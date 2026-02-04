The best new 4WD SUV is the 2026 Lexus GX, offering serious off-road capability blended with the luxury features Lexus is known for. Capability is a common thread among the other vehicles on this list. Most come with either all-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, enhancing their prowess on slick, loose or rough terrain, as well as off-road tires. All-wheel drive generally operates without input from the driver, and power is given to all four wheels only when additional traction is needed. Meanwhile, four-wheel-drive vehicles use a combination of differentials and transfer cases to maintain optimal grip in various conditions, providing enhanced control over the distribution of power. For all the details on the differences between the two, check out our exhaustive AWD vs. 4WD breakdown. Bottom line: If you want to go off-road or often deal with rough weather conditions, an SUV like the GX with four-wheel drive is your best bet. Here are a few new options we'd recommend checking out, which we've ranked based on the score each earned with our testing experts.
The Best New Four-Wheel-Drive (4WD) SUVs
With winter weather on the way, we round up the best four-wheel-drive SUVs on sale today
If you want a Lexus GX, but more, look no further than the G-Class. Taking the luxury off-roader to the extreme, the G-Class has long combined an interior worthy of Mercedes' luxury road cars with the underpinnings of something built for the military. It's a winning formula as it turns out, and the big news for 2025 was a new electric G, capable of spinning on its axis like a tank and clambering over any obstacle its gas-powered twin can. Mercedes also fitted a new slew of gas powertrains, including a turbocharged six-cylinder, and the company has chosen to keep the V8-powered G around for 2026 in AMG form. Infotainment systems were also updated, featuring better tech and larger screens.
Edmunds Rating: 5.5 (out of 10)
Consumer rating: 5 (out of 5)
Shop all Mercedes-Benz G-Class SUVs for sale
Read our Mercedes-Benz G-Class review
2026 Jeep Wrangler: $37,485
The Ford Bronco, understandably, may not be for you. If that's the case, Jeep makes the Wrangler (and probably always will). With locking differentials, four-wheel drive, and an available manual transmission, it's a bar-for-bar Bronco competitor. Rubicon models are the most serious, adding 33-inch all-terrain tires, a pair of heavy-duty front and rear axles, rock rails, and an electronically disconnecting front stabilizer bar. Jeep formerly offered a hybrid model, but the 4xe lineup was discontinued for the 2026 model year, marking inefficiency as one of Jeep's biggest weaknesses. A number of special-edition models will debut throughout 2026 at monthly intervals, though they feel like a poor substitute for what was one of the most appealing Wrangler models.
Edmunds Rating: 5.5 (out of 10)
Consumer rating: 3.4 (out of 5)
Shop all Jeep Wranglers for sale
Read our Jeep Wrangler review
2026 Ford Bronco: $42,490
Ford offers ridiculous levels of customization for the Bronco. For 2026, choosing became even more difficult with the 60th Anniversary model. It builds on the Sasquatch-equipped Outer Banks trim, with Bronco graphics and 60 badging. The Sasquatch package adds a lift, mud tires, and other off-road necessities. Of course, you can order all of these things à la carte across Ford's litany of trims. While the Bronco has crept up in price, we still think that the Badlands with a stick shift is the best way to experience this off-roader thanks to its exhaustive lineup of off-road goodies. You'll need to choose between a hardtop and a soft top as well as two-door and four-door configurations.
Edmunds Rating: 5.7 (out of 10)
Consumer rating: 4.1 (out of 5)
Shop all Ford Broncos for sale
Read our Ford Bronco review
2026 Toyota 4Runner: $43,365
The Toyota 4Runner's big 2025 update yielded a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine and a new Hybrid Max powertrain, offering more power and enhanced efficiency. Making between 278 horsepower and 317 hp, the perennial off-road SUV brings new looks and a big improvement in tech. As for its capability, the 4Runner's new off-road lineup is much more fleshed out. There's a new overland-focused Trailhunter trim, with exclusive Old Man Emu dampers, 33-inch tires, and unique upper control arms. The usual TRD Off-Road and TRD Pro trims are present too. These are geared more toward traditional lower-speed trail use with their locking differentials and array of drive modes. It soldiers on into 2026 mostly unchanged.
Edmunds Rating: 6.2 (out of 10)
Consumer rating: 4 (out of 5)
Shop all Toyota 4Runners for sale
Read our Toyota 4Runner review
2026 Toyota Land Cruiser: $59,095
The Toyota Land Cruiser is synonymous with the off-roading hobby. A new generation brings the name back without the V8. The SUV's standard four-wheel drive and locking diffs go a long way to helping the midsize SUV stand out among competitors, some of which still use all-wheel drive. The Land Cruiser isn't quite as powerful as its outgoing V8 predecessor, but its improved fuel economy is more than enough to make up for it. An optional automatically disconnecting front stabilizer bar increases front wheel articulation, and several drive modes will get you out of any jam the differentials can't. However, beware the Land Cruiser's small back seats and high load floor. Like the aforementioned 4Runner, it also enters 2026 largely unchanged following its 2025 reintroduction.
Edmunds Rating: 6.3 (out of 10)
Consumer rating: 4.5 (out of 5)
Shop all Toyota Land Cruisers for sale
Read our Toyota Land Cruiser review
2026 Land Rover Defender: $65,350
The Defender sits closer to the GX than it does to the G. Similarly embracing the above SUVs' luxury leanings, the Defender has been around for nearly as long as the Mercedes Geländewagen. The British SUV requires you to make almost zero sacrifices on the pavement in exchange for off-road chops, though this split personality comes at a very literal price, with the Defender carrying a hefty MSRP before any of its numerous options. 2026 brings a new look overseas in Europe, and one that should carry over to the U.S. market. The new Octa trim also levels up off-road capability with a techy new suspension setup that eliminates the need for traditional sway bars. The trim's 600-plus horsepower V8 doesn't hurt either. Barring the pricey $160,000 Octa, the off-roader brings the usual features at this price point, including locking differentials and off-road tires, and where there isn't a mechanical solution to a problem, Land Rover gives you software, like its wade-sensing software that'll tell you (literally) how deep you're in.
Edmunds Rating: 6.5 (out of 10)
Consumer rating: 4.5 (out of 5)
Shop all Land Rover Defenders for sale
Read our Land Rover Defender review
2026 Lexus GX: $66,935
Most off-roaders ranked poorly because their prowess off-road directly translates to some big drawbacks on pavement: Brittle ride, a lack of cargo space, and cheap interiors are all par for the course. Lexus asks: "Why?" While occupants can be swaddled in acres of leather with perfect climate control settings and devices charged, the GX will easily dispatch nasty trails with little effort thanks to huge 33-inch tires you probably won't hear much of on the highway. The 2025 Lexus GX Overtrail received an additional inch of ground clearance on top of its special drive modes and locking differentials, with 2026 bringing no new updates as a result. But you won't pay the price on the road thanks to the GX's blend of capability and luxury.
Edmunds Rating: 7.3 (out of 10)
Consumer rating: 4.5 (out of 5)
Shop all Lexus GX SUVs for sale
Read our Lexus GX review