With plenty of seating and strong towing abilities to go with their quilted leather upholstery, these behemoths are as functional as they are luxurious.
Best Large Luxury SUVs of 2024
Driven, Reviewed and Ranked
The GLS is one of our favorite SUVs thanks to a stunning interior, robust tech and powerful engines. Read Full Review
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class rating: 8.6 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $88,150
Fuel economy: 21 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 17.4 cubic feet
2024 Lincoln Navigator
The Navigator is Lincoln at its new best, doing just about anything you ask of it, and doing it in style. Read Full Review
2024 Lincoln Navigator rating: 8.4 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $83,265
Fuel economy: 18 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 19.3 cubic feet
2024 BMW X7
The X7 is big, bold and powerful, and adds a heaping dose of driving enjoyment to the large luxury three-row SUV segment. Read Full Review
2024 BMW X7 rating: 8.1 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $81,900
Fuel economy: 22 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: N/A
2024 Cadillac Escalade
The Cadillac Escalade brings new evocative design and smart packaging that have likely addressed previous drawbacks. Read Full Review
2024 Cadillac Escalade rating: 8.0 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $81,895
Fuel economy: 16 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 25.5 cubic feet
2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer
The Jeep Grand Wagoneer has distinctive styling, a gorgeous interior and the promise of paramount capability. Read Full Review
2024 Jeep Grand Wagoneer rating: 7.7 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $91,945
Fuel economy: 17 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 27.4 cubic feet
2024 Jeep Wagoneer L
The Wagoneer L is a follow-up to the Wagoneer, a full-size SUV with a healthy amount of luxury. Read Full Review
2024 Jeep Wagoneer L rating: 7.7 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $65,945
Fuel economy: 20 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 42.1 cubic feet
2024 INFINITI QX80
The Infiniti QX80 combines the rugged construction of a traditional SUV and the upscale appointments of a luxury car. Read Full Review
2024 INFINITI QX80 rating: 7.1 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $74,150
Fuel economy: 16 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 16.6 cubic feet
2024 Lexus LX
The Lexus LX is an impeccably built and impressive piece of machinery whose strengths lie primarily in off-roading. Read Full Review
2024 Lexus LX rating: 7.0 out of 10
New vehicle starting price (MSRP): $92,565
Fuel economy: 19 mpg combined
Maximum cargo capacity: 46.0 cubic feet