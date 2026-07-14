Best Hybrid SUVs of 2025

Sometimes, a hybrid makes the most sense. Whether you want more power or more fuel efficiency, or both, a hybrid's combination of an internal combustion engine and electric power does the job. When every penny counts, slightly used models can be a great deal. Edmunds found in a study last year that buying a used 2025 model at the end of that year saved, on average, $6,370 versus buying the same make and model new.

The SUV is the most preferred body style by shoppers these days, so here are our recommendations for Edmunds’ highest-rated 2025 model-year hybrid and plug-in hybrid SUVs. You'll notice that these are all non-luxury models — we'll cover the high-end brands separately — and because the market tends to focus on luxury as vehicle size grows, the selection in the larger body sizes gets a bit thin.

Note: The recommended prices we quote are the national average of all trims for the 2025 model year and can differ from market to market based on regional conditions.

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Best subcompact hybrid SUVs

Best compact hybrid SUVs

Best midsize hybrid SUVs

Best large hybrid SUV

Best subcompact plug-in hybrid SUV

Best compact plug-in hybrid SUVs

Best midsize plug-in hybrid SUVs

Bonus pick

Best subcompact hybrid SUVs

2025 Kia Niro Hybrid