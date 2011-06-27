  1. Home
Used 2013 Subaru XV Crosstrek Premium Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG26
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
viscous center differentialyes
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)23/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)365.7/477.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG26
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque145 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower148 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Popular Package #1yes
Standard Modelyes
Kicker Audio Upgrade Package 3yes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
front reading lightsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Rear and cargo floor matsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
110v Power Outletyes
Rear Seat Back Cargo Netyes
Rear Seat Back Protectoryes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Luggage Compartment Coveryes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Shift Knob - Leather 5MTyes
Pedal Pad Set MT - STIyes
Upgraded Speakersyes
Tweeter Kityes
Sunshadeyes
10" Powered Kicker Subwoofer 5dr (Non-Navi)yes
Side Cargo Netsyes
Center Console Tray - Ivoryyes
Center Console Tray - Blackyes
Interior Illumination Kit Blueyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Rear Cargo Netyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room39.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.5 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
Exterior Options
Sport Mesh Grille Dark Gray Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit Dark Grayyes
Sport Mesh Grille Satin White Pearlyes
Sport Mesh Grille Crystal Black Silicayes
Roof Spoiler Venetian Red Pearlyes
Roof Spoiler Desert Khakiyes
Roof Spoiler Crystal Black Silicayes
Splash Guard (Matte Black)yes
Roof Spoiler Ice Silver Metallicyes
Sport Mesh Grille Marine Blue Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Satin Whiteyes
Sport Mesh Grille Venetian Red Pearlyes
Trailer Hitchyes
Roof Spoiler Tangerine Orange Pearlyes
Roof Spoiler Satin White Pearlyes
Wheel Locks - Aluminum Wheelsyes
Body Side Molding Kit Crystal Black Silicayes
Body Side Molding Kit Ice Silveryes
Roof Spoiler Marine Blue Pearlyes
Cross Bar Kit - Roundyes
Body Side Molding Kit Desert Khakiyes
Rear Bumper Coveryes
Body Side Molding Kit Tangerine Orange Pearlyes
Sport Mesh Grille Tangerine Orange Pearlyes
Roof Spoiler Dark Gray Metallicyes
Body Side Molding Kit Venetian Red Pearlyes
Body Side Molding Kit Marine Blueyes
Aero Cross Bar Setyes
Sport Mesh Grille Desert Khakiyes
Sport Mesh Grille Ice Silver Metallicyes
Measurements
Front track60.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity51.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3087 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.3 cu.ft.
Angle of approach18.0 degrees
Angle of departure27.7 degrees
Length175.2 in.
Ground clearance8.7 in.
Height63.6 in.
EPA interior volume119.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.7 in.
Width70.1 in.
Rear track60.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Dark Gray Metallic
  • Desert Khaki
  • Satin White Pearl
  • Venetian Red Pearl
  • Marine Blue Pearl
  • Tangerine Orange Pearl
  • Crystal Black Silica
Interior Colors
  • Ivory, cloth
  • Black, cloth
  • Black
  • Ivory
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
225/55R17 95H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
