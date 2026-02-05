What Are the Best Affordable Luxury SUVs?

Just how much we like the Lexus NX really depends on its configuration. This compact luxury SUV comes in a dizzying array of trim levels and powertrains, not all of which behave the same. To stay south of $50,000, you'll have to stick with the 275-horsepower NX 350 or the 240-hp NX 350h hybrid. The latter actually costs a bit less while furnishing good get-up-and-go as well as terrific estimated fuel economy. If there's a downside to the NX, it's this model's rear seat space. Other small luxury SUVs have much more room in the back.

Starting price: $45,470

Shop all Lexus NX SUVs for sale

Read our 2026 Lexus NX review