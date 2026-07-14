Best Hybrid SUVs of 2025

When a year-old hybrid SUV makes sense, these are our top choices

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid Max Limited

Sometimes, a hybrid makes the most sense. Whether you want more power or more fuel efficiency, or both, a hybrid's combination of an internal combustion engine and electric power does the job. When every penny counts, slightly used models can be a great deal. Edmunds found in a study last year that buying a used 2025 model at the end of that year saved, on average, $6,370 versus buying the same make and model new.

The SUV is the most preferred body style by shoppers these days, so here are our recommendations for Edmunds’ highest-rated 2025 model-year hybrid and plug-in hybrid SUVs. You'll notice that these are all non-luxury models — we'll cover the high-end brands separately — and because the market tends to focus on luxury as vehicle size grows, the selection in the larger body sizes gets a bit thin.

Note: The recommended prices we quote are the national average of all trims for the 2025 model year and can differ from market to market based on regional conditions.

Jump to:

Best subcompact hybrid SUVs
Best compact hybrid SUVs
Best midsize hybrid SUVs
Best large hybrid SUV
Best subcompact plug-in hybrid SUV
Best compact plug-in hybrid SUVs
Best midsize plug-in hybrid SUVs
Bonus pick

Best subcompact hybrid SUVs

2025 Kia Niro Hybrid

2025 Kia Niro SUV

The Kia Niro consistently tops our lists of subcompact hybrid SUVs, for both its outstanding efficiency and its generous interior roominess. It comes with a good selection of modern technology, lots of cargo and small-item storage space, a comfortable ride and standout design. Drawbacks are its pokey acceleration and its ride quality, which is fine for everyday use but can get a bit unsettled on twisty roads or when pushed over bumps.

Recommended trim: EX

EPA efficiency (combined): 53 mpg, higher trims rated at 49 mpg

Edmunds observed fuel economy: 47.7 mpg

Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)

Edmunds suggests you pay: $26,431

See all used Kia Niros for sale
Read our 2025 Kia Niro Hybrid review

2025 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

2025 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid

The wagon-like Corolla Cross Hybrid delivers great fuel economy, Toyota Corolla reliability (it uses the same engine and platform as the Corolla sedan), lots of cargo capacity for a subcompact SUV and a nice list of amenities and standard features. Its interior fit and finish gets mixed reviews, though, and its driving dynamics are best described as "meh." It isn't meant to be sporty, just comfortable everyday transportation.

Recommended trim: XSE

EPA efficiency (combined): 42 mpg

Edmunds observed fuel economy: 45.6 mpg

Edmunds Rating: 6.4 (out of 10)

Edmunds suggests you pay: $32,352

See all used Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrids for sale
Read our 2025 Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid review

Best compact hybrid SUVs

2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

2025 Hyundai Tucson Limited

We love the Hyundai Tucson Hybrid for its fuel efficiency, ride comfort and plethora of standard equipment. For 2025, it got even more user-friendly with new infotainment and revised interior controls. The top trim, the Limited, delivers premium interior appointments, and all trims offer an impressive set of tech features, a smooth ride and a sprightly acceleration. Cargo capacity is among the best in its class. While the 2025 Tucson Hybrid’s fuel economy is up there, it's not quite as efficient as many of its rivals, in part because it comes only with all-wheel drive.

Recommended trim: Limited

Efficiency (combined): 35 mpg; 38 mpg (base Blue trim)

Edmunds observed fuel economy: 34 mpg

Edmunds Rating: 8.7 (out of 10)

Edmunds suggests you pay: $33,917

See all used Hyundai Tucson Hybrids
Read our 2025 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid review

2025 Kia Sportage Hybrid

The Kia Sportage Hybrid is affordable, quick, spacious, efficient and has loads of on-board tech and driver aids, so what’s not to like? It's also sportier looking than its Hyundai Tucson platform-mate, which outscores it in our overall rankings by a scant three-tenths of a point based on the Sportage’s lack of wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto (except in the base model, oddly) and its lower comfort rating due to its flattish rear seats. Unlike the Tucson Hybrid, the Sportage Hybrid is available with both front-wheel-drive and AWD trims.

