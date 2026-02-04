The Best New Four-Wheel-Drive (4WD) SUVs

If you want a Lexus GX, but more, look no further than the G-Class. Taking the luxury off-roader to the extreme, the G-Class has long combined an interior worthy of Mercedes' luxury road cars with the underpinnings of something built for the military. It's a winning formula as it turns out, and the big news for 2025 was a new electric G, capable of spinning on its axis like a tank and clambering over any obstacle its gas-powered twin can. Mercedes also fitted a new slew of gas powertrains, including a turbocharged six-cylinder, and the company has chosen to keep the V8-powered G around for 2026 in AMG form. Infotainment systems were also updated, featuring better tech and larger screens.

