to spare, the Volvo XC90 is well suited for luxurious family duty. Read Full Review

2024 Volvo XC90 rating: 7.5 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $57,195
Fuel economy: 24 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: N/A

2024 INFINITI QX60

The INFINITI QX60 has the performance, luxury and features to challenge pricier rivals. Read Full Review

2024 INFINITI QX60 rating: 7.4 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $51,000
Fuel economy: 23 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 41.6 cubic feet

2024 Cadillac XT6

The Cadillac XT6 combines Escalade style in a smaller and more practical three-row SUV. Read Full Review

2024 Cadillac XT6 rating: 7.3 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $50,190
Fuel economy: 23 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 78.7 cubic feet