Recommended trim: EX

Efficiency (combined): 43 mpg with FWD, 38 mpg with AWD

Edmunds observed fuel economy: 34.5 mpg (AWD)

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)

Edmunds suggests you pay: $31,697

See all used Kia Sportage Hybrids
Read our 2025 Kia Sportage Hybrid review

2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid   

2026 Kia Sorento Hybrid

A relative of Hyundai’s Santa Fe, the Sorento Hybrid is a three-row SUV. Slightly larger than most compacts, it is roomy and comfortable, but it's probably best suited for families with smaller passengers to fit in that third row or those who only occasionally need the extra seats. On the plus side, it's a lot easier to maneuver than larger three-row models with more usable far-back seating. Well equipped and well built, it's also more efficient than its bigger rivals.

Recommended trim: EX

Efficiency (combined): 36 mpg with FWD, 34 mpg with AWD

Edmunds observed fuel economy: high 20s (AWD)

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

Edmunds suggests you pay: $36,524

See all used Kia Sorento Hybrids
Read our 2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid review

Best midsize hybrid SUVs

2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

The three-row Grand Highlander Hybrid was the Edmunds Top Rated SUV for 2025. It scored well for efficiency as well as for its long list of standard features, great in-cabin tech, excellent cargo capacity and a third-row seat that's easy to get into and offers plenty of room for two adults to ride in comfort. There also are two hybrid powertrain choices — one tuned for efficiency, the other for power, and plenty of it. Any negatives? Well, the 2025 Grand Highlander Hybrid's V6-based Hybrid Max system loses almost 10 mpg versus the base four-cylinder system, the cabin could be a bit quieter, and the styling is fairly bland.

Recommended trim: XLE

Efficiency (combined): 36 mpg with FWD, 27-34 mpg with AWD

Edmunds observed fuel economy: NA

Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)

Edmunds suggests you pay: $47,831

See all used Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrids
Read our 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid review

2025 Toyota Crown Signia

2025 Toyota Crown Signia profile

Toyota has more hybrid models than any other manufacturer, so it's no surprise that it dominates the midsize category. The 2025 Crown Signia, though, is a bit different than the run-of-the-mill midsize SUV because it looks more like a tall station wagon. That's not a bad thing; it is easy to find in a crowded parking lot! All Crown Signias are two-row hybrids with all-wheel drive. They offer a premium interior — leather upholstery is standard, for instance — plus a sporty design, a comfortable ride, great fuel economy and lots of in-cabin tech and driver assistance features. Despite its sporty looks, though, the Crown Signia isn't particularly zippy, and it has one of the smaller cargo capacities in the midsize segment.

Recommended trim: XLE

Efficiency (combined): 38 mpg

Edmunds observed fuel economy: 38 mpg

Edmunds Rating: 6.7 (out of 10)

Edmunds suggests you pay: $44,977

See all used Toyota Crown Signias
Read our 2025 Toyota Crown Signia review

Best large hybrid SUV

2025 Toyota Sequoia

2025 Toyota Sequoia 1794

We said this was a small category. Toyota's venerable three-row Sequoia is all alone in the non-luxury large SUV hybrid class, but it gets the job done. It has lots of power, and it can tow a heavy trailer and go off-road. For a big truck-based SUV, it delivers a pretty comfortable ride and decent fuel efficiency. Like most Toyotas, it comes with a healthy list of standard and optional technology features. What it lacks: top-notch soundproofing for the cabin and a flat cargo floor with the third-row seats folded down.

