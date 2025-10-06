Best 7-Seat Electric SUVs

Three-row SUVs with seven seats are a modern family staple, but their size and weight have typically limited them to gas-engine power. Until now. Advancements in electric motors and batteries have created a new class of electric three-row SUVs made up of big family movers able to cover long distances that rival their gas counterparts. Modern EV design, with its flat chassis and low-mounted battery pack, also offers an advantage with flexible passenger and cargo space, reconfigurable seating and more technology. Many electric SUVs, for example, can power tools, accessories and even your home from stored battery power.

Most of today's three-row electric SUVs offer standard seating for seven, though it remains optional on others. Some automakers limit seven-seat configurations to lower trim levels. Here we've collected our top picks of electric SUVs that offer seating for seven based on their Edmunds Ratings. If you're not quite ready for the jump to full electric but still want to save on gas, check out our round-up of the Best 7-Seater Hybrid SUVs.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV