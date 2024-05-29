The Best All-Wheel-Drive SUVs in 2024

SUVs are easily the most popular cars on sale right now. Five of the 10 best-selling vehicles in 2023 were SUVs, and America's craving never seems to be satisfied. With that in mind, we put together a list of the best all-wheel-drive SUVs you can buy right now. This list is in no particular order and will contain SUVs of various price points and sizes.

How do we decide which is best? Edmunds' subjects every car to a rigorous testing and rating system. It weighs up everything from value, to what they're like to drive, to how efficient they are. It even takes into account each car's warranty. The result is a definitive score that we can use to rank every car on sale. From these scores we can pull out a list of the very best all-wheel-drive SUVs.

Jump menu to subheads/categories:

Compact all-wheel-drive SUVs

Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)

Starting price with AWD: $31,765