Recommended trim: SR5

Efficiency (combined): 22 mpg with RWD, 20 mpg with 4WD

Edmunds observed fuel economy: 20.1 mpg (4WD)

Edmunds Rating: 6.3 (out of 10)

Edmunds suggests you pay: $73,424

See all used Toyota Sequoias for sale
Read our 2025 Toyota Sequoia review

Best subcompact plug-in hybrid SUV

2025 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid

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Kia's Niro PHEV can deliver most of your daily driving on electricity alone, or it can be ready for a long weekend or even a weeks-long vacation without the hassle of searching out charging stations along the way. It can deliver up to 33 miles of all-electric drive before reverting to standard hybrid mode, and it gets almost 50 mpg when the plug-in battery is depleted. The 2025 Niro PHEV also offers a comfortable, complaint ride and plenty of in-cabin tech, and it is one of the least expensive PHEVs on the market. Its biggest drawbacks are the lack of optional all-wheel drive and the big battery, which eats up some cargo space.

Recommended trim: EX

Efficiency (combined): 33 miles all-electric, then 48 mpg

Edmunds observed fuel economy: 31.8 miles all-electric, then 47.7 mpg

Edmunds Rating: 7.5 (out of 10)

Edmunds suggests you pay: $31,044

See all used Kia Niro PHEVs
Read our 2025 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid review

Best compact plug-in hybrid SUVs

2025 Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrid

2025 Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrid

If you plug it in daily and do a lot of short-distance (under 35 miles) commuting, the 2025 Kia Sportage Plug-in Hybrid can be a great choice. It has all the things we like about the Sportage Hybrid, plus standard all-wheel drive and a lot more power and pickup. We recommend the top-of-the-line Prestige trim because it comes with more standard driver assistance and active safety features than the base trim. As is often the case with PHEVs, the Sportage Plug-in Hybrid's larger battery eats up some cargo space, and its heavier weight means that when operating in regular hybrid mode, it is a little less efficient than the conventional Sportage Hybrid with AWD, which is why the battery should be recharged regularly.

Recommended trim: X-Line Prestige

Efficiency (combined): 34 miles all-electric, then 35 mpg

Edmunds observed fuel economy: NA

Edmunds rating: Not rated

Edmunds suggests you pay: $35,715

See all used Kia Sportage PHEVs
Read our 2025 Kia Sportage PHEV review

2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-in Hybrid  

2025 Hyundai Tucson Plug-In Hybrid Limited

There are loads of tech and lots of comfort to be had with the 2025 Hyundai Tucson PHEV, and you can go 30 miles or so on electricity alone to save a few bucks on gas with every trip. But the 2025 Tucson Plug-in Hybrid isn't the most efficient compact PHEV around, and even though depreciation can knock a lot off the price of a lightly used model, it starts as a pretty expensive proposition when new. It does offer a satisfying, though not exciting, driving experience and a nice complement of user-friendly infotainment tech and safety and driver assistance systems.

Recommended trim: Limited

Efficiency (combined): 32 miles all-electric, then 35 mpg

Edmunds observed fuel economy: 29.3 miles all-electric, then 37.2 mpg

Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)

Edmunds suggests you pay: $36,737

See all used Hyundai Tucson PHEVs
Read our 2025 Hyundai Tucson PHEV review

Best midsize plug-in hybrid SUVs

2025 Mazda CX-70 Plug-in Hybrid

2025 Mazda CX-70

Mazda builds sporty cars with a lot of attention to driver engagement and usually does it with great styling and content. The 2025 CX-70 Plug-in Hybrid is no exception, but it is hurt by mediocre efficiency — only around 20-25 miles of all-electric range and no better fuel economy than the standard version's turbocharged inline-six once the battery is discharged. Add to that its price premium over the conventional CX-70, and it gets difficult to make a case for the PHEV based on fuel savings. The CX-70 Plug-in Hybrid does offer a premium cabin, loads of cargo capacity, and a lot of power, but when we tested it as a new model we had problems with a jerky transmission and a stiff suspension that magnified bumps and dips in the road.

