The laws of physics technically still apply to these high-horsepower family haulers, but that may be hard to believe when you're hurtling along inside one.
Best Large Performance SUVs of 2024
Driven, Reviewed and Ranked
The Mercedes-Benz AMG GLS 63 takes one of our favorite large luxury SUVs and infuses it with one of the most potent turbo V8 powertrains. Read Full Review
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class AMG GLS 63 rating: 8.3 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $147,000
Fuel economy: 16 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 17.4 cubic feet
2024 BMW Alpina XB7
The Alpina XB7 is comfortable, well appointed, and loaded with just about every feature you could ask for as standard equipment. Read Full Review
2024 BMW Alpina XB7 rating: 8.0 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $150,395
Fuel economy: 17 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 23.5 cubic feet
2024 Cadillac Escalade V
The Cadillac Escalade-V, with its supercharged V8, is certainly quicker than a regular Escalade. It's brasher, too, producing an unholy and intoxicating racket pretty much all of the time. Read Full Review
2024 Cadillac Escalade V rating: 8.0 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $154,290
Fuel economy: 13 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 25.5 cubic feet
2024 BMW XM
The XM offers a fantastic balance of modern design, performance abilities, and future-forward interior styling. Read Full Review
2024 BMW XM rating: 7.7 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $159,995
Fuel economy: 46 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 18.6 cubic feet