If you're looking for a luxury crossover or SUV that can take the whole family along for the ride, you have lots of options. This list of the best three-row luxury SUVs spans a variety of sizes and price classes. Edmunds tested each of these vehicles, and we highlight which ones offer compelling interior quality, impressive towing capability and even some off-road ruggedness. That should make your shopping easier no matter what your priorities may be, so if you're looking for the best luxury three-row SUV, read on.

Best midsize 3-row luxury SUVs

2026 Lexus GX