2022 Subaru WRX Limited Specs & Features

More about the 2022 WRX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,245
Engine TypeGas
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG21 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG21 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/25 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.6 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)315.4/415.0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.4 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Horsepower271 hp @ 5,600 rpm
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
self-leveling headlightsyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Packages
Popular Package #2A +$1,100
Popular Package #1A +$1,159
Standard Modelyes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
504 watts stereo outputyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
harman/kardon premium brand speakersyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
4 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
LED Upgrade - Map and Dome Lights +$100
Trunk Cargo Hook +$33
Trunk Cargo Hooks +$65
Auto-Dimming Exterior Mirror w/Approach Light +$265
Windshield Sunshade +$76
Side Sill Plates +$162
All-Weather Floor Liners +$132
Footwell Illumination Kit +$190
Side Sill Plates - Illuminated +$273
Rear Seatback Protector +$120
Cargo Tray - Sedan +$121
Cargo Net - Sedan +$70
Auto-Dimming Mirror With Compass and Homelink +$400
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatherette/sueded microfiberyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.8 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room56.7 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room49.3 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.6 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Door Scuff Protector +$175
Black Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Set +$258
Wheel Locks - Alloy +$82
Trunk Spoiler +$549
Exhaust Finisher +$345
Body Side Molding - Sapphire Blue +$348
Body Side Molding - Solar Orange Pearl +$348
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silica +$348
Body Side Molding - WR Blue Pearl +$348
Body Side Molding - Ignition Red +$348
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallic +$348
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$348
Body Side Molding - Ceramic White +$348
Door Edge Guards - Ignition Red +$158
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallic +$158
Door Edge Guards - WR Blue Pearl +$158
Vortex Generator +$128
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silica +$158
Door Edge Guards - Ceramic White +$158
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallic +$158
Door Edge Guards - Solar Orange Pearl +$158
Door Edge Guards - Sapphire Blue +$158
Splash Guards +$200
Carbon Fiber Trunk Trim +$336
Sport Grille +$415
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,529 lbs.
EPA interior volume110.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height57.8 in.
Length183.8 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors79.6 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors71.9 in.
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Wheel base105.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ignition Red
  • Crystal Black Silica
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue
  • Solar Orange Pearl
  • Ceramic White
  • WR Blue Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Carbon Black Bolsters, leatherette/sueded microfiber
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
245/40R Y tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