Recommended trim: Premium Plus

Efficiency (combined): 25 miles all-electric, then 25 mpg

Edmunds observed fuel economy: 21 miles all-electric, then 24.3 mpg

Edmunds Rating: 5.9 (out of 10)

Edmunds suggests you pay: $39,769

See all used Mazda CX-70 PHEVs
Read our 2025 Mazda CX-70 PHEV review

2025 Mazda CX-90 Plug-in Hybrid  

2025 Mazda CX-90 PHEV Premium Plus

The CX-90 Plug-in Hybrid is the three-row version of the CX-70 and shares both its good points and its bad. The third row is pretty tight and cargo capacity is below average due to the space that third-row seat eats up. You'll have to decide for yourself whether its sharper-than-average handling, near-luxury interior and OK-for-the-kids third row make up for its deficits. We ranked the 2025 Mazda CX-90 Plug-in Hybrid in a tie with its two-row sibling and put both of them at the head of a very short list of midsize plug-in SUVs that were available in 2025.

Recommended trim: Premium Plus

Efficiency (combined): 25 miles all-electric, then 25 mpg

Edmunds observed fuel economy: NA

Edmunds Rating: 5.9 (out of 10)

Edmunds suggests you pay: $41,351

See all used Mazda CX-90 PHEVs
Read our 2025 Mazda CX-90 PHEV review

Bonus pick

2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid and RAV4 PHEV

This is a double bonus pick. The electrically assisted RAV4 cousins didn't make it into our top ratings because by 2025, the RAV4 hadn't been significantly revised in six years and its age was showing in places. (The 2026 RAV4 is thoroughly updated and upgraded.) But it also was the nation's best-selling vehicle and still had a lot going for it, including the most all-electric range in its class for the plug-in hybrid. The list of pluses also includes a well-appointed, versatile interior; an easygoing ride; excellent fuel economy in both versions; standard AWD; lots of people and cargo space for a compact; zippy acceleration (although noisy with the inline four-cylinder working hard); and modest off-road capability.

Recommended trim: Hybrid, XLE; PHEV, XSE

Efficiency (combined): Hybrid, 38 mpg; PHEV, 42 miles all-electric, then 38 mpg

Edmunds observed fuel economy: Hybrid, 35.2 mpg; PHEV, 48 miles all-electric, post-electric efficiency not recorded

Edmunds rating: Hybrid, 7.0 (out of 10); PHEV, 7.1 (out of 10)

Edmunds suggests you pay: Hybrid, $37,577; PHEV, $47,594

See all used Toyota RAV4 Hybrids for sale
Read our 2025 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid review

See all used 2025 RAV4 PHEVs for sale
Read our 2025 Toyota RAV4 PHEV review

Looking for something new instead? Check out our ranking of the best hybrid SUVs of 2026 and 2027

by

John O’Dell has been a journalist for more than 40 years and has tested and reviewed hundreds of vehicles, specializing in EVs since before the first hybrids appeared in the U.S. in 1999. John is a correspondent at Edmunds and was an Edmunds senior editor from 2007 through 2015. Earlier, he was the Los Angeles Times’ auto reporter. John also has written for Forbes.com, Trucks.com, the National Academies of Science and other outlets. He got in trouble in third grade for drawing race cars on a math test and still enjoys his 1965 Mustang when not driving an EV.

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Cars have been an important part of his life since Kirk learned to identify them by their headlights as a toddler. He grew up helping pit crew for his dad’s highly unsuccessful drag racing escapades, and he turned his knowledge of the car culture into a career when he became an editor at Scale Auto Enthusiast magazine starting in college. Kirk has been writing about full-scale cars for more than 20 years and was named to the North American Car and Truck of the Year jury in 2014. He was most recently senior editor at Motor Authority, where he specialized in luxury and performance cars. Kirk also authored and edited several car books, including the award-winning Hot Rod & Custom Chronicle and NASCAR Chronicle when was managing editor at Consumer Guide Automotive. Kirk enjoys nothing more than a track day, but he’s also a Wisconsin sport fan and he enjoys spirited drives in his 2006 Porsche 911 Carrera S.

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