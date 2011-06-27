Used 1991 Subaru XT Coupe Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
I like my Subie

Brian, 06/07/2008
I bought my Subaru when it was 17 years old but only had 116,500 miles on it. It was and still is in incredible shape. With the price of fuel today I was overjoyed at the 32 mpg I regularly get. I did have to replace the muffler but at minimal cost. When car wash day is here it takes only a few minutes to wash. Acceleration is good at top end. Low end not so good.

Don't get one of these cars!!!

ihatethiscar, 04/23/2002
I had that car for two years and all I had was problems. As soon as one thing gets fixed, another needs attention! And repairs are costly!! If you want to put lots of money in something that won't last long, go ahead. Too bad it had to be my first car! I will never have another Subaru in my life.

Sporty, reliable and fun

Subarufan, 05/15/2002
I bought this car new in 1991 and I still love it now as much as I did then! I've had other cars simultaneously but they're gone and my Subaru is still around. It's completely reliable: I've only had to do normal routine maintenance/replacement of worn out parts, and my XT shows no signs of wearing out. I'm completely satisfied with my Subaru and will definitely be purchasing another Subaru (obviously a different model) in the future.

89 Subaru XT GL Rocks!!!

SamUIT, 07/05/2002
I've had my 89 Subaru XT GL since 1991 and I like a lot. I was rock solid reliable till it hit about 65K. Several problems since then till now, at 87K. Cracked intake manifold, muffler replaced couple of times, brake are naturally weak and I've had to have then done twice. Clutch went at 20K but replaced under warranty and not problems since then. Parts expensive.

87 Subaru XT GL

Usachickydoo, 08/22/2007
I bought my '87 Subaru with only 45000 miles on it. It had been sitting for years in a garage. For the two years before I bought this car, it sat outside to weather the elements. My dad went to test the car and after all that sitting the car fired up instantly. I've had to replace a few parts mainly because the car sat for so long. I have replaced a water pump, an alternator, and the radiator. The car was overheating because the radiator was clogged. But all in all the car has really been reliable. Just a few more touch ups and the car will be running better than new. I really love this car.

