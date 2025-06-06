These truck-based workhorses can tow a boat and transport a family of eight at the same time. Fuel economy is predictably forgettable, but that may seem a small price to pay for maximum versatility.
Best Large SUVs of 2024
Driven, Reviewed and Ranked
The Yukon is a capable, spacious and versatile SUV, but less refined than most rivals. Read Full Review
2024 GMC Yukon rating: 7.6 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $60,195
Fuel economy: 16-17 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 25.5 cubic feet
2024 Ford Expedition
Even with all the competition, we still think the Expedition is the best overall full-size SUV. Read Full Review
2024 Ford Expedition rating: 7.5 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $57,970
Fuel economy: 19 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 57.5 cubic feet
2024 Chevrolet Tahoe
The Tahoe is worth checking out for a roomy three-row SUV with stout towing and hauling capabilities. Read Full Review
2024 Chevrolet Tahoe rating: 7.4 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $58,195
Fuel economy: 17 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 25.5 cubic feet
2024 Nissan Armada
The Armada is a lot of SUV for the money, but it lacks the refinement of competitors. Read Full Review
2024 Nissan Armada rating: 7.1 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $57,730
Fuel economy: 16 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 16.5 cubic feet