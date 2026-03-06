These Are the Best 3-Row Luxury SUVs for 2026

If you're looking for a luxury crossover or SUV that can take the whole family along for the ride, you have lots of options. This list of the best three-row luxury SUVs spans a variety of sizes and price classes. Edmunds tested each of these vehicles, and we highlight which ones offer compelling interior quality, impressive towing capability and even some off-road ruggedness. That should make your shopping easier no matter what your priorities may be, so if you're looking for the best luxury three-row SUV, read on.

Best midsize 3-row luxury SUVs

2026 Lexus GX

The latest Lexus GX, introduced in 2024, continues to be our favorite midsize luxury SUV. Based on the same body-on-frame platform as the Toyota Land Cruiser, the GX has excellent off-road capability, making it a great fit for customers who spend summers out camping and winters in the snow. The interior is also beautifully constructed and spacious, with the standard third-row seat opening up seating for up to seven — though the rearmost seats are best for kids or quick trips for adults. The GX comes standard with a turbocharged 3.4-liter V6, giving it a healthy 349 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, plus an incredible maximum towing capacity of 9,000-plus pounds.

2026 Acura MDX


The Acura MDX is a stylish, tech-stuffed crossover that offers athletic handling and a comfortable interior in equal measure. A slight refresh for the 2025 model year brought a new touchscreen that greatly improved the infotainment experience — one of our biggest complaints about the MDX — so now we have no problem recommending it to anyone who wants a sleek SUV with seating for seven. Better still, consider the sporty MDX Type S, which gets a turbocharged 3.5-liter V6 with 355 hp and an adaptive air suspension for better handling.

2026 Volvo XC90

Fresh off a substantial redesign that came in the middle of the 2025 model year, the latest Volvo XC90 is as gorgeous as ever, with a sleek, minimalist interior constructed of lovely materials, making it a treat for the eyes and the fingertips. Those needing family-size space in the third row might be a little disappointed with the XC90, but its occasional-use rear seats fold completely flat for an impressive 34.6 cubic feet of space behind the second row. It's available with three powertrains, including a plug-in hybrid T8 model with an estimated 32 miles of all-electric range.

2026 Lexus TX

2026 Lexus TX 550h+

The Lexus TX is a relatively new product for the company, and one of its greatest advantages in the class is a surprising amount of passenger space for up to seven, as well as plenty of luggage room even with the third-row seat up — a healthy 20.2 cubic feet of cargo room expands to 57.4 cubic feet with the third row folded and 97.0 cubes with all the seats flat. The TX offers three different powertrains, ranging from a base turbo-four with 275 hp to a powerful 404-hp plug-in hybrid that in Edmunds' testing traveled 31 miles on electricity alone.

2026 Lincoln Aviator

2025 Lincoln Aviator front

The Lincoln Aviator features an appealing blend of midcentury styling touches and futuristic technology. For example, the Aviator is the only midsize luxury SUV on this list to offer hands-free driving assistance, and it's standard on even the base model. The Aviator is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 with a muscular 400 hp, making it quicker on its feet than many of its competitors and opening up 5,600 pounds of towing capacity. Folks who equate luxury with features, amenities and power — in the grand Lincoln tradition — will love the Aviator.

Best large 3-row luxury SUVs

2026 Mercedes-Benz GLS

Despite being one of the oldest vehicles in the segment, the three-row Mercedes-Benz GLS continues to top our list of large luxury SUVs. Go experience its pillowy-soft ride and impressive interior quality, and you'll understand why. Plus, despite reasonably tidy exterior dimensions, the GLS offers comfortable seating for seven passengers and max cargo room of 84.7 cubic feet. There are several powertrains to choose between, ranging from a well-mannered inline-six with 375 hp to a fire-breathing, 603-hp AMG V8. There's even an ultra-luxurious Maybach GLS, although it ditches the third row in favor of limousine-class second-row seating.

2026 Infiniti QX80

2026 Infiniti QX80

In a rather stunning turnaround, a 2025 redesign transformed the unimpressive Infiniti QX80 into one of our favorite three-row luxury SUVs. Seating for seven or eight passengers is reasonably comfortable, and even with all the seats in place, there's 22 cubic feet of cargo room. The QX80 also has a smooth ride, and the lineup of Klipsch-branded sound systems helps backfill the lack of road noise with some excellent audio tuning. A 450-hp twin-turbo V6 is standard, giving the Infiniti QX80 plenty of power.

2026 BMW X7

2026 BMW X7

Despite being the largest BMW ever offered, the three-row X7 luxury SUV still boasts excellent driving dynamics worthy of the Bavarian badge on the hood. Even the base turbocharged inline-six is a delight, with smooth performance. The X7's interior quality is unimpeachable, and there's comfortable seating for seven passengers thanks to a sliding second row that portions out legroom for riders in the way-back. There's also a BMW Alpina XB7 flagship, which rivals the Maybach GLS-Class in terms of style and comfort (and price), yet unlike the Mercedes, the Bimmer still comes with a standard third row.

2025 Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Despite not coming from a traditional luxury brand, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer earns a place on this list thanks to its impressive interior space and tech-focused cabin. The regular-wheelbase model boasts 27.4 cubic feet of cargo room behind the third row, while the Grand Wagoneer L ups the ante to a best-in-class 44.2 cubes. There's a revised 2026 model coming with a few styling updates, and Jeep promises there will be a range-extended plug-in electric version on offer as well. If you'’re looking for maximum energy efficiency, it might be best to wait, but if not, the 2025 model's standard twin-turbocharged inline-six is powerful and reasonably thrifty on gas.

2026 Lexus LX 700h

2026 Lexus LX 700h

The Lexus LX has always represented the top of the line for the company's luxury SUVs, with flagship-grade styling and technology hiding some real rugged capability thanks to its Land Cruiser bones. For 2025, things got even better with the addition of the LX 700h hybrid model, which, like the LX 600, has a twin-turbocharged V6 under the hood but adds an electric motor for a total of 457 hp and 583 lb-ft of torque. The LX 700h can also tow up to 8,000 pounds, and a recently added Overtrail trim brings even more off-road talent by way of 33-inch all-terrain tires, locking front and rear differentials, a skid plate, and up to 12.6 inches of ground clearance. Skimpy cargo space prevents the LX from being a slam dunk, however.

