2021 Subaru WRX Premium Specs & Features

More about the 2021 WRX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,045
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersFlat 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/429.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque258 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower268 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersFlat 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Popular Package #1yes
WRX Short Throw Shifter Packageyes
WRX Sport Package - 18" Wheelsyes
Standard Modelyes
Popular Package #3yes
Popular Package #2yes
In-Car Entertainment
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
All Weather Floor Linersyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compass and Homelinkyes
Cargo Netyes
Center Armrest Extension - Blackyes
Footwell Illumination Kit Blueyes
Sunshadeyes
Cargo Trayyes
Auto Dimming Mirror w/Compassyes
Kicker Tweeter Kityes
LED Map and Dome Light Upgradeyes
STI Shift Knobyes
Kicker Speaker Upgradeyes
Footwell Illumination Kit Redyes
Side Sill Platesyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
Front head room37.2 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room53.1 in.
Rear leg room35.4 in.
Rear shoulder room54.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Aero Rear Splash Guards - Pure Redyes
Aero Rear Splash Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Pure Redyes
Body Side Molding - Lapis Blue Pearlyes
Aero Rear Splash Guards - Lapis Blue Pearlyes
Aero Rear Splash Guards - Crystal White Pearlyes
STI Carbon Fiber Trunk Trimyes
Body Side Molding - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal White Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - WR Blue Pearlyes
Aero Rear Splash Guards - WR Blue Pearlyes
Door Edge Guards - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal Black Silicayes
Rear Bumper Appliqueyes
Body Side Molding - Magnetite Gray Metallicyes
Aero Rear Splash Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Door Edge Guards - Lapis Blue Pearlyes
Vortex Generatoryes
Door Edge Guards - Crystal White Pearlyes
Body Side Molding - Crystal Black Silicayes
Door Edge Guards - Ice Silver Metallicyes
Black Wheel Lug Nut and Lock Setyes
Wheel Locks - Alloy Wheelsyes
Door Edge Guards - Pure Redyes
Aero Rear Splash Guards - Crystal Black Silicayes
Fixed Crossbar Setyes
Body Side Molding - WR Blue Pearlyes
Dimensions
Length180.9 in.
Curb weight3340 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.0 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height58.1 in.
EPA interior volume105.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width70.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lapis Blue Pearl
  • WR Blue Pearl
  • Pure Red
  • Crystal White Pearl
  • Ice Silver Metallic
  • Magnetite Gray Metallic
  • Crystal Black Silica
Interior Colors
  • Carbon Black Checkered, cloth
Tires & Wheels
245/40R W tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
18 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
