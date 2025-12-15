The Best 6-Cylinder SUVs of 2026

The Hyundai Palisade is our current top-ranked six-cylinder SUV. Fully redesigned for 2026, the Palisade brings new styling and an updated and significantly more luxurious interior to the table. Other changes include better tech and a new off-road-ready XRT Pro trim. That updated cabin brims with luxurious top-of-the-line materials and lots of room. Headroom and legroom abound, and there's more than enough space for passengers, even in the third row. Hyundai's updated Palisade is also supremely quiet, lending itself well to its new, more luxury-focused approach.

Unlike the closely related Telluride, the Palisade offers a more powerful hybrid four-cylinder setup in addition to its stout-feeling V6. The non-turbocharged V6 produces 287 horsepower and drives either the front wheels or all four wheels through an automatic transmission. Like the Telluride, we also found this V6's acceleration to be a little lackluster, especially considering the 329 horsepower offered by the optional Palisade Hybrid, but the gas-only mill is more than sufficient for around-town driving.

2. Kia Telluride