Best 7-Seat Electric SUVs

Three-row SUVs with seven seats are a modern family staple, but their size and weight have typically limited them to gas-engine power. Until now. Advancements in electric motors and batteries have created a new class of electric three-row SUVs made up of big family movers able to cover long distances that rival their gas counterparts. Modern EV design, with its flat chassis and low-mounted battery pack, also offers an advantage with flexible passenger and cargo space, reconfigurable seating and more technology. Many electric SUVs, for example, can power tools, accessories and even your home from stored battery power.

Most of today's three-row electric SUVs offer standard seating for seven, though it remains optional on others. Some automakers limit seven-seat configurations to lower trim levels. Here we've collected our top picks of electric SUVs that offer seating for seven based on their Edmunds Ratings. If you're not quite ready for the jump to full electric but still want to save on gas, check out our round-up of the Best 7-Seater Hybrid SUVs.

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

For a lavish, generously equipped electric SUV, it's hard to beat the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV. Stunning levels of refinement, cutting-edge tech, ample range and impressive performance put this big Benz at the top of its class. The EQS seats five passengers from the factory, but an optional third row accommodates seven. You can even get the third row with heated seats. A dash-spanning 56-inch display and more than a dozen advanced driver assistance features highlight the EQS' tech focus, while standard air suspension and rear-axle steering deliver impressive comfort and handling agility. The base model is a little sluggish — 0-60 mph in 6.4 seconds in our testing — but it exceeded 400 miles in our range test.

7-seat SUV on all trims? Optional ($1,250)
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $92,450

Kia EV9

The 2026 Kia EV9 excels in its dual roles as EV and three-row SUV. It's spacious, well equipped and comfortable, with distinctive, futuristic styling and competitive range. The EV9 is slightly smaller than Kia's gas-powered Telluride, but it's no less practical. Ample room in all three rows means adults won't feel the pinch when seated in the very back. The EV9's top range of around 300 miles is decent but short of some rivals. Then again, the EV9 recharges faster than many. We added about 240 miles of range in one hour on the plug. And with six trim levels, there's an EV9 for almost all budgets. Kia's electric seven-seater is notable enough that we even added one to our One-Year Road Test fleet. Read more here.

7-seat SUV on all trims? Standard, six seats optional
Edmunds Rating: 8.2 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $56,495

Tesla Model Y Long Range

First, a caveat. Currently, the Model Y only offers five-passenger seating. Its previously optional third-row seat isn't available for order, but Tesla has recently teased hints and images about a forthcoming three-row variant. Still, the Model Y isn't your best pick for an electric seven-seater unless you only occasionally need to seat kids back there. If that's the case, then it's a handy feature for an otherwise excellent electric SUV. The Model Y offers more than 300 miles of range, snappy acceleration and a slate of advanced driving features that make long trips less tedious. There's also plenty of cargo space when that third row is folded away. But for true seven-seat comfort, you'll want to step up to the Model X.

7-seat SUV on all trims? Optional
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $46,630

Volkswagen ID. Buzz

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz might look like a retro-flavored novelty, another in VW's playbook of rebooting classic, beloved models. But dig deeper and you'll find an electric minivan that's genuinely useful. There's seating for seven and loads of room inside — more cargo space than a Chevrolet Suburban, in fact — as well as useful power and some slick in-car tech like a ventilated phone charging pad. Meager range limits the ID. Buzz's appeal, though. Topping out at around 234 miles in base trim, the Buzz lacks the legs of electric SUVs like the Kia EV9. The Buzz's lofty price doesn't help its cases either. But if your driving just takes you mostly around town, there isn’t a more stylish and spacious way to do it.

7-seat SUV on all trims? Standard, six seats optional
Edmunds Rating: 8.1 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $61,545

Volvo EX90

The Volvo EX90 is an electric evolution of the safe, comfortable and cleverly designed cars the Swedish automaker has built for decades. Only slightly longer than the XC90 three-row SUV, the EX90 distills the utility and style of its gas-powered analogue into a battery-driven seven-seater that gets 310 miles of range. The EX90 is deceptively quick too, reaching 0-60 mph in 4.5 seconds in our tests in Performance trim. It's also lively and agile around corners, with an air suspension that ensures a smooth and quiet ride. You'll need to make peace with the EX90's heavy reliance on touchscreen controls and a predisposition to software bugs (at least in our testing), but it's a small concession given its overall excellence.

