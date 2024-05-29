Skip to main content
The Best All-Wheel-Drive SUVs in 2024

The Best All-Wheel-Drive SUVs in 2024

10 SUVs, all great options

  • written by
    Senior News Editor
    Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

SUVs are easily the most popular cars on sale right now. Five of the 10 best-selling vehicles in 2023 were SUVs, and America's craving never seems to be satisfied. With that in mind, we put together a list of the best all-wheel-drive SUVs you can buy right now. This list is in no particular order and will contain SUVs of various price points and sizes.

How do we decide which is best? Edmunds' subjects every car to a rigorous testing and rating system. It weighs up everything from value, to what they're like to drive, to how efficient they are. It even takes into account each car's warranty. The result is a definitive score that we can use to rank every car on sale. From these scores we can pull out a list of the very best all-wheel-drive SUVs.

Jump menu to subheads/categories:

Compact all-wheel-drive SUVs

Kia Sportage Hybrid

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Starting price with AWD: $31,765

The Kia Sportage Hybrid isn't just one of the better compact SUVs you can buy right now; it's the Edmunds Top Rated SUV for 2024, meaning it's genuinely the very best. All-wheel drive can be had with even the base model — it's an $1,800 option. Simply put, the Sportage Hybrid gets almost everything right. It's plenty efficient with an EPA-estimated 38 mpg in combined city/highway driving and also manages to be fun to drive. It also has a spacious, well-executed cabin, and Kia's sensational 10-year/100,000-mile warranty is a huge boon for buyers.

Mazda CX-50

Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Starting price with AWD: $31,720

The Mazda CX-50 is the highest-ranking SUV in its category right now. All-wheel drive is standard on every trim, too. The CX-50 is a refined, spacious, comfortable SUV. The interior competes with much more expensive machinery thanks to its use of high-quality materials and fit and finish. It also has a touch of the old Mazda "zoom-zoom" ethos, which means it's fun to drive despite looking so rugged. The Mazda may command a bit of a premium over some rivals, but it does more than enough to justify its price.

Midsize all-wheel-drive SUVs

Honda Passport

Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Starting price with AWD: $43,295

The Passport might be a little bit older than its competitors at the moment, but Honda got a lot right with this SUV. All-wheel drive is standard, and the Passport's rugged looks and available off-road kit make it a great choice for adventure seekers with smaller families. There's no third row of seats available, but that helps the Passport maintain manageable proportions. It also delivers a comfortable ride, plenty of cargo space, and decent fuel economy.

Subaru Outback

Edmunds Rating: 7.7 (out of 10)
Starting price with AWD: $30,290

The Outback might be Subaru's most iconic model. It started a craze for lifted wagons in the 1990s that's barely lost steam since — and yes, we did say lifted wagon. Even though it's technically an SUV, the Outback has the proportions of a wagon, but that's fine by us. It also comes with all-wheel drive as standard and includes a high number of safety features. The infotainment software is a little frustrating at times and the base engine feels weak, but overall there are more strengths than weaknesses with the Outback.

Midsize 3-row all-wheel-drive SUVs

Kia Telluride

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Starting price with AWD: $39,585

The Kia Telluride genuinely took the automotive industry by storm when it came out in 2019. Kia went from underdog to champ with this singular model — and the company has kept that momentum going ever since. The Telluride is simply one of the best SUVs on sale, full stop. It has a powerful V6 engine under the hood and feels sturdy on the road. AWD is a $2,000 option on the base model, but standard on higher trims. The Telluride's interior is built with the quality of a bank vault and it's also packed with tech. Storage space is ample, as is room in the third row. The Telluride's one weakness is that it can get pricey, but frankly, it's worth the premium.

Hyundai Palisade

Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)
Starting price with AWD: $40,045

Eagle-eyed readers will already know the Hyundai Palisade is the Kia Telluride's mechanical twin — the option for AWD even costs the same, $2,000. The interiors and exteriors of these SUVs are very different, but key characteristics are shared between the two. The Palisade has the same V6, the same great build quality inside, and (by and large) the same features and functionality.

All-wheel-drive EV SUVs

Kia EV9

Edmunds Rating: 8.6 (out of 10)
Starting price with AWD: $65,395

The Kia EV9, like the aforementioned Sportage, is also an Edmunds Top Rated award winner for 2024. It also took home our Best of the Best award, making it our absolute favorite in a crowd of six excellent cars. It's the first mainstream three-row EV, and for a family that's ready to make the switch to fully electric driving, there is no better option. It's handsome and spacious and has a truly feature-packed interior. We also love the way it rides and handles. It may be pricey and the base model could use more power, but it costs thousands of dollars less than other big electric SUVs from BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Rivian and Tesla, and it's every bit as good — if not better.

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Edmunds Rating: 8.3 (out of 10)
Starting price with AWD: $50,725

Edmunds visitors save an average of $2879 off their new car. How much can you save?
also from EdmundsEdmunds visitors save an average of $2879 off their new car. How much can you save?Find Your Savings!

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 stands out with its retro-themed styling that really took the EV space by storm. Beyond the slick bodywork, the Ioniq 5 is a very compelling package. It's comfortable, practical, quiet and generously equipped. While it can't quite match the range of the equivalent Tesla Model Y or Ford Mustang Mach-E, it's more fun to drive. Overall, the Ioniq 5 provides a much more connected and well-rounded experience. All-wheel drive is available on most models, too — only the base model doesn't offer the option.

All-wheel-drive luxury SUVs

Mercedes-Benz GLE

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Starting price with AWD: $63,800

The Mercedes-Benz GLE is one of the best luxury SUVs you can buy right now. It's got all the hallmarks of a great SUV but with the added flair you expect from a Mercedes-Benz. Its interior is luscious, with soft surfaces everywhere and controls that feel supremely well made. Throw in a plethora of engine options and standard AWD and the GLE becomes a standout SUV.

Porsche Cayenne

Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Starting price with AWD: $80,850

The Cayenne is the car that saved Porsche from bankruptcy and laid the foundations for the company it is today. It also happens to be one of the best SUVs you can buy right now. All-wheel drive is standard, and the Cayenne comes in a number of trims. It's well built and handsome, and it features loads of modern tech that's easy to use. But the best thing about the Cayenne is simply the way it drives. It's a Porsche through and through, and if you want the best-handling SUV on this list, look no further.

Nick Yekikianby

Nick Yekikian has worked in the automotive industry since 2019. He has written close to a thousand car-related articles and tested and reviewed more than 200 vehicles over the course of his career. Nick is the Senior News Editor at Edmunds and has also contributed to MotorTrend, Automobile Magazine and Super Street. When Nick isn't zipping around town in his latest used-car find, he's probably making digital art in Photoshop or playing disc golf with friends.

LATEST SUV REVIEWS & RATINGS