7-seat SUV on all trims? Standard, six seats optional
Edmunds Rating: 7.1 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $81,290

Cadillac Escalade IQ

Big, bold and muscular, the Cadillac Escalade IQ is everything you might expect of an electric SUV wearing the flagship name. Sharing the same massive battery and structure as the GMC Hummer EV and Chevrolet Silverado EV, the Escalade IQ comes with dual motors, a colossal 750 horsepower and 460 miles of range. And despite weighing more than 9,000 pounds, it still reached 60 mph in just 4.9 seconds in our testing — ridiculously fast for its size. Screens and displays abound inside, as does cutting-edge tech such as the Super Cruise hands-free driving system. That makes the lack of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto puzzling, especially given the IQ's atmospheric price, but they're ultimately minor omissions.

7-seat SUV on all trims? Yes
Edmunds Rating: 7.9 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $129,795

Rivian R1S

Among the earliest three-row electric SUVs, the Rivian R1S combines prodigious cargo space, adult-friendly leg- and headroom in all three rows, remarkably swift performance and legitimate off-road capability to match its futuristic Jeep-like style. Impressive EPA-estimated range of up to 374 miles furthers the R1S' appeal, and we found it capable of more than 400 miles in our real-world range test with its Max battery pack. It can also tow up to 7,700 pounds and, in its latest four-motor configuration, reach 60 mph in 2.8 seconds — faster than a Lamborghini. The utility of a three-row SUV that can outpace an Italian supercar is arguable, but it's only one facet of the R1S's otherwise remarkable skill set.

7-seat SUV on all trims? Yes
Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $76,990

Tesla Model X Long Range

Like the Rivian R1S, the Tesla is an electric family SUV that wishes it was a sports car. It too delivers astonishing speed — 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds in the top Plaid trim or merely a sluggish sub-4 seconds in regular Long Range trim. The buzz from that kind of speed never gets old, but the Model X is more than a party trick. The unique falcon-wing doors grab your attention while more than 300 miles of range and acres of open interior space make the Model X as practical as it is theatric. For the money, you'd expect interior quality on par with its Mercedes rival, though.

7-seat SUV on all trims? Optional ($3,500)
Edmunds Rating: 7.6 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $105,130

Hyundai Ioniq 9

Hyundai's electric lineup expands with the all-new Ioniq 9, a three-row electric SUV rated at 335 miles of range (it did even better in our testing) and up to 422 horsepower. Available with rear- and all-wheel drive, the Ioniq 9's five different trim levels all deliver 300 or more miles of range. The Hyundai's big battery can also charge from 10% to 80% in about 24 minutes, making it one of the quickest EVs to get back on the road after a recharge. The Ioniq 9 shares its fundamental platform and tech with the Kia EV9, but it offers more range, power and cargo space. Its unique design also blends the entry, exit and cargo-loading ease of a minivan with the confident driving position of an SUV.

7-seat SUV on all trims? Standard on S, SE, SEL
Edmunds Rating: 8.4 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $60,555

Cadillac Vistiq

If the Escalade IQ feels a bit too extra, consider the Cadillac Vistiq. It's got the big Caddy's same muscular shape in a shorter, three-row footprint. While it's not as powerful as the IQ, it's not far off, either. The Vistiq comes with dual-motor all-wheel drive and a whopping 615 horsepower. We haven't tested it yet, but Cadillac says the Vistiq should reach 60 mph in about 4 seconds while delivering 305 miles of range. The Vistiq doesn't skimp on luxury and comes standard with heated, ventilated and massaging front seats; a 33-inch curved infotainment display; and a 23-speaker premium sound system. An adaptive suspension should also help offset any harshness from the stylish 22-inch or 23-inch wheels.

7-seat SUV on all trims? Standard and only available on Luxury and Sport trims
Edmunds Rating: N/A
Starting MSRP, including destination: $79,715

Lucid Gravity

EV startup Lucid adds to the electric SUV landscape with its three-row Gravity. Building on the success of Lucid's Air sedan, the Gravity promises 450 miles of range, more than 800 horsepower, and fast-charging speeds that can add 200 miles of range in 11 minutes. Fold-flat second and third rows come in handy for multiple configurations and yield up to 120 cubic feet of cargo space. The Gravity also has all the right luxury and comfort features befitting its price: an adjustable air suspension; heated, ventilated and massaging front seats; and a 22-speaker sound system with Dolby Atmos, among others. Orders are currently only open for the top Grand Touring trim, but a lower-priced Touring trim is slated for late 2025.

7-seat SUV on all trims? Optional ($2,900)
Edmunds Rating: 7.8 (out of 10)
Starting MSRP, including destination: $96,650

Dan spent many years covering the go-fast, look-good, get-loud corners of the automotive universe. First, he served as editor of enthusiast magazines AutoSound and Honda Tuning, then as executive editor at SEMA News, the publishing arm of the trade group that produces the annual SEMA Show (yes, that show). As a contributor to Edmunds, he now likes to keep the volume low and the speed limit legal, providing expert car-shopping advice to drivers looking for the perfect match